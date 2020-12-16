Launching HFIR MLPs: A Service Targeting Total Returns In The Oil And Gas MLP Sector

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome HFIR MLPs as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click here to find out more »

HFI Research MLPs

HFI Research is excited to announce its new service: HFI Research MLPs. Our new service will capitalize on the tremendous opportunities available in the midstream oil and gas MLP sector.

Why MLPs?

There has seldom been a better time to purchase oil and gas master limited partnerships (MLPs), both in terms of pricing and timing. The benefits investors have traditionally sought from the sector are available today in spades. These include:

Opportunities for capital appreciation

Above-average yields

Significant total return opportunities

Distribution safety

Distribution growth

Prospects for long-term holding periods

Inflation protection

Uncorrelated returns

Beneficial tax treatment

Today, midstream oil and gas MLPs are more under-researched, under-owned, and generally unloved than virtually any other sector of the stock market. With the market lacking high-quality MLP investment research coverage in both the institutional and retail segments, we believe our research service will provide value in a niche where it is currently lacking.

Our service will cater to all MLP investors, whether they are new or seasoned, or whether their interests like in common LP units, preferred stock, or MLP funds.

We will place heaviest emphasis on analyzing industry and company-specific fundamentals as we search for the safest and most attractive opportunities in the sector.

Why Now?

For the MLP space today, there appears to be the least interest among investors at the precise moment that it offers the most reward. In light of the bargains so widely available, we believe the sector has never been more investable for a buy-and-hold investor than it is today.

Years of declining MLP unit prices, over 100 distribution cuts, and egregious management overreach, have understandably disillusioned both current and prospective MLP investors. However, recent changes in the MLP operating model—many of which stem from improvements in partnership governance—have laid the groundwork for a new “LP friendly” MLP regime.

MLPs today offer investors the prospect for tax-advantaged income and long-term capital appreciation, which is all the more important in today’s richly valued stock market dominated by the technology sector.

Numerous catalysts and pro-unitholder reforms will also provide tailwinds for MLP returns in coming years. We cover these extensively in our research.

Why HFI Research?

Since 2015, HFI Research has been on the cutting edge of energy-market analysis, offering subscribers real-time coverage and novel analytical tools for making sense of global energy trends, while also identifying attractive investments.

There are more than 100 public MLPs valued in excess of $300 billion, which represents a fertile hunting ground for new investment ideas. A well-selected basket of MLPs can generate outsized income and capital appreciation for a buy-and-hold investor.

Model Portfolio

As part of our service, we will construct and maintain a model MLP portfolio. The portfolio’s objective is to generate reliable and safe income, but also to participate in the unit-price appreciation that we believe the MLP industry will undergo over coming years.

Our portfolio will be accessible to subscribers. It will feature updates to holdings and alerts when changes are made. Each holding will be extensively researched with the objective of a multi-year holding period.

Midstream Sector Monitoring

We will monitor news, developments, and trends affecting midstream companies and the sector at large, always on the lookout for pitfalls that may befall investors. We will post midstream sector news each day to keep MLP investors informed about the ever-changing MLP landscape.

Chat Room

Our dedicated chat room will be a forum for discussion, but also an opportunity to question and comment on our research. Subscribers will be able to ask us questions directly about industry and company developments.

Who we are

We began this service in response to inquiries from our existing subscribers, who sought out MLP expertise but found it wanting in the available alternatives.

HFI Research will bring to the MLP space the analytical rigor for which it is known.

Wilson Wang, CFA, and Jon Costello will lead the effort.

Wilson founded Twin Peaks Capital, LLC in 2014. The firm manages portfolios based on a value investing philosophy, and has focused on the energy sector since 2015. Wilson founded HFI Research in 2015, which is today a leading analysis and research service covering the energy market and industry. Wilson is a member of Gear Energy’s board of directors.

Jon founded Costello Investment Management, LLC in 2007 as a generalist investment management firm with a long-term, value investing orientation. His portfolio management activities have been focused on the energy sector since 2015.

The Opportunity

As value investors, we seek investments trading at discounts to value based on fundamental metrics. We look for instances in which underperformance has led to undervaluation. MLP underperformance has made the sector ripe for the value investor picking.

Year-to-date, the sector, as represented by the Alerian MLP Index (AMZ), a composite of the 50 largest midstream MLPs, is down a horrendous 31.2%. Relative to the S&P 500’s return of 14.4%, MLP performance is made far worse, having underperformed by 45.6%.

While 2020 has been unusually ugly for MLPs, the sector’s underperformance has stretched more or less consistently for six full years, dating back to the “Thanksgiving Massacre” oil-price selloff on Nov. 27, 2014.

Since then, the sector has faced unmitigated headwinds of energy market turmoil, midstream overinvestment, and mistreatment from management who regularly act contrary to unitholder interests.

Today, the sector trades at historically low multiples, and is cheap based on nearly every conceivable value-oriented metric. For enterprising contrarians, however, opportunities abound.

We see three tailwinds that will drive MLP units higher over coming years.

1. An energy market recovery, which is likely to increase returns on oil and gas projects and increase demand for midstream services.

2. Governance reform wherein former conflicts of interest between management and unitholders are eliminated, leading to unitholder-friendly capital allocation.

3. As the U.S. shale boom matures and enters a phase of more moderate growth, there will be less need for new midstream infrastructure. As a result, midstream oil-and-gas companies will see increasing cash flows from projects completed in prior years, while being unencumbered by the need to fund additional growth. MLP unitholders are likely to be the prime beneficiaries of growing MLP cash flows in coming years.

Pricing

The regular rate for HFI Research MLPs is $100 per month for a monthly subscription, or $700 for a full-year subscription.

However, as part of our launch we are offering a 20% discount to new subscribers. This one-time offer is available through year-end, and will reduce the price of a subscription to $80 monthly or $560 annually.

Conclusion

We are excited to offer this opportunity to both existing and new HFI Research subscribers. The next few years will be particularly rewarding for energy investors, and we hope you can join us at HFI Research MLPs in seizing the opportunity.

HFI Research's Dedicated MLP Service!

Piggybacking off of our successful main service, HFI Research, we are taking advantage of the current price disconnect in MLPs in relation to their fundamentals.

Our new service will include:

Subscribers to HFI Research MLP will receive 4-6 exclusive idea write-ups per month.

Real-time portfolio tracking including what to buy, when the dividend will be paid, tax implications, weighting, and much more.

As a launch special, we are giving everyone a 2-week free trial along with a 20% discount! Come and see for yourself what we are all about!

Sign-up here today!