The ongoing exodus from coastal cities and, more specifically, Silicon Valley, is noteworthy as well – a relatively new risk associated with Essex Property Trust.

The work-from-home trend has been a major focal point for traders throughout the year.

In 2020, two interesting “location” trends began in the workplace that appear to be affecting technology companies.

Most every real estate investor recognizes the importance of location, location, location.

The repeated word is perhaps the most critical one to understanding how to create value. Without a good location, any brick and mortar structure is virtually useless.

In 2020, we noticed two pretty interesting location trends begin in the workplace. And they appear to be affecting technology companies in particular:

Work from home The urban exodus

More recently, we've seen headlines regarding corporate relocation. They seem to solidify the notion that there’s an ongoing exodus from coastal cities, especially Silicon Valley.

This brings us right to dividend aristocrat Essex Property Trust (ESS), for which we just raised our price target. The real estate investment trust is famous for its concentrated bets in the West Coast multi-family space.

Yes, we said West Coast. But positive vaccine news in record time points toward a broad economic resurgence fairly soon. So we suspect that rental markets will improve in the coming quarters.

We also suspect Essex will be a major beneficiary of that considering California’s unique housing market. It’s one of the few places in the U.S. where it can actually cost less to rent than to own.

And analysts agree, raising their 2021 adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) estimates for ESS in recent weeks.

However, all investments come with risk. So let’s explore it and its environment more thoroughly.

(Source)

Just How Secular Are the Work-From-Home and Urban Exodus Trends?

The COVID-19 pandemic and ensuing social-distancing concerns and protocols have made the work-from-home movement a definite “thing.” It’s sent stocks like Zoom Video Communications (ZM) skyrocketing…

And caused office and apartment REITs to struggle.

Right now, there appears to be a tug-of-war going on between investors. One side seems willing to wash their hands clean of the traditional way of doing business. The other is making contrarian bets on the resurgence of office space.

That latter category includes legendary value investor and Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) CEO Bruce Flatt. He’s been an outspoken contrarian on the subject, speaking his mind about how humans are social creatures who collaborate and innovate best when they're together.

Frankly, it's unclear at this time which side will win out.

The future of the workplace is changing. That much is clear. We just don’t know how different the new normal will be after all the smoke clears.

We've already seen numerous announcements from big tech corporations regarding digital workspaces. Most of them have work-from-home policies in place. And many have even provided employees with stipends to build out their home offices.

However, we've noticed these same companies have been adding to their physical real estate footprints, which seems to imply long-term demand for shared work space.

Which looks good for apartment REITs too.

A Real Estate Billionaire’s Bet

About a month and a half ago, Flatt highlighted the leases he’d seen large tech firms sign throughout 2020. That, he said, was a primary reason Brookfield was placing bullish bets on the office sector.

Brookfield's own workspaces were reopened by then based on Flatt’s belief that face-to-face communication is the absolute best way to do business.

Now, he did note the pandemic’s effects. But he expects that means companies will need more space to maintain proper social distancing and safety protocols, not less.

In short, he actually views the pandemic as a bullish tailwind for office landlords.

He also believes that cities will be revitalized once the pandemic ends, making him a double-contrarian. And frankly, we agree.

(Source)

Of course, there are many factors behind the rush out of coastal metropolitan areas. These include regulations and tax policies that take their financial toll on companies and wealthier individuals alike.

A Biden administration would no doubt increase such tendencies.

Then again, a Biden administration also will no doubt mean more liberal immigration policies. And those can help the resurgence of urban areas, especially across the Southwest and West Coast.

With all this in mind, our analysis has largely pushed us into Flatt's contrarian camp. We believe the negative sentiment surrounding coastal real estate – especially in the residential and office sectors – has been irrational.

This panic, however, has created attractive investment opportunities throughout the 2020, including for Essex Property Trust, which trading at its lowest valuation in decades months ago.

Silicon Valley Exodus?

We are taking the accelerating trend of corporations fleeing Silicon Valley seriously. Concerning. And you should too.

We just don’t believe in throwing ourselves overboard about it.

(iREIT on Alpha: Ratings Tracker)

One of the reasons we've found Essex so attractive over the years is how it’s built around the growth of the technology sector in The Golden State.

Each of the top 10 technology companies in the U.S. are headquartered in markets that Essex operates in. These companies alone have thousands of current job postings, which should translate to strong rental demand in such areas.

It’s true Oracle (ORCL) has announced plans to relocate. And a handful of other noteworthy tech names are fleeing the West Coast for perceived greener pastures. Probably the biggest news along those lines (so far) has been about Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk moving to Texas.

Musk recently surpassed Bill Gates’ wealth due to Tesla’s massive stock price rise. He has upwards of $50 billion in stock options slated to be awarded to him. And Texas has no personal income tax.

As far as we know, Musk sold all four of his California homes. He now plans to make Texas his primary residence.

