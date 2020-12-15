Introduction

Whenever I write about a stock I have previously covered on Seeking Alpha, I always begin by reviewing what I have written about the stock in the past. I'm a firm believer that aggregate results, when given enough data points and time, matter. And that they can be a good indication of the viability of an investing strategy. I view unexpected (i.e. bad) results as learning opportunities, so I examine those with extra vigor. Sometimes that examination reveals a mistake that could have been avoided and sometimes poor results are simply bad luck. The same can be said for the investments that turn out well, and it's important to examine both types of outcomes.

I first covered FactSet Research Systems (FDS) on May 1st, 2019 in my article "FactSet Research Systems: A 10-Year, Full-Cycle Analysis". I rated FactSet a "hold" or "market perform" in that article. Here was my conclusion:

With very consistent earnings and growth, and just enough price cyclicality to provide good buying opportunities, FactSet looks like a quality opportunity during periods of economic weakness. I'll be placing this stock on my watchlist and take another look at it if the price declines more than -30% off its highs at some point in the future. For current shareholders, I see no reason to sell the stock right now, but they should be aware that a potential drawdown during a recession could be fairly deep relative to FactSet's remarkably consistent earnings.

Now let's check and see how the stock has performed since the article was published:

Data by YCharts

Overall, the stock performed very well over this time period and almost exactly the same as the S&P 500, so I think my "hold" call back in May of 2019 was the correct one to make.

Data by YCharts

Additionally, we can see in the drawdown chart above, that FDS did fall more than -30% off its highs, as expected, and it would have been a tremendous buy at that time. (Unfortunately, I narrowly missed buying this one in March after it crossed the -30% threshold.)

Hopefully, this establishes a reasonably good public track record with the stock, and lends a little bit of credibility to my analytical techniques. Next, let's move on to where the stock stands today using a similar analysis that I used in May of 2019. The analysis focuses on returns from two main sources: earnings from the business and sentiment changes regarding the stock. I've found these factors are good predictors of future returns and great guides for determining attractive buying and selling prices for stocks.

While business earnings and market sentiment change are the two main factors I use, there are many other minor factors that influence whether or not I actually end up buying a stock. I won't cover all of those factors in this article, but if any of them jumps out at me as noteworthy, then I'll share my thoughts on those factors as well.

Source

Historical Earnings Cyclicality

The first thing I review whenever I analyze a stock is its historical earnings patterns and how cyclical they are. In the FAST Graph above, adjusted operating EPS is represented by the dark green shaded area. In the case of FDS, they have grown EPS every single year for the past two decades without a single year of EPS decline. This accomplishment is extraordinarily rare. I once scanned the entire US stock market in search of stocks with this earnings pattern and found less than 20. That said, FDS's earnings aren't totally unaffected by economic declines in the wider economy. We can see that in 2020/21, a recession year, EPS is only expected to rise 1%, and in 2009/10, also a recession year, EPS only rose 6%. Most other years saw double-digit growth. So there is a little bit of cyclicality here, just not enough to cause an EPS decline.

For stocks with very little earnings cyclicality, I perform what I call a "Full-Cycle Analysis," which uses a full economic cycle's worth of earnings and price data to estimate a 10-year business earnings CAGR, and a sentiment mean reversion CAGR. The goal is to estimate what sort of returns we might expect over the course of the next decade if we purchased the stock today. Let's calculate those expectations by starting with market sentiment.

Sentiment Mean Reversion

For the first part of my full cycle analysis, I'm going to estimate what sort of return I would likely get if market sentiment for the stock reverted to the mean of the previous cycle. Where one chooses to start the cycle is an important consideration here because that will affect both the average P/E for the cycle and the earnings growth rate estimate. For FDS I chose to start the cycle in 2010, since it was a post-recession year in which they posted similar EPS growth of 6% as is expected in 2022. I would keep in mind that this is probably a generous timeframe given that most of the years from 2010-2020 were double-digit growth years and going forward analysts are expecting slower, mid-to-high single-digit EPS growth. Using a time-frame of 2010-2020 produces an average P/E ratio for FDS of 25.01, which can be found in the blue bar on the right-hand side of the FAST Graph.

