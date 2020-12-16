Boeing (BA) has been having an extremely interesting year so far falling to lows, but also sharply recovering from those lows. That has everything to do with Boeing’s commercial airplanes business. However, Boeing’s business is so much more than just commercial airplanes and in the defense segment we are seeing very interesting developments as well. Geopolitical tension has not eased this year. We are seeing changes in the Middle East, but at the same time we are seeing continued Defense spending from countries in the region.

Source: U.S. Secretary of Defense

This month was no different with a big F-15 contract from the Middle East. In this analysis, I will have a look at the defense contracts awarded in November and place some necessary sidenotes on the F-15 contract.

F-15 seemingly pulls the Boeing cart

Figure 1: Boeing Defense contracts November 2020 (Source: TAF Defense Contracts Monitor)

In November, the value of the contract awards was $10.7B with $178 million in funds obligated at time of awards. Seemingly that does mark a big jump from the $1B in contracts last month when Boeing booked $0.5B worth of tanker program orders, but funds obligated declined from $434 million to $178 million or just 2% of the contract sum. That is where the nuance should be immediately placed as nearly $9.8B of the value was an indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contract or IDIQ. Those contracts are not firm contracts but merely provide frameworks against which a party can place orders. This contract vehicle allows for orders to be placed without having to go through negotiations for every contract. That does mean that at the time an IDIQ contract is announced, there is no contractual obligation until a task order or delivery order is placed.

The platform that received the majority of the contract value (including IDIQs) is the F-15. Boeing received a $657 million contract from Qatar for logistics support and sustainment of their F-15s. The big contract came from Saudi Arabia valued $9.8B to include efforts such as hardware, software, and interface design, development, integration, test, subsystem and structural component production and installation of future modifications and enhancements to the F-15 Saudi weapon system as well as product support. Concurrent with the IDIQ disclosure, a delivery order valued $1 million was awarded to Boeing. That is something to take note of: While the $9.8B framework makes for attention-grabbing headlines, only 0.01% has been firmed so far and in the future we might see more contract awards though. The reason why we do not ignore IDIQ contracts altogether is because they do give us some insight into potential contract awards. Additionally, the contract awards as shared by the DoD only include contract awards larger than $7 million. At times, a contract is awarded but it doesn’t meet the DoD threshold to be picked up. So, keeping an eye on those IDIQs is important.

The platform that followed the F-15 distantly in terms of value is the E4B for which options were exercised for program management, field service representatives, system integration laboratory support, emergency support, spare procurement, spare repair and overhaul, engine sustainment and depot maintenance. The E-4B serves as a mobile flying command post.

Apart from the F-15 and E-4B contracts, Boeing booked a $14.2 million contract for retrofit kits for the P-8A Poseidon, a $24.2 million support contract for the Apache helicopter and a $9.6 million engineering support contract for the Hellfire SLAM-ER missile, which is an air-launched cruise missile.

Month over month, we saw an increase in contract value of $9.7B driven by the indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contract from Saudi Arabia. Excluding this IDIQ contract, the contract value would actually have fallen by roughly $100 million. Interesting to note is that with all contract types included, Saudi Arabia and Qatar accounted for over 97% of value.

Last year Boeing received $1.1B in contracts and $0.6B in the year before that. So the $900 million in contract awards, excluding IDIQs, seems to be quite OK for a November month. Funds obligated at award decreased to $178 million compared to $668 million last year and $103 million in 2018.

Year-to-date for the January-November period, we saw contract awards shrink from $49.1B last year to $45.4B this year and from $49.1B to $35.2B when IDIQs are excluded. That should serve as another indication that Boeing hasn’t been stuffed with additional contracts to keep it afloat amid the pandemic. For the same timeframe, obligated funds declined to $8.5B compared to $12.3B and $12.7B in 2019 and 2018.

Note: None of the above numbers include $237 million in contracts awarded, of which $12.9 million was obligated at time of award, to the Bell-Boeing joint venture for the V-22.

Conclusion

Boeing received $10.7B in defense and services contracts in November, marking a month-over-month increase. However, we should point out that this is completely skewed by the $9.8B IDIQ contract vehicle. While it's interesting and important to monitor the monthly contract awards, sequential changes in my view do not provide sufficient base to detect any trends.

For the year-to-date figures we are seeing a $3.7B decline compared to 2019, but a $12.1B increase compared to 2018. However, when excluding the IDIQ contract vehicles, the contract awards have fallen significantly year over year but also compared to 2018 shown a downward trend. Boeing is getting some nice contracts including $30B in IDIQ contracts to support current in-service platforms, but I’d like to see more contracts for future proof platforms.

Important to realize is that just like with the commercial aircraft business, defense and associated services have contract time frames spanning multiple years and generally revenues also will be recognized over that time frame. So, the contract awards we are seeing now do not translate directly into revenues nor do they actually offset the declines at Boeing Commercial Airplanes contrary to what many believe. Defense contracts are nice to observe during these challenging times, but it's really the accelerated progress payments as part of COVID-19 aid to defense industry corporations that are helping the cash to keep flowing in.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA, EADSF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.