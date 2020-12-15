November Buys: 3 Monthly Paying CEFs, Plus Some Dividend Growth Opportunities

I certainly didn't anticipate the sharp moves higher that the market was given after the election, but that is why I remain invested!

Besides some early buying last month, it was another month of light buying throughout the remainder of November.

Written by Nick Ackerman, co-produced by Stanford Chemist

November started off with a bang shortly after the beginning of the month. With the election mostly out of the way and vaccine news - uncertainty turned to clarity. That is all the market needs to spark moves higher; or subsequently could have moved lower if it was bad news, of course. While a vaccine is certainly good news, we know that it will still be a while to get back to 'normal.' This is especially in terms of a normal economy. Lockdowns will persist sporadically through the winter months, putting new strains on the economy.

The broader indexes raced higher for the month on a total return basis, with the S&P 500 Index (SP500), Nasdaq Composite Index (COMP) and Dow Jones Industrial Averages (DJI) up significantly in the month of November alone. Though the month ended with a bit of a thud - indexes closing down on the last day of the month. These indexes rising was also assisted with October ending with a dip as well.

The real story was that the COMP lagged (growth) while the DJI outperformed (value) for a brief period this month. This move into more value investments was helped supported by vaccine news. The vaccine news should bode well for the economy and thus, help out the sectors like financials and energy. The same sectors that have performed rather poorly this year due to economic setbacks.

Those sectors certainly rose for the month, too - they were on fire for the month of November! These two sectors led the pack higher, as measured by the SPDR select sector ETFs.

(Source - Seeking Alpha)

They do still have significant work to go to catch up to their growth counterparts though, as evidenced by the YTD declines.

Another surprising note is that while most sectors were positive, utilities the laggard. This wasn't the first month that saw utilities come up the shortest. August also had the sector leading the bottom.

The best buying opportunity appeared at the beginning of the month. The purchases I made overall were quite light after some buying at the beginning of November. I did still do some buying for the month as I've always mentioned; I prefer putting money to work every month to increase income year over year. This can help to stave off the negative effects of inflation and also grow the cash flow snowball. During a time of distribution and dividend cuts, one is also insulated if they spent months or years increasing their income as well - thus, those investors aren't nearly as worse off as others.

(Source: Getty Images)

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (BMEZ)

I recently covered BMEZ more in-depth earlier this month. BMEZ is the latest healthcare-focused offering from BlackRock. The fund will invest "under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivates with exposure to the health sciences group of industries." Like many of BlackRock's sector-specific funds; they also utilize an option writing strategy against the underlying positions.

The fund's discount has been reduced quite dramatically from when I picked up shares early in November. However, there is still a little bit of a discount here that could be worth investors checking out if they are lacking some healthcare exposure. Though it should be said that BMEZ invests in less traditional healthcare names. They focus mostly on smaller companies with growth potential. Thus, should trade with higher volatility.

They also have a portion of their portfolio invested in private investments. They are ultimately targeting about 25% of the assets to be invested privately. This can help give retail investors exposure to assets they wouldn't otherwise have available to them.

The fund launched with a monthly payout of $0.10 and continues to maintain this. However, if the fund continues its successful moves higher, they will probably be looking to boost. As of now, the distribution rate is 'just' 4.37%. A low in the CEF space.

(Source - CEFConnect)

Bancroft Fund (BCV)

Since the original publication, BCV has been sold in favor of adding Calamos Convertible Opportunities And Income Fund (CHI). This fund is quite similar to Calamos Convertible And High Income Fund (CHY) that we recently covered. Though BCV remains an attractive investment in its own right.

BCV is another lower-paying CEF. It too has reduced its discount massively since originally covering the fund for members of the Income Lab earlier this month. We had a 14%+ discount and that has now been reduced to 9.78% recently. This was even more narrow as the fund's discount got as tight as 5.86%.

This fund doesn't typically get any love, but a massive $2.25 year-end certainly got investors excited. Of course, I didn't anticipate the discount to narrow so much so quickly, but I still don't believe the discount of nearly 10% is warranted either. That isn't even to mention that the fund is one of the top-performing in terms of total NAV return, up 27.84% YTD. Share price total return comes to 17.34%, data was taken on 11/30/2020.

At the current 'regular' quarterly rate of $0.29 - the current distribution rate would be 4.26%. Due to that year-end special, the distribution rate would be 11.47% at the current share price. This year-end special is a feature of BCV since they have a 5% minimum managed plan. For any year the fund distributes under 5%, they will make up at year-end.

(Source - CEFConnect)

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (EVT)

EVT is one fund that I've had on my watchlist for years now, and I finally took the plunge. Though the latest discount wasn't as wide as it was earlier this year in March, it was still a good deal. Like most CEFs over the course of November, the discount has moved considerably more narrow as the month propelled higher. I covered this fund previously for members of the Income Lab as well.

(Source - CEFConnect)

That being said, it was far from the premium territory it had been flirting with over the course of 2018 and 2019.

Shareholders currently enjoy an annual distribution rate of 7.59%, paid monthly. The fund is overweight in the financial sector, and that is part of the appeal of buying now as well. Financials represented 16.7% of their portfolio the last time they reported, and that was the highest sector allocation for EVT. With this composition, the fund should continue to benefit as financials remain a value heading into 2021.

Even if the fund continues to languish, I certainly won't complain about the monthly income they are still able to payout. They have paid monthly since their inception in 2003 - with only one reduction in 2008. Which was a catastrophic time for financials as a whole, as we know.

(Source - CEFConnect)

Several Purchases Outside Of Closed-End Funds

Mixing in with my portfolio of mostly CEFs, I also invest in plenty of dividend growth stocks or other areas of the market. These were all positions I had owned previously and just added to my positions.

Having a sleeve of dividend growers can help stabilize an income investor's portfolio overall if they don't like to reinvest portions themselves. Instead, hopefully investing in companies that provide steady increases to their dividends.

Abbvie (ABBV)

ABBV is a pharmaceutical company, mostly reliant on Humira. They have been working towards diversifying away from that drug for years though. They continue to make progress on that front quarter after quarter. Newer drugs continue to contribute massively to revenue growth.

The dividend record might not seem that impressive, with growth over the last 7 years. However, this was a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories (ABT). Additionally, the CAGR of dividend growth has been incredible.

(Source - Seeking Alpha)

NextEra Energy Partners (NEP)

NEP "acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States." This is a play on the renewable energy space. It was formed by NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) in 2014. They operate wind and solar projects, as well as natural gas infrastructure.

While NEP is organized as a "limited partnership under state law, we will be treated as a corporation for U.S. federal income tax purposes." What does this mean for investors? It means no K-1, which some investors don't like to have to deal with. Meaning that distributions to unitholders will show up on a tax form 1099.

Besides impressive share appreciation, NEP has a dividend growth track record as well.

(Source - Seeking Alpha)

Gladstone Land Corp (LAND)

LAND is a REIT, that "acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S..."

While the dividend yield is a bit low at 3.61% - it has a string of impressive growth. This isn't the same type of growth numbers that ABBV and NEP are putting up, but regardless impressive for a slower growing line of business. It should be noted that they did cut their dividend starting in 2014, but it has been growing since. It also pays monthly, which can be quite enticing for income investors.

(Source - Seeking Alpha)

Horizon Technology Financial Corp (HRZN)

HRZN is a BDC - so technically, it is a type of closed-end fund. It also isn't a dividend grower like the others on this list. It still felt like it might be of interest to share with readers that I had added to this position though.

BDCs do operate differently in terms of where they invest when compared to CEFs. They are more opaque than CEFs - if one could have thought that possible. This is because they invest primarily in private deals that they negotiate themselves.

For HRZN, they "specialize in lending and investing in development-stage investments." With a focus on "secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital-backed companies in technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries."

They aren't a dividend grower either, like the others on this list. Though they do currently sport a monthly dividend at an annual rate of 9.45%. So, much more similar to the traditional CEFs, they will focus on high income now - rather than growth later.

(Source - Seeking Alpha)

Conclusion

November was a month of some more light buying as we, yet again, hit highs as measured by the broader indexes. Though that being said, there was still an opportunity. Many CEFs remain deeply discounted - especially when compared to where we started the year! That means there is value there, a bit of a margin of safety should another black swan event hit.

Buying investments every month makes a lot of sense. Most investors cannot time the market reliably and consistently. Investing new dollars or reinvesting portions of income coming in can do a lot of good for an investor over the longer-term.

Profitable CEF and ETF income and arbitrage ideas

At the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory, we manage ~8%-yielding closed-end fund (CEF) and exchange-traded fund (ETF) portfolios to make income investing easy for you. Check out what our members have to say about our service. To see all that our exclusive membership has to offer, sign up for a free trial by clicking on the button below!



Disclosure: I am/we are long BMEZ, EVT, ABBV, NEP, LAND, HRZN, CHI, CHY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article was originally published to members of the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory on December 1st, 2020.