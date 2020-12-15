Regional Banks Merge: A Sign Of The Times

Investors wanting to put money into the banking industry need to understand the dynamics that are going on and build their investment strategy around these changes taking place.

Smaller institutions have done well this past year due to government help during the pandemic, but things are building up and the future looks very challenging for these organizations.

Large regional institutions are combining in order to remain competitive in a world where more and more business is being done online and physical assets are on the decline.

Huntington Bancshares is merging with TCF Financial Corp. to form a bank with $170 billion in assets, moving ahead in order to build scale and develop technological platform.

On Sunday, it was announced that Huntington Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:HBAN) and TCF Financial Corp. (TCF) would merge. Together, the combined organization would have about $170 billion in assets.

The merger appears to be good for both companies.

This is what is happening in the banking industry right now. Large regional banks are combining. And, more of this will be taking place in the near future. Investors need to understand what is happening to the banking industry.

Just look at the last year.

First Citizens Bancshares Inc. (OTCPK:FIZN) bought CIT Group, Inc. (NYSE:CIT) in October with the combined total assets of $170 billion. Last year, BB&T and SunTrust merged in the largest bank deal since the financial crisis.

Last February 2019 BB&T and SunTrust merged and this combination resulted in the sixth largest bank in the country.

And then in November this year, PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) acquired BBVA USA Bancshares, Inc. and its U.S. banking subsidiary, BBVA USA. putting PNC at number five, in terms of asset size, in the United States.

Regionally, the Huntington and TCF merger will put it slightly behind its major regional competitors in asset size: Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has about $200 billion in assets and Citizens Financial (NYSE:CFG) has about $170 billion in assets.

Need For Scale

What seems to be the big driving force behind these combinations? The need for scale.

Why scale?

Well, this is the age of big technology and commercial banks now need to be big enough to take advantage of the scale that technology platforms and networks can reach. There is just no alternative.

Absorb this piece of information, if you will.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) currently spends about $11 billion on technology every year.

That amount is 37 times as large as TCF's net income for the past year.

Besides the technology, costs for regulatory compliance and cyber security have increased to the point that financial institutions need to be larger in order to absorb the fixed costs associated with these two items. It is harder and harder for the smaller banks to take on such costs.

Small Banks: 'The Best Year Ever'

Surprisingly, 2020 did not turn out so badly for the smaller banks in America. How so?

Well, it seems that the government money passed out in the U. S. really helped the smaller banks.

As 2020 draws to a close, small lenders…are doing far better than expected at the outset of the coronavirus recession-largely thanks to government money that passed through banks on the way to households and businesses. Stimulus and unemployment checks boosted deposits and kept borrowers from falling behind on their loans. The Paycheck Protection Program brought them new customers and kept old ones afloat."

Check out the figures.

We can't get too excited about this, although the government's largesse did keep the "main street" banks comfortably solvent.

But, there are looming dangers on the horizon. For one, there is the unemployment situation. Areas served by small banks are carrying more than their share of those unemployed or on the edge of unemployment. Millions may lose their benefits by the end of the year.

Second, businesses have spent their PPP loans and the program was closed to new applicants in August. Congress is having problems producing further help.

Business Loans At The Smaller Institutions

I have written many times about the availability of money in the U.S. economy due to the efforts of the Federal Reserve System. Large corporations are holding cash amounts greater than ever before.

However, this has not been spread equally throughout the economy. As Robin Wigglesworth and others write in the Financial Times,

The widening gulf between the credit haves and have-nots is a longstanding trend in the U.S., as the bond market has become increasingly important as a source of funding the banking industry has gradually retrenched.

In other words, loans for small businesses are not very plentiful. And, it is highly unlikely that banks will be generous to small businesses, small retail outlets, small restaurants and other small operations as their cash needs grow, especially with another lockdown possible.

Furthermore, commercial real estate seems to be a growing problem. Brian Graham writes in the Wall Street Journal that "the commercial real-estate sector may never get back to normal and that could spell trouble for the banks.

Trouble, especially for the smaller banks.

Mr. Graham continues,

Banks hold half of all commercial real-estate loans. The 5,000 or so U.S. community banks, with about a third of total assets are two to three times concentrated in commercial real-estate lending as the approximately 30 larger banks."

This could add to the potential troubles of the smaller banks. As Mr. Graham concludes,

the available facts suggest a challenging few years lay ahead."

The Banking Future

There is just no question in my mind that the banking industry is going to consolidate and the smaller institutions are just going to go away.

Small banks, it seems, are just going to be superfluous.

I mean, take Huntington and TFC. They will combine to be a $170 billion bank. Why would they, even as small as they will become, ever want to acquire a bank with only $500 million in assets. First of all, they really don't need the branches. The larger banks are getting rid of branches now, not adding to their total.

And, with more and more banking moving to a technological foundation, what does a smaller bank really do for them. JPMorgan, as mentioned above is spending 22 times as much on technology every year than the assets of a $500 million bank.

One reason that many banks are selling way below their book value is that the actual capital wrapped up in running a bank is way below what is listed on their balance sheets. The smaller bank, we are finding out, really have little or no value as far as being a bank.

As the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic and the economic recession work their way out over the next three years or so, I believe that there will be a real contraction in the number of banks still in existence. This is an acceleration of what I believed was going to happen anyway.

Investors that want to be invested in the banking industry need to understand this dynamic. The five largest banks in the country possess more than fifty percent of the banking assets in the country. This number is going to rise…and rise…and rise.

So, investors in banks, be careful where you put your money.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.