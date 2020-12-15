If Telefonica returns to paying a full cash dividend (as I expect in late 2021 or 2022) that may signal financial pressures are moderating, thereby bolstering TEF stock price.

But with a falling stock price, the value of the stock dividend has fallen to be roughly equal to the cash dividend.

Telefonica's scrip dividend options were crafted to induce shareholders to take the dividend declared in December, to be paid in January, in the form of stock rather than cash.

Spain-based Telefonica (TEF) will pay its €0.20 December dividend next month (€0.20 is worth about $0.24). Shareholders have a choice of receiving the dividend as either: 1) additional TEF shares; or, 2) US dollars (for holders of the ADRs).

When announced on December 4, 2020, Option 1 -- the dividend in the form of additional TEF shares -- was worth 6.0% more than Option 2 -- the dividend in cash. Now, due to the decline in the price of TEF over the past couple of weeks, Option 1 is worth only 0.5% more than Option 2. If TEF continues to fall, Option 1 could be worth less.

Source: SEC filings, GreatQuarter calculations

Telefonica Voluntary Scrip Dividend Options

Option 1 - New ADS Option/Default Option. Investors receive one additional share for each eighteen existing shares, minus a fee of $0.025 per existing share, for an approximate dividend value of $0.213. There is no Spanish withholding tax for this option. Investors of course can sell those new shares when trading is expected to start on January 13, 2021. Telefonica crafted this option to be more remunerative.

Option 2 - Fixed Price Option. Investors receive €0.194 per share, minus a fee of $0.025/existing share, for an approximate dividend value of $0.212. This option will have the same Spanish tax treatment as an ordinary cash dividend.

Option 3 - Open Market Option. Depositary sells the Rights to the dividend in the open market in Spain between December 21, 2020 and December 28, 2020; every seller will receive the same average net price, minus a fee of $0.025 per existing share. This option gives rise to no Spanish withholding tax. The value of this option will depend on market pricing.

Option 4 - Only available to Spanish citizens.

On the Bolsa de Madrid, Telefonica's scrip dividend Rights closed at €0.195 on Monday. At that price, the value of Option 3 is marginally higher than the value of Option 2.

Source: Interactive Brokers

The scrip dividend record date was Monday, December 14. The deadline to submit the choice of Option 2 or Option 3 to the Depository is Friday, December 18 at 12:00PM; your broker will have an earlier deadline.

Charts of TEF's last five voluntary scrip dividends

A scrip dividend -- which permits the choice of receiving the dividend in the form of additional shares or in the form of cash -- increases the number of shares outstanding. If all TEF shareholders elected to take the scrip dividend in the form of new shares of TEF, TEF's dividend formula of one scrip dividend Right for every eighteen existing shares would increase the number of shares outstanding over 5%. Assuming 60% of shareholders opt for the stock dividend (July 2020 scrip dividend take-rate approximation), it would be reasonable to expect the price of TEF to decline 3%, due to dilution, all else being equal (it's not). For example, Telefonica repurchased shares in 2020, mitigating part of the dilution from the scrip dividend.

What is TEF's past stock price action around previous scrip dividends and associated new share issuance?

July 2020 scrip dividend whose shares began trading on July 17, 2020. On July 1, 2020, TEF closed at $4.80. On July 17, 2020, TEF closed at $4.73. On July 31, 2020, TEF closed at $4.21. TEF fell 12% from the close on the first trading day of the month to the last.

Source: Yahoo

December 2016 scrip dividend whose shares began trading on December 14, 2016. On December 2, 2016, TEF closed at $8.18. On December 14, TEF closed at $8.86. On Friday, December 30, 2016, TEF closed at $9.20. TEF rose 12% from the close of the second trading day of the month to the last.

Source: Yahoo

December 2015 scrip dividend whose shares began trading on December 16, 2015. On December 1, 2015, TEF closed at $12.30. On December 16, TEF closed at $11.70. On December 31, 2015, TEF closed at $11.06. TEF fell 10% from the close on the first trading day of the month to the last.

Source: Yahoo

December 2014 scrip dividend whose shares began trading on December 12, 2014. On December 5, 2014, TEF closed at $16.39. On December 12, TEF closed at $15.35. On December 31, 2014, TEF closed at $14.21. TEF fell 13% from the close on the fifth trading day of the month to the last.

Source: Yahoo

June 2012 partial scrip dividend whose shares began trading on June 12, 2012. On June 1, 2012, TEF closed at $11.17. On June 12, TEF closed at $12.31. On Friday, June 29, 2012, TEF closed at $13.10. TEF rose 17% from the close on the first trading day of the month to the last.

Source: Yahoo

Why the scrip dividend rather than a cash dividend?

Telefonica enjoys an investment grade rating (albeit the lowest investment grade rating) but its EBITDA has come under pressure at the same time the urgency of upcoming capital expenditures has increased. Telefonica was downgraded to BBB- by Standard & Poor's last month. S&P assigned a Stable Outlook.

Source: Telefonica investor relations

From a credit perspective, Moody's applauds Telefonica's decision to preserve cash by offering the voluntary scrip dividend.

Source: Moody's

Keep in mind that ratings agencies are permitted to receive information from companies that would be deemed inside information if provided to equity analysts. Fitch's model is fascinating. Fitch's published key assumptions seem to be modelling a 38% take-rate on a projected €0.40 cash dividend in 2021-2022, followed by a full €0.40 cash dividend paid in 2022-2023. From that, one might glean that Telefonica communicated to Fitch its cash flow will be under pressure well into 2021.

Source: Fitch

On its recent quarterly conference call held on October 29, 2020, Telefonica's CFO Laura Abasolo said "it is too soon to talk about future dividends" to be paid in mid-2021. Abasolo forecast "strong free cash flow generation" but also said "the net debt figure may be too high" and "prudency... is well needed in these times." Considering S&P downgraded Telefonica last month, and now both Moody's and S&P rate Telefonica at the lowest investment grade rating -- Baa3/BBB- (both ratings agencies have assigned a Stable outlook) -- I expect Telefonica will continue to be cautious with respect to cash flow and consequently offer a voluntary scrip dividend in mid-2021. Having never offered consecutive scrip dividends in the past, a scrip dividend in mid-2021 would mark three consecutive scrip dividends.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Telefonica stock price will likely continue to be under pressure, at least temporarily

Note the pressure TEF stock price has been under in 2020. During 2020, TEF has underperformed Spanish equities and underperformed global communications services companies.

Data by YCharts

With TEF stock down 38% year to date, there will be some selling pressure from institutional investors who do not want to show a losing stock on their books at year-end 2020. And there could be some tax-loss selling coming into year-end as well, but note that the TEF US-traded ADS's account of only 2% of outstanding shares and many foreign countries use tax years that are not calendar years. There could also be modest selling pressure from investors who receive additional shares in mid-January 2021. Depending on how the next month plays out, long-term TEF investors find themselves with an attractive opportunity to add to their position, if market action plays out as I expect. If Telefonica returns to paying a full cash dividend (as I expect in late 2021 or 2022) that may signal financial pressures are moderating, thereby meaningfully bolstering TEF stock price.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TEF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

