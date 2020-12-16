Scooping up airline stocks on weakness may be one of the last opportunities to ride a recovery rally, despite wobbly fundamentals.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIA) and the Russell 2000 (IWM), two groups of stocks that usually perform better during the early stages of economic recovery, have just established new all-time highs.

This is happening despite the fact that many states in the U.S. continue to report single-day COVID-19 case records, and a new fiscal stimulus package has yet to be agreed upon and approved. Investors who hesitated, as they looked for more conviction before betting on recovery stocks, have largely missed the boat on most "low-hanging fruit" opportunities.

But there is one corner of the market that may still present upside potential. In order to return to its 52-week highs, the airline space, represented here by the U.S. Global Jets ETF (JETS), would still need to climb another 40% from current levels. This sounds like outstanding gains to me, given the state of this overstretched equities market.

A word on JETS

JETS is a fund managed by U.S. Global Investors that invests in "the global airline industry, including airline operators and manufacturers from all over the world." The chart below depicts the main allocation buckets. Notice that the Big Four airlines in the U.S., almost equally split, add up to nearly 40% of the fund. The other six stocks within the top ten holdings account for another one-fourth of the total.

The ETF charges a management fee of 60 bps – not an outrageous amount, but a bit steep relative to plain vanilla funds. JETS has about $2.7 billion under management, and trades an average of $130 million worth of shares per day.

All about price and patience

The airline industry seems far from being out of the woods. The most recent (and hopefully last) wave of COVID-19 cases continues to set records. The chart below shows how airport traffic continues to increase modestly in the fourth quarter. However, the YOY decline remains roughly as severe as it was three months ago: traveler throughput is currently somewhere between 60% and 70% below 2019 levels.

Even when the pandemic is finally left behind, the airline industry is unlikely to return to its former glory days very quickly. It seems to be a consensus that business travel will fall out of favor, now that working from home with the use of technology has become professionally acceptable. International travel could also be a bit slow to recover, at least for as long as different countries around the world see different results from their vaccination efforts in 2021.

But again, the idea is not to invest in the most promising or strongest sector of the economy. Rather, the thesis is that scooping up airline stocks on relative weakness could present one of the last opportunities in the market to ride a recovery rally, now that so many groups of stocks – from the broad market (SPY) to value and even high beta, see graph below – already trade at or near all-time highs.

I would be much more reticent about buying individual airline stocks at the moment, since any one or two players could continue to struggle and never quite thrive in a post-pandemic environment. I have written plenty about American Airlines (AAL), for example, and other "weakest links" could also reveal themselves.

But as the old saying goes, there is safety in numbers. Buying JETS today is, in my opinion, akin to betting on air travel in general. I have no good reason to believe that the whole industry will suffer from the COVID-19 crisis for a multi-year period, suggesting that a mere return in stock prices to previous peak levels could reward risk-tolerant investors lavishly.