He hasn’t made any official plans to move Tesla itself. But the company is making large investments in land/real estate outside of Austin. And it’s believed that the facility he’s opening there will create 5,000 jobs.

The signs are certainly pointing to him packing up at some point.

A Lone-Star State of Business

In a recent Verge article, Musk was quoted as saying, “If a team is winning for too long, they tend to get complacent. California has been winning for a long time, and I think they’re taking it for granted.” By that, he probably meant the nation's highest sales tax and top-margin income tax rate.

For years, California's top-notch education system was a major reason tech companies thrived there. Yet those companies are big enough on their own now to draw talent all on their own. As such, they’re not so location-bound anymore.

That’s how Austin has turned itself into such a strong tech hub. Major companies like Dell Technologies (DELL) and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) already are headquartered there. And, as already stated, Oracle will be relocating there with its $178 billion market cap in tow.

Here are some other noteworthy moves or planned moves from California to Texas:

eCigarette maker JUUL

8VC, a venture capital firm owned by Palantir cofounder Joe Londonsdale

Hewlett Packard Enterprises (HPE)

That last one is an especially big deal. HP, which made its intentions known earlier this month, was one of the original Silicon Valley success stories. A historic company like that leaving certainly signals a culture change.

Nor is it just Texas taking over. Palantir (NYSE:PLTR) – one of 2020's biggest tech IPO stories – specifically cited the Bay Area’s high housing prices when moving its headquarters to Colorado. Peter Thiel, another one of its cofounders, mentioned that many employees in start-up tech companies are paid largely with equity.

That means they can't even afford to live in California.

And billionaire Reddit cofounder Alexis Ohanian up and moved to Florida a few years ago, making him a trendsetter. He recently tweeted that business was good there despite everyone’s initial doubts about his sanity.

On the Other Hand…

The companies and individuals listed above are just a few of the names that have called it quits with California. The full list is long and seemingly growing by the day.

Honestly, the strongest tech-space trend might not end up being the work-from-home movement. It might actually be the move away from Silicon Valley.

Only time will tell.

But as things stands today, if California was its own country, it would qualify as the fifth-largest economy in the entire world. It's amazing to think that California's $3 trillion-plus GDP is larger than India's… despite how India hosts a lot more people.

And so we once again return to our thesis: That it doesn’t make sense to overreact. The state is huge, particularly when it comes to the (still) tech-dominated cities Essex works within.

It's also important to note that just because a company relocates its headquarters doesn't mean it’s moving all its operations too.

Besides, who knows? It's even possible that the businesses that have left and are leaving will serve as a wakeup call that helps California overcome the "complacency" Musk spoke of and start making the changes necessary to woo taxpayers back.

Once again, only time will tell.

Essex Valuation

We could spend more time speculating on the trajectory of state and local politics. But we’d much rather pay attention to company fundamentals and margins of safety.

Essex, for one, is trading for a 20.5x blended AFFO. This is below its long-term average p/AFFO multiple of 22.9x. Though, as the FAST Graph below shows, its AFFO growth rate suffered in 2020.

Looking into 2021, it should be flat to slightly negative. In which case, the below-average valuation makes sense.

(Source: FAST Graphs)

Even so, we recently increased our fair value (buy-below price) estimate to $250 per share. This is essentially in line with the $251.58 that the 19 Wall Street analysts who track Essex foresee.

At $250 and using the 2021 consensus AFFO estimate of $11.64, ESS's forward p/AFFO ratio is 21.4x. This represents a 6.5% discount to its long-term average, which makes sense.

Yet investors buying in at these levels will be paid nicely while they wait for bottom-line growth to bolster share prices in 2022. Right now, ESS yields 3.46% – and don’t forget that it’s a dividend aristocrat, with a 27-year annual dividend increase streak.

As such, we wouldn't be surprised to see another bump in February when it declares its next quarterly dividend. That’s not to say it will be at the mid-to-high single-digit growth pace it’s offered in the past.

But a raise in this environment is still a raise.

Besides, even with its projected negative growth, ESS still offers investors a 66.7% AFFO payout ratio. And that continues to imply dividend safety.

(iREIT on Alpha: Ratings Tracker)

In Conclusion…

The Silicon Valley exodus is a relatively new risk that Essex Property Trust has to deal with. Yet we cannot stress enough that we’re not into overreacting to headlines or investor sentiment.

We believe in being aware of it. Even making moves because of it – but on a much, much more reasonable and ultimately profitable level.

That means we fully acknowledge that if we don't see long-term improved economic activity and renter demand, it will be difficult for Essex to return to growth. But we also have to fully acknowledge that, as is, its top-notch management team continues to prove itself capable of navigating these volatile times.

As such, our overall analysis continues to show Essex as a blue-chip name in the multi-family space. It’s tied with Camden Property (CPT) for the highest iREIT IQ score in the multi-family space right now.

So we still see it as a Buy.

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: Written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

