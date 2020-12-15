BlackRock fared well amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and it also stands to benefit from the recovery.

The yield is not very high today, but the yield-on-cost could rise going forward.

BlackRock, Inc (BLK) is a high quality dividend stock with a modest yield and strong historical dividend growth. Its five-year dividend growth rate of 11.32% is extremely good, and the yield today (2.08% as of this writing) beats the S&P 500. To be sure, BlackRock is no mega high yielder that throws off buckets of cash at today's prices. But the stock's strong dividend growth points to the possibility of growing yield-on-cost.

BlackRock delivered unquestionably superior growth metrics through the COVID-19 pandemic, and is poised to grow during the recovery as well. BlackRock is bullish on equities heading into 2021, and that could pay off handsomely if equities keep surging. In this article I will argue that BlackRock is a perfect COVID-19 recovery play for dividend growth investors.

BlackRock Overweights Equities for 2021

Central to the thesis that BlackRock is a great dividend stock for the COVID-19 recovery is the fact that the company has set equities to "overweight." Asset managers in general neither gain nor lose from a rapid COVID-19 recovery. It depends on whether the funds and portfolios they manage are heavy on equities--which have the most to gain if the COVID-19 recovery is swift.

Equities stand to gain from a swift recovery because, when business as usual is allowed to proceed, then companies can resume earnings growth. Government treasuries, by contrast, are much less affected by the COVID-19 recovery. In September, Jerome Powell said that low interest rates could last for years. That would suggest low yields are here to stay. The yields could improve a little as investors ditch treasuries for stocks, but the effect would be minimal. Stocks, on the other hand, are poised to rally in the event of a swift and successful vaccine deployment.

This year's stock market moves have been tied to COVID-19 developments. In February, when COVID-19 began to spread in the U.S., the S&P 500 began a descent that by March had become a bear market. It fell from about 3,380 to 2,237. Later, when the Pfizer (PFE) vaccine was announced, the index rallied from 3,269 to 3,702. That rally was part of a broader trend that began on March 23, the bottom of the COVID-19 market crash--which occurred shortly before the initial economic re-opening.

The lesson of 2020 is, when the pandemic news is good, the stock market rallies.

And BlackRock is well positioned for any potential vaccine-driven stock market rally. Based on BlackRock's 2021 Outlook, the asset manager will be overweighting equities in the year ahead. By overweighting equities, the company positions itself to take advantage of stock market gains.

For most of BlackRock's funds, this won't have a big effect. Fully 72% of BlackRock funds are index funds, which means their weightings are tied to index weightings. The company does have some actively managed mixed-asset funds, though, and these could benefit from a vaccine-driven rally.

Consider the Dynamic High-Income Fund (BDHIX), for example. It's an actively managed fund with both bonds and dividend stocks. With a flexible investment mandate, its managers can choose to overweight stocks in line with BlackRock's overall outlook. It's likely that they would, since fund managers report to the company that operates their funds. So BlackRock's bullish outlook on stocks will likely influence the management of funds like BDHIX--leading to more inflows and fees as alpha-hungry investors move into equity-heavy funds.

BlackRock's Recent Growth

With or without a prompt economic recovery, BlackRock is an excellent growth stock. Its 10 year CAGR EPS growth is 12.93%. It beat on earnings in all of the last four quarters. Its five year dividend growth rate is a phenomenal 11.32%.

In its most recent quarter, BLK's EPS was up 29% year-over-year, revenue was up 17%, and net inflows were $129 billion. These are frankly phenomenal results for a financial stock in the COVID-19 era. In the same quarter when banks were just barely starting to walk off their damage from the Spring crash, BlackRock was posting results that would be excellent even in a non-crisis year. But 2020 was a crisis year, and these results were far better than anyone expected.

Valuation

One incredible thing about BlackRock is that even with its solid growth metrics and consistent earnings beats, it's not a ridiculously expensive stock. It is expensive for a financial stock, but not expensive compared to other stocks with similar growth--say, big tech companies.

At today's prices, BlackRock has a 23 GAAP P/E ratio, a 3 price-to-book ratio, a 21 price-to-cash flow ratio, and a 1.59 PEG ratio. It's that latter ratio you want to pay the most attention to. While BlackRock is pricier than your average financial, it also has vastly superior growth. So a slightly premium price tag is quite worth it.

Competitive Landscape

No analysis is complete without a look at the competitive landscape. For a company to deliver solid dividend growth--as my thesis says BlackRock will--it needs a solid competitive position in its industry. So we need to look at where BlackRock stands in the global asset management industry.

One thing is certain: BlackRock is the leader in ETFs. As of 2020, BlackRock has 39% of the ETF market, Vanguard has 25%, and State Street (STT) has 16%.

Before you get too excited about that, I should clarify that the degree of BlackRock's market leadership has declined. A decade ago, BlackRock controlled 49% of the ETF market while its two biggest competitors were fighting for scraps.

BlackRock's market share is smaller now. However, that largely reflects growth in ETFs as a whole. Even in the 10 year period where Vanguard gained on BlackRock in market share, BlackRock's AUM increased. There has been a sweeping move away from actively managed funds and toward index funds in recent years, and BlackRock has been a main beneficiary. To be sure, its competitors have gained too. But with three main companies dominating the industry, there's plenty of room for all of them to thrive.

Risks and Challenges

My thesis states that BlackRock is a superior dividend growth play for the COVID-19 recovery. Before fully endorsing that thesis, we need to look at risks and challenges BlackRock faces.

One of those is price competition. The virtue of index funds is that they require no active management, which allows them to offer lower fees than other funds. This virtue also comes with a danger: price wars. The ETF industry has seen a wave of new entrants, and some are positioning themselves as the cheapest of the lot. If investors see index ETFs as interchangeable, then they may very well go for the cheapest ones on offer. In that situation, ETF providers like BlackRock may have to cut fees to stay relevant.

Another is anti-trust action. As we all learned recently, the anti-trust hammer is coming down on big tech. And regulators are looking at the ETF companies too. A recent Bloomberg report states that anti-trust lawyers are getting concerned about BlackRock, Vanguard and State Street. Specifically, they allege that these companies--which control 80% of the ETF market--are harming competition among the companies they own. So far, all we're seeing here is a vague rumbling--there is nothing like the active flurry of lawsuits facing Alphabet (GOOG) and Facebook (FB). But the tech lawsuits started as vague talk at one point too, and now they're threatening to break up some of America's biggest companies.

Putting it All Together

The bottom line is that, even with the risk factors taken into account, BlackRock is the perfect dividend growth play for the COVID-19 era.

It has solid dividend growth, and the earnings growth to back it up. With a payout ratio of 45%, BlackRock has plenty of room to raise its dividend even if earnings take a temporary hit.

And all of this is poised to continue. With BlackRock overweighting equities ahead of the COVID-19 vaccine release, its actively managed funds will look more attractive to alpha-hungry investors. Its index funds that are based on equities will gain as well. All of this will lead to more inflows and fees for BlackRock.

So the lesson is simple:

If you like dividends, and if you think the vaccine is going to be a game changer, get BLK in your portfolio. Few financial stocks are better positioned to thrive in the year ahead.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I own shares in Facebook, which is mentioned in passing in the article, but I do not own shares in BlackRock, the primary subject of the article.