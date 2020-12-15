This article will discuss the investment proposition of one of the cheapest equities in the food and beverage space during December, using price vs. earnings and cash generation analysis. Drinks of all types, both sugar-based and alcoholic in nature, have become a go-to “comfort” food of choice during the coronavirus pandemic, especially in America. While fountain and tap sales at restaurants and bars have suffered mightily during stay-at-home orders, canned and bottled sales overall have risen nicely. Whether purchased at your local grocery or liquor store, beverages have proven relatively recession-proof again in 2020.

I have mentioned Coca-Cola (KO) and Monster Beverage (MNST) in past articles the last year as great, defensive ideas in the sugar-based, beverage industry for long-term investors. Coco-Cola’s diversified overseas sales exposure, high dividend yield, and steady demand curve during recessions have placed the company in a top buy position since the COVID-19 outbreak hit globally in March. You can read my latest KO missive here explaining how the lower Dollar value in exchange markets will uniquely benefit the company. Monster has been a faster grower vs. the industry-normal rate for years, and I explained its growth at a reasonable price valuation during the summer here.

What the two have in common is both companies sell drinks, bottled and delivered through Coca-Cola Consolidated (COKE), one of the largest independent distributors in America. COKE is one of several carbonated-beverage bottlers, with operations focused on U.S. distribution. The formerly named Coca-Cola Bottling company is also the wholesaling boots-on-the-ground giant for brands like Dr. Pepper, owned by Keurig Dr. Pepper (KDP), and others in the industry. The company background: 300 brands and flavors are bottled across 14 states and the District of Columbia, delivered to over 66 million consumers. COKE focuses on the Southeast, Midwest, and Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. It operates 13 manufacturing facilities, 70+ distribution and sales centers, all headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Image Source: Company Website

Investment Gains Since 2018

Believe it or not, Coca-Cola Consolidated has been a top investment gainer in the non-alcoholic beverage sector, measured from the middle of 2018. The good news is the stock has been consolidating its advance in 2020, and could be ready to sharply “outperform” peers soon. Below are some total return charts, including dividends, of the soda beverage group. I have included the leading overseas bottlers Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (CCEP) and Coca-Cola Amatil Ltd (OTCPK:CCLAF), focused on Australia, New Zealand and much of Southeast Asia. Coca-Cola, Monster, Keurig Dr. Pepper and PepsiCo (PEP) round out the list for our large cap, blue-chip comparisons.

Earnings Improvement

What I like most about the 2020 COKE investment story is its quickly rising earnings and cash flow generation through the Q3 September period. Below I have boxed in red the super-strong lift to operating income taking place during the pandemic. Strong consumer demand and reduced expenses (unfortunately through a 5% workforce reduction) have been the biggest reasons for the uptick.

Image Source: Company Q3 Press Release

As a result of robust 2020 business advances, earnings per share are projected to be the group leader for growth during 2020-22. I have this idea pictured below. For investors of all stripes and styles, sharply expanding income is the primary goal of business ownership.

Cheapest Valuation In Soda Beverages

The jump in earnings and cash flow, however, has not led to an equally expected rise in the stock quote. After the big 2018-19 advance in the equity price, a year of consolidating ownership price gains has meant “valuations” on trailing results are getting quite inexpensive. And, since most U.S. stocks have climbed rapidly in price during the second half of the year, Coca-Cola Consolidated now has a tremendous upfront value, if earnings and cash flow continue to rise in 2021-22. Of the six out of seven in our peer group earning a profit in 2020, COKE is by far the bargain selection to consider today for new investment capital. Below is graph of forward 1-year P/E ratios, using Wall Street analyst consensus forecasts.

Price to trailing free cash flow is super-cheap vs. the major U.S. beverage owners. If you are serious about purchasing Coca-Cola, Monster, Keurig Dr. Pepper or PepsiCo right now, take a look at America’s leading bottler as a buy idea. Today’s 9x free cash flow multiple means shareholders are pocketing (or could) 11% annually in 2020. Against the food/beverage industry free cash flow “yield” of under 5% or the S&P 500 average company, cash generation number well under 4%, COKE’s cash output valuation vs. other companies appears quite compelling. Against risk-free Treasury bonds yielding less than 2%, a recession-proof, brand-name business leader spitting out 11% is very tempting.

Cash flow to capital spending, as a percentage of sales, and measured against total debt are running at or near decade highs in 2020. Basically, the company is hitting on all cylinders for profitability.

A final valuation comparison to the refreshing drink-formula owners, and other bottlers, is price to trailing sales. Again, no other peer or competitor in the large-capitalization space comes close to the 0.5x ratio on sales COKE now enjoys.

The Negatives

Why are shares so inexpensive today? Two reasons stand out, namely greater than industry-typical financial leverage and a low dividend payout are holding the stock back. Coca-Cola Consolidated operates a lower margin, wholesale middleman business model to begin with. It earns a smaller percentage on volume sales essentially, measured against the soda brand formula owners like Coca-Cola or PepsiCo.

Financial leverage on the balance sheet is higher than it needs to be, and has been extended for years. Although interest expense on debt is running at the lowest level since 2017 (from lower interest rates), if COKE held less total liabilities, Wall Street would likely put higher multiples on the business ownership stake. For example, Monster has the highest margins, no debt and very little in total liabilities. It also has the highest stock valuation of the group.

On a positive note, the 3-year average of annual operating cash flow generation vs. "net" long-term liabilities of 6x is not far above the equivalent 5x multiple of the typical S&P 500 company. [We take current assets like cash, receivables and inventories, then subtract this sum from total liabilities. We assume a constant operating cash flow and divide that number into net liabilities to make apples to apples comparisons of leverage, as a function of years to theoretically pay off all debt and IOUs.] My view of the balance sheet is the company could easily pay down debt and IOUs to get a higher re-rating of the business for shareholders. Today’s extraordinary rate of profitability and cash flow allows management the opportunity to swiftly clean up the balance sheet.

The second knock on share valuations is COKE’s low level of annual dividend payout. Most beverage leaders send large cash distributions out of income to owners each year. Below you can review the low 0.4% annual dividend yield available to shareholders. Once again, if management upped the dividend from $1 yearly (against $15 in EPS) to $2 or even $3 per share, I feel the stock quote would advance nicely in 2021, as more dividend investors would want to hold the name.

Technical Chart

From a momentum trading perspective, Coca-Cola Consolidated does not have any distinguishing bullish features presently. While I usually like to find stocks with more immediate investor interest, the company has a number of avenues to create new Wall Street enthusiasm with its sharply better earnings and cash flow backdrop.

Below on the 5-year chart, I have circled in green the low Average Directional Index picture, which is relatively similar to the 2016 bottom setup. Today’s quote has transitioned across both the simple 50-day and 200-day moving averages during November-December. Additional price gains in early 2021 could signal a breakout is happening. Boxed in purple, the current price movements look a lot like 2016.

Final Thoughts

It’s getting hard to locate defensive gems, with any type of normal long-term valuation today. Coca-Cola Consolidated is one of these rare finds to consider in a diversified investment portfolio. Selling at 15x earnings and just 9x free cash flow places the equity in true bargain territory, against the vast majority of U.S. stocks selling for TWICE this valuation.

COKE has generated a record, over $450 million in cash from operations the trailing 12 months. I recommend management use its heightened level of operating cash flow during the pandemic to pay down debts and liabilities ($200 million rate annually), triple the dividend payout (to $30 million rate), and buy back shares ($100 million rate), which it has so far refused to do. A significantly reduced CAPEX total would be necessary to reach the above targets. In combination, I project two years of reduced liability effort, with a new focus on returning investor capital would push the stock price closer to $400 a share in 2022. At least, that’s what an activist shareholder would suggest.

In my view, the whole industry still represents a solid defensive play today. I have mentioned in past articles the biggest beverage companies hold strong inflation-hedging characteristics for the average portfolio. I add COKE to the list of top sector picks, alongside Coca-Cola, Monster Beverage and PepsiCo. "Have a Coke and a Smile," the dated company slogan, describes the nice investment setups for both COKE and KO in late 2020.

Thanks for reading.

