Thesis:

International Business Machines (IBM) is at the forefront of one of the largest market growth opportunities, but has trailed behind its peers in market performance. Companies like Amazon (AMZN) and Microsoft (MSFT) have all produced strong market performances in the wake of a pandemic, and even seen their market caps eclipse the trillion dollar mark. Meanwhile, IBM has been overlooked and undervalued in relativity to its position in the cloud market when compared to leading peers.

Furthermore, IBM has announced that it will be spinning its Global Technology Services segment into a completely new company--NewCo. We'll dig into the NewCo spinoff and how IBM stock could be impacted and valued moving forward.

(Inside IBM's Quantum Computer.)

IBM Segment Performance:

IBM's operations by segment consist of Cloud & Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, and Systems. IBM has produced less than stellar results in its services and systems segments, what were once the staples of the company's success. IBM has seen Global Business Services revenue decline 6% YoY, Global Technology Services revenue decline 4% YoY, and Systems revenue decline 16% YoY based on 3Q20 TTM results. While systems is exhibiting the largest losses, it's also the lowest revenue producing segment, generating $1.3 billion in revenue in 3Q20. If Systems continue on their current downward trend of 16% revenue declines YoY for the next three years, they will produce a 3Q23 revenue of roughly $770 million.

IBM has announced that it will be spinning off its infrastructure and cloud services portion of its Global Technology Services segment into NewCo. While there is still revenue from technology support services, I'm going to exclude the Global Technology Services revenue from my IBM valuation holistically to be conservative.

With Global Business Services producing 3Q20 revenue of $4 billion, it would produce 3Q23 revenue of roughly $3.32 billion if it continues its YoY revenue declines of 6%. Global Business Services will be IBM's second largest revenue producing segment with Global Technology Services being rolled into NewCo.

With Global Business Services and Systems exhibiting consistent revenue declines, and Global Technology Services rolling into NewCo, IBM's future performance is heavily dependent on its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment success. IBM's Cloud segment produced 3Q20 revenue of $5.6 billion and has exhibited YoY revenue growth of 6%. This would translate to a 3Q23 revenue of $6.67 billion if growth doesn't accelerate or decline.

IBM Cloud Growth Outweighs Other Segment Loss:

If we were to exclude Global Technology Services from IBM's 3Q20 revenue, IBM would have produced roughly $11.1 billion in 3Q20 revenue. I'm excluding this to create an allusion to how my 3Q23 forecasts will be compared to now. Currently, IBM's Global Technology Services segment accounts for 37% of its revenue stream. However, if we combine Cloud & Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, and Systems 3Q23 revenue estimates from above, we get a 3Q23 revenue of roughly $10.76 billion. Even with IBM's Global Business Services and Systems segments declining YoY, as well as operating without its Global Technology Services segment currently accounting for 37% of its revenue stream, IBM will produce a 3Q23 revenue stream only 3% lower than its current 3Q20 revenue stream of $11.1 billion. I'm looking at rough estimates for 3Q23 to simply show how IBM's revenue growth from its Cloud segment is powerful enough to offset the soon to be departure of a segment that currently accounts for 37% of its revenue stream. I will be using the current growth rates and annual figures from the FY19 10K for the valuation below.

(IBM Strategic Update. Pg.10.)

The picture also gets a little better when looking at the trillion dollar opportunity that IBM laid out in its investor strategic update. IBM can grasp a large chunk of the combined $750 billion opportunity in transformational services, as well as software and platforms. The $230 billion infrastructure would apply to the NewCo spinoff. However, according to Statista IBM currently holds 5% of the cloud market, which is currently valued at roughly $460 billion and exhibiting rapid growth. If IBM maintains its 5% share of the market, they will be yielding roughly $37.5 billion in cloud revenue alone moving forward.

IBM FY23 Valuation After NewCo:

If we exclude the Global Technology services from the FY19 10K, IBM had a total FY19 revenue of $49,786 million. Again, I'm excluding that segment to allude to how IBM should be valued once it spins it into NewCo.

