China will be the strongest spur to strong growth in 2021 and onwards for Tesla.

2020 has been a very successful year for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) around the world. My article in August detailed how the company has flourished in this pandemic year. As the year draws to a close, this picture has been further strengthened by recent news.

In the USA, the Model 3 is by far the best-selling BEV. Its energy storage business is growing rapidly and new production with new products comes online in 2021 in Texas. In Europe, the Model 3 is the second best-selling BEV in units and the largest in value. The energy storage business is picking up, and new production comes online in 2021 in Germany.

It is in China that I think we will see the best growth for the company in 2021 and beyond. The latest very strong sales figures for Tesla confirm this optimistic picture. This provides a clear preview of how the Asian business will be the strongest driver for Tesla in coming years. Asia is increasing its share of global trade and wealth quite rapidly. Tesla will be at the centre of this economic and geo-political shift.

The company can leverage on its position as a vertically integrated world-wide energy company through its strength in Asia. There are numerous micro and macro reasons why this is likely to happen. In this article I summarise the main factors involving manufacturing capacity, sales growth and infrastructure build-out.

Tesla Manufacturing Capacity in China

The Shanghai facility has grown faster than anyone had predicted. For 2021 the company targets to produce 300,000 Model 3s and 250,000 Model Ys in Shanghai. In November, the government granted the production permit for the Model Y. Recent reports of component supplier orders would indicate that the 550,000 number is a conservative one.

Shanghai is currently running at what would amount to a 275,000 annual production rate for the Model 3. Seeing that present manufacturing rate, the reported 2021 target seems quite conservative.

In November the company contracted with LG Chemical (OTCPK:LGCLF) for the supply of NCM batteries for the dual-motor Long Range and Performance versions for the Y. The range of Model 3 variants continues to increase and it is expected that RHD versions for various Asian markets will be launched soon.

With most observers expecting Tesla to sell about 1 million units in 2021, Shanghai would have over half of Tesla production next year.

Tesla Build-Out of Investment in China

It is not just the Shanghai facility that is seeing investment to meet the surging demand in China.

Tesla is building a new facility costing US$6.4 million to manufacture superchargers to meet the soaring demand in the country. Located near Shanghai, the facility will start production in February and will have an annual capacity of 10,000 chargers.

There are currently over 500 superchargers in China. The 500th one was inaugurated recently and celebrated accordingly by Tesla China:

Tesmaniam

The country in general uses the CHAdeMO3.0 protocol and their plug and charge specifications are the same as those used by Tesla. This suggests the possibility of Tesla opening up its chargers for non-Tesla vehicles to charge there as a new revenue stream.

The company is planning a further 650 new supercharging stations around the country. By the end of this year there will have been a further 5000 DC charging stations and 2000 AC stations. In just one day in December, the company opened up 27 charging stations providing 219 stalls. 23 of these are V3 (with 1 mW power cabinets) and just 4 are V2. There are now 180 "Experience Centres" and Service Centres around the country, spanning 50 cities. The company has authorised 100 third-party paint shops.

As a typical example, in November the company opened a large new delivery centre in Chengdu, as illustrated below:

Tesmaniam

The rapid level of build-out by Tesla is fairly good evidence of the surging demand the company is seeing in the country.

Tesla's Battery Options in China

The biggest impediment for EV manufacturers in coming years will be the availability of battery supply. Along with actual auto manufacturing capacity, this has been the reason Tesla has always been supply-constrained as they try to cope with the surging demand.

China has become the centre of world battery manufacturing in recent years. This has been reinforced by the government's strategic move to control raw materials. This is shown in the research by Roskill and quoted by the knowledgeable observer JPR 007:

LG Chem recently announced it was expanding its battery production in China. This is specifically to handle Tesla demand for the Model Y. Its Nanjing plant, which manufactures 21700 cells, is more than doubling its production capacity. It plans to be able to supply an equivalent 323,000 vehicles per annum in 2021. The company is currently supplying from South Korea to Fremont and is expected to supply to Berlin when Model Y production starts there next year. It is thought that Panasonic (OTCPK:PCRFY) has also been contracted to supply to Shanghai.

