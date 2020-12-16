Chevron has strong opportunity as prices recover. However, since we expect prices to recover, we expect it to generate strong returns.

Its focus on massive, heavy capital projects in the tens of billions of dollars positions it in essential locations and parts of the global energy supply chain.

The company is continuing to invest capital for the long run. It has a number of major projects like TCO that it is developing.

Chevron is preparing for a world with $60 Brent. At this point, it's worth looking at both the risk and opportunity.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) has cruised to a respectable recovery recently, with a near $180 billion market capitalization and a continued commitment to its dividend of nearly 6%. The company has become a powerhouse nearly comparable to Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), with strong potential but risk worth keeping a close eye on.

As we'll see throughout this article, Chevron is clearly preparing for a world of $60 Brent. However, its focus on a unique scale in its projects distinguishes Chevron to drive substantial long-term returns.

Overview

Chevron is one of the world's largest oil producers with operations and assets distributed across the world.

Chevron Advantaged Portfolio - Chevron Investor Presentation

Chevron is an integrated oil producer with a massive and diverse portfolio of assets. The company has a staggering 71 billion barrels of 6P resources and a variety of massive and exciting assets. These assets vary from Permian Basin unconventional assets to a massive TCO legacy position and the massive Gorgon and Wheatstone LNG assets.

Chevron is finishing up a well-timed multi-year massive investment plan. The company has completed massive projects like Gorgon and Wheatstone LNG. However, it's also focused on massively scaling up TCO, a large legacy oil position, at the cost of $45.2 billion. The new project turns a 2023 rapid end of production life to a million+ barrel/day project.

More importantly, the project is increasingly connected to massive demand centers in Europe on the back of increased Russian tