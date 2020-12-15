Vaccine-Inspired Rally Pushes ETFs To Record Net Inflows For November

And, for the eighth month running, APs were net purchasers of fixed income ETFs (+$14.6 billion), while pumping money into stock and mixed-assets ETFs (+$76.2 billion) for the sixth month in a row.

For the sixth month in a row, mutual fund investors were net sellers of fund assets, withdrawing $9.8 billion from the conventional funds business for November.

Photo Source: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid. A Wall St. sign is seen near the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in the financial district in New York, U.S., November 24, 2020.

Investors were net sellers of mutual fund assets for the sixth month in a row, withdrawing $9.8 billion from the conventional funds business (excluding ETFs, which are reviewed in the section below) for November. For the twenty-second month in a row, stock and mixed-assets funds witnessed net outflows (-$38.5 billion) in November (the group's smallest net redemptions since April 30, 2020). In contrast, investors continued to inject net new money into fixed income instruments, pushing the fixed income funds macro-group to its seventh consecutive month of net inflows, attracting $38.7 billion for November. However, money market funds (-$10.0 billion) witnessed net outflows for the sixth month running.

For the fifteenth month running, ETFs witnessed net inflows, taking in $90.8 billion for November (a monthly record amount). Authorized participants (APs-those investors who actually create and redeem ETF shares) were net purchasers of stock and mixed-assets ETFs for the sixth consecutive month, adding a whopping $76.2 billion into equity ETF coffers (the largest on record). And for the eighth month in a row, they were net purchasers of bond ETFs - injecting $14.6 billion for the month. APs were net purchasers of all five equity-based ETF macro-classifications, padding the coffers of U.S. Diversified Equity ETFs (+$48.3 billion), Sector Equity ETFs (+$15.6 billion), World Equity ETFs (+$11.7 billion), Mixed-Assets ETFs (+$537 million), and Alternatives ETFs (+$173 million).

In this report, I highlight the November and year-to-date fund-flows results for both types of investment vehicles.