The second thing we'll need to calculate the mean reversion expectation is some form of the current P/E ratio. We know what the current price is, but we can choose to use earnings for the "E" part of the P/E based on trailing twelve months earnings, forward earnings that use 2020 annual estimates, forward earnings based on 2021 estimates, or the blended earnings that are displayed in the FAST Graph (which blends trailing and forward earnings together). I have chosen to use forward earnings based on 2021 estimates for FDS since they aren't much different than 2020's earnings, yet are slightly more generous.

In this section, the main question I want to answer is if market sentiment were to revert to the mean from the previous cycle over the course of 10 years, what sort of CAGR it would produce if everything else was held equal. FDS's long-term average P/E ratio from the last cycle is 25.01, and using 2021's estimated earnings of $11.03 per share, combined with today's price, I get a current forward P/E of 31.58. If, over the course of 10 years, the 31.58 P/E were to revert to the average P/E of 25.01, it would produce a CAGR of -2.31%.

Current and Historical Earnings Patterns

We previously examined what would happen if market sentiment reverted to the mean. This is entirely determined by the mood of the market and is quite often disconnected, or only loosely connected to the performance of the actual business. In this section, I will examine the actual earnings of the business. The goal here is simple: We want to know how much money we would earn (expressed in the form of a CAGR %) over the course of 10 years if we bought the business at today's prices and kept all of the earnings for ourselves.

There are two main components of this: the first is the earnings yield, and the second is the rate at which the earnings can be expected to grow. Let's start with the earnings yield. The forward earnings yield is about +3.17%. The way I like to think about this is, if I bought the company's whole business right now for $100, I would earn $3.17 per year on my investment if earnings remained the same for the next 10 years.

The next step is to estimate the company's earnings growth during this time period. I do that by figuring out at what rate earnings grew during the last cycle and applying that rate to the next 10 years. This involves calculating the EPS growth rate since 2010, taking into account each year's EPS growth or decline, and then backing out any share buybacks that occurred over that time period (because reducing shares will increase the EPS due to fewer shares).

Data by YCharts

FDS has bought back about 20% of shares this cycle. I'll back those out when I make my earnings growth estimates. After doing that, I calculate a cyclically adjusted earnings growth rate of approximately +9.59% over the course of the last cycle, which is a very solid growth rate.

Next, I'll apply that growth rate to current earnings, looking forward 10 years in order to get a final 10-year CAGR estimate. The way I think about this is, if I bought FDS's whole business for $100, it would pay me back $3.17 plus +9.59% growth the first year, and that amount would grow at +9.59% per year for 10 years after that. I want to know how much money I would have in total at the end of 10 years on my $100 investment, which I calculate to be about $156.63 (including the original $100). When I plug that growth into a CAGR calculator, that translates to a +4.59% 10-year CAGR estimate for the expected business earnings returns.

10-Year, Full-Cycle CAGR Estimate

Potential future returns can come from two main places: market sentiment returns or business earnings returns. If we assume that market sentiment reverts to the mean from the last cycle over the next 10 years for FDS, it will produce a -2.31% CAGR. If the earnings yield and growth are similar to the last cycle, the company should produce somewhere around a +4.59% 10-year CAGR. If we put the two together, we get an expected 10-year full-cycle CAGR of +2.28% at today's price.

My Buy/Sell/Hold range for this category of stocks is: above a 12% CAGR is a "Buy", below a 4% expected CAGR is a "Sell", and in between 4% and 12% is a "Hold". Right now, FDS is below a 4% expected CAGR, so it is currently a "Sell."

Conclusion

FactSet is a fantastic business that has performed really well for investors over the past two decades, and I probably should have bought it during the March 2020 sell-off. When I covered the stock a year-and-a-half ago, it was fairly valued and a "Hold". Now, however, the price is trading significantly higher even though earnings growth has slowed. If I owned the stock, given how momentum-oriented the market has been lately, I probably wouldn't rush out and sell it, but I would place a trailing stop in the 10% range on it now. Once momentum eventually turns down, the stock price would need to fall to about $235 per share to hit the mid-point of what I would call fair value.

If you have found my strategies interesting, useful, or profitable, consider supporting my continued research by joining the Cyclical Investor's Club. It's only $29/month, and it's where I share my latest research and exclusive small-and-midcap ideas. Two-week trials are free.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.