IBM's FY19 Cloud & Cognitive Software revenue came to $23,200 million. The Global Business Services revenue came to $16,634 million. Systems/Financing revenue came to $9,004 million.

Based on current growth/decline rates for each segment, IBM's Cloud & Cognitive Software would produce FY23 revenue of $36,506 million. Global Business Services would produce FY23 revenue of $12,987 million. Systems/Financing would produce FY23 revenue of $6,735 million. This would bring FY23 revenue to $56,228 million.

IBM's net margin is roughly 9.66%, which would bring net income to roughly $5,431 million. This would bring FY23 EPS to roughly $6.09.

Now, if we were to take IBM's Global Technology Services segment out of its current financial valuation, we can get a better idea of how the FY23 figures look compared to current figures. IBM's FY19 revenue of $49,786 (excluding GTS) would translate to a net income of $4,809, and EPS of $5.40.

IBM's current market price is $123.53 per share. If we reduce that price by 37%--a mere reflection of the loss of the Global Technology Services segment--we'd get a market price of $77.82. This would translate to a P/E ratio of roughly 14.4 compared to FY19 earnings excluding GTS.

Thus, a FY23 market price for IBM of $91.35 excluding its GTS segment would be a fair estimate should growth/decline rates remain relatively consistent with where they've been.

Investors will receive shares of NewCo as well as maintain a stake in IBM when the spinoff occurs. Based on current data and growth rates, IBM should still be able to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4% through FY23 based on how it's currently being valued by the markets. On top of the modest growth, it currently holds a dividend with a 5.21% yield.

IBM Undervalued Compared to Peers:

While IBM doesn't appear to hold a ton of upside potential based on the valuation above, I believe that's primarily a result of a market discrepancy. Both Amazon and Microsoft have lofty valuations, both heavily derived from their successes in the cloud market.

Over 50% of Amazon's operating income came from AWS, while its web services only accounted for roughly 13% of its total revenue. Amazon has seen its market cap surpass the trillion dollar mark and exhibited absurd success, however, the majority of that success has been derived from its AWS segment. Even with all of its retail sales, the majority of the company's success is a result of its cloud business. Amazon is trading at a P/E ratio 92.4 and doesn't offer a dividend, while IBM trades at a P/E ratio of 14 and offers a dividend yielding over 5%. Both companies are capitalizing on the same potential of the cloud market. While Amazon holds six times the market share, it trades at 6.6 times P/E, and has a market cap nearly 16 times the size of IBM's. Amazon also only had $2 billion more in net income than IBM did in FY19. To be put simply, IBM is an efficient company with solid operations, but has been completely ignored by the broader market.

The story is similar with Microsoft. Over 33% of Microsoft's revenue is derived from its cloud business. It has been praised in the market, eclipsing the trillion dollar market cap, and trading at a P/E ratio of 34.5. Meanwhile it offers a dividend yielding a mere 1.05%. Microsoft blows IBM out of the water, yet only holds just over three times the cloud market share that IBM does.

I'm not saying anything negative about Microsoft or Amazon for the matter, I'm just pointing out the fact that there seem to be massive discrepancies in valuation. Ultimately, I believe IBM has been overlooked and undervalued by the broader market.

Conclusion:

To sum things up, IBM has seemingly taken a backseat position when it comes to companies capitalizing on the exploding cloud market. It's a top five company in the cloud market, and has a lot of room to grow with the industry. The NewCo spinoff will seemingly center IBM as a cloud based company. If outstanding shares aren't adjusted, and based on current valuations, IBM stock could see its market price take a new value around $78 per share. IBM shareholders will also receive a stake in NewCo stock, balancing out the possible reduction in IBM's per share price. Based on current growth rates and valuation, IBM should be able to see a FY23 share price of roughly $91 per share, representing a 16.7% upside in the next three years. With IBM focused on its cloud business, it could exhibit an even more impressive market performance following the NewCo spinoff. It's also accompanied by a dividend yield over 5% for patient investors. Overall, I recommend IBM, as it is undervalued compared to leading peers in the cloud market, offers a dividend yield over 5%, and is focused on capitalizing on the booming, trillion dollar cloud market.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IBM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.