As elsewhere, Tesla is planning for its own production. It has been advertising for "battery production technicians" for its Shanghai facility in recent months.

All this securing of battery production by Tesla makes it quite clear how Tesla sees demand going in China.

Sales in China

The Model 3 will have been the biggest-selling BEV when the year's figures come out. It is running at almost three times the second biggest selling vehicle, the Wuling HongGuang Mini EV. That is not a relevant product comparison at all. If Tesla's volume is three times the Mini, its value in sales revenue is over ten times.

November is the latest month for which there are numbers. Model 3 registrations rose 78% over October to 21,604 vehicles. That is according to figures from the CPCA (Chinese Passenger Car Association) which tend to be reliable. This represented a new record month for Tesla in the country. During the month, another 3 variants of the model were approved by Chinese authorities for manufacture in Shanghai. That should be another bullish factor for sales.

As always with Tesla, Model 3 sales are supply-constrained, not demand constrained. Sales had risen by less in October due to a large proportion of Shanghai production being shipped to Europe.

Sales & The Arrival of the Model Y in China

Sales are set to begin in the first quarter of 2021 for Model Y production from Shanghai.

Troy Teslike on Twitter, who has an impressive accuracy history, estimates deliveries for 2021 to be:

Worldwide = 867,000 cars.

China = 354,530 cars,or 41% of company's world total.

Asia outside China = 44,670 cars, or 5% of world total (I personally would have that as a larger figure).

Of the China figure of 354,530 he reckons 147,800 will be the new Model Y. That would equate to 17% of Teslas sold worldwide being Model Ys to China. That indicates terrific pent-up demand for this model in the country.

The CPCA (Chinese Passenger Car Association) predicts a 7% rise in auto sales in the country in 2021. NEV sales would though rise by 35% to 1.7 million. There are about 275 million autos on the road in a country of 1.4 billion people. Future auto growth for years to come in a growth economy seems likely.

A recent report by Wedbush predicted that 40% of Tesla's auto sales would be in China by 2022.

Chinese Government Policies

It is clear that the Chinese government is intent on China becoming the powerhouse of the irrevocable switch from ICE to EV. This will benefit Tesla greatly. The Chinese government has had a clear strategy which includes Tesla to invest in the country with an auto factory. That is backed up by supporting local battery technology, supporting local parts manufacturers and training local employees. Tesla's unique sole ownership of its facility will be a major advantage as revenues build up.

This support is on both a local and national level. For instance, on the local level, the rules brought in by Shanghai city authorities favoured EVs. This enabled Tesla to sell 16,087 Model 3s in the first 9 months of the year. That is just in one city in China. The company has introduced a Mobile Servicing system using QR coding on smartphones to service better the rising demand in Shanghai.

In November the Chinese government announced further rules (link in Mandarin) concerning auto manufacturing. The National Development & Reform Commission stated that no new ICE vehicle plants would be allowed to be built in the country. Any expansion of current ones would need to meet strict criteria.

The government also announced in November that subsidies for NEVs in 2021 will rise more than threefold to RMB 37.585 billion (US$5.63 billion). The Ministry of Industry & Information Technology has the Model 3 listed in the official "catalogue of recommended models for the promotion and application of new energy vehicles."

China as World EV Leader

The country is determined to lead the world transition from ICE to EV.

One way of measuring this is to look at the fortunes being made by those involved in the switch from ICE to EV in China. It is the new source of huge new wealth. Elon Musk's ascent to one of the wealthiest men in the world has been well recorded. Similar rises in personal wealth have been tracked this year in China. Shareholders of privately-owned CATL are said to have amassed huge wealth. Individual company leaders whose wealth have been tracked include Wang Chuanfu of BYD (OTCPK:BYDDF), He Xiaopeng of XPeng Inc. (XPEV), and William Li of Nio Inc. (NIO). These might be seen as today's equivalents of Henry Ford, Andre Citroen, Louis Renault and Carl Benz as the world auto industry irrevocably changes.

November sales figures explain why so much wealth is being created. Auto sales in the world's largest market in general were up 8% year on year. NEV sales were up 128%. The government measures announced in November show that authorities are backing these men and their companies. Of course, Tesla will need to maintain good relations with the Chinese authorities. There is no reason to believe that the government's strong backing of Tesla will not continue.

Autonomous Driving Policies in China

We will probably see autonomous driving on a major scale in China before we see it in the West. This opens up huge revenue opportunities for Tesla if they can get the right approvals. Already there is extensive testing on a city by city basis. This involves specific vehicles on specific roads.

A recent much-cited survey by 42HOW:P in China scored Tesla as having the best ADAS (automated driver assist system) on the market. (In the USA "Consumer Reports" had it in second place).

As Ark Invest recently outlined, Tesla could initiate a "ride and hail" network first and follow this up with its "Robotaxi" service. Self-insurance of its vehicle fleet could also be instituted. There are very substantial revenue implications in Tesla doing this.

FSD (full self-driving revenue) could become a huge revenue earner for the company. One much-cited calculation on this is detailed in this YouTube piece. I recommend interested readers watch this and draw their own conclusions. Valuations of FSD value to Tesla vary widely.

FSD can be purchased at US$10,000 and is calculated for accountancy purposes as half income and half deferred revenue. GAAP revenue could soar if there is widespread customer upgrade of this software at a future date. This is likely to be taken up more and earlier in China than elsewhere I believe. If so this would be yet another factor which increases the importance of China to Tesla.

Exports to Europe

This will in fact be a short-term growth factor. It is important for the company as a whole. It tides over European demand until the Brandenburg factory comes on-stream.

The first such shipment in November was pictured on Weibo:

Weibo

The product being shipped is the Model 3 Std Range + with LFP batteries. The LFP batteries do not contain cobalt, are better in cold weather than NMC batteries, probably have a better range, but are heavier.

Tesla needs this option when you see the figures for the first 10 months (according to the EV SalesBlog) of 2020:

Teslarati

It is thought that the Brandenburg plant will focus strongly on the Model Y. This is partly in response to competition from Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAF). Tesla's production of the Model Y is only just starting to crank up. If October numbers from the EV SalesBlog are anything to go by, the German giant may find it hard to compete.

Exports to Asia

This will become an integral revenue growth factor for Tesla in 2021 and in coming years. It has been impossible to meet Asian demand this year with slow and expensive shipments from the USA. My article in October gave details of Tesla's progress around Asia and the demand for its products there.

Even with cars having to come from the West Coast of the USA, Tesla has been highly successful in markets where it is active. For instance, in South Korea in the first 9 months of the year, Tesla sold 10,518 cars. This represented 79.6% of the total BEV market. This is despite the competition from local producers Hyundai (OTCPK:HYMTF) and Kia. Taiwan has seen similar market penetration.

In Australia Tesla dominates the market although sales were still only 2518 units in the first 11 months of the year. The second best seller was the Hyundai "Kona" with a paltry 443 units. The Tesla Model X and S were the 6th and 7th best-selling BEVs, respectively. Reports suggest there are currently about 800 Model 3s being unloaded at Australian ports, having been shipped from the USA on a long lead-time for customers. Supply from China would greatly improve the Australian customer experience.

Other markets are starting to be opened up by Tesla in the region. Singapore is the latest example where infrastructure is being put in place. The company has recently been advertising for staff in Singapore and will shortly be setting up a charging network in the small but affluent market.

As Shanghai increasingly has the product range demanded, the volume from Shanghai to Asia will be very substantial. As an example, Shanghai does not currently manufacture right-hand drive vehicles. These are the requirement in several Asian countries including Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Hong Kong and Singapore. The Model Y has been sighted undergoing testing on New Zealand roads.

A shipment of over 1,000 Model 3s recently arrived in Hong Kong from Fremont. This seems counter-intuitive with Shanghai so nearby. In 2021 one can expect the current flow from Shanghai to other countries in Asia to become a flood.

Higher Profitability ex China

The Model 3 cars being shipped to Europe are understood to have a higher per unit profit margin than the equivalent product from Fremont. Further gains would be made by the fact that freight rates from Shanghai are lower than from the West Coast. So Tesla is improving its profit margins by shipping from Shanghai rather than Fremont. This boost to overall profit margins for Tesla should continue until the product starts to roll out from Brandenburg.

After that the growing shipments to Asian countries from Shanghai will realise far greater profitability than those coming all the way from the West Coast.

In general, it is thought that Tesla is working on better per unit profitability out of Shanghai and that makes sense on many levels. It is not information which is readily available from Tesla, of course.

China as the Centre of an Asian Infrastructure

It is likely that Tesla will build up a whole Asian infrastructure around its Shanghai base. This has huge revenue implications. The company is said to be in discussions with the Indonesian government concerning a battery factory there. The country has very substantial nickel deposits. There could be similar raw material deals with Australia utilising its deposits of nickel and lithium.

The next auto gigafactory could be in Thailand. The country has a history of large-scale auto manufacturing. Some have thought the choice could be India but that country would not seem to have the infrastructure that Tesla needs. There are plenty of rumours about where else Tesla might set up in Asia.

What seems certain is that Tesla has the money for such investments. Its latest proposed capital raise of US$5 billion adds to the US$14.5 billion as of end of Q3. At the current stock price the company can achieve a 34% increase in cash with a share dilution of under 1%

Energy Storage in China

Tesla's energy storage business around the world has grown rapidly this year. In Asia, the company has not been pursuing contracts very actively due to limited supply and marketing capability. The exception of course is Australia. There it has been scoring big contracts with utilities and with VPPs (virtual power projects). My article in September detailed much of this. There have been further substantial contracts secured even since then.

China is prioritising energy storage as part of its national plan. I outlined details of this in an article in July. Work is currently under way on what will be the world's largest energy storage facility in Dalian. Tesla itself has been advertising for staff positions in a Chinese energy storage project section. Its tie-ups locally with CATL and LG Chem can facilitate the growth of this business.

Risks to the Thesis

* Any major investment in China contains financial and geo-political risks. Tesla would not be immune to these. These could come from internal changes within China or from a serious deterioration in the relationship between China and the USA.

* Competitors may start producing EVs of superior quality or price to Tesla which make Tesla uncompetitive. This might come from a battery or hydrogen breakthrough in which Tesla is not involved.

* The value of the company is very much predicated on the continuing involvement of Elon Musk. Should this change for any reason there would be serious implications for the stock price.

* A serious decline in the stock price might negatively impact the company's ability to raise funds cheaply, which in turn would negatively impact their ambitious expansion programme.

* There is little risk to the integral strength of the company going forward. However, there is a risk to potential gains for stockholders in the sense that the stock price has already risen so much. At the least, it is possible that the stock price will flatline for a while.

Conclusion

The prediction by Snow Bull Capital referenced on Seeking Alpha shows how the EV market is likely to progress in coming years:

Snow Bull Capital

Or, put in more illustrative form:

Snow Bull Capital

So this importance of China for Tesla is no short-term trend. As Loup Ventures stated in a recent research note, China will become the "Silicon Valley of the EV World."

If you add the figures for India, Japan & South Korea, and Rest of World, then at least half the world's sales are likely to come out of Asia. Virtually all of this will be supplied from Shanghai. This reflects both the general shift in economic power to Asia, and the specific shift in the drive for EVs in Asia.

From its Shanghai base, Tesla is ideally positioned to benefit on both the production and sales side. It will be buoyed by the macro-economic developments in China and Asia. The advantages it gains will cement its own core strengths as a vertically integrated worldwide energy company.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TSLA BYDDF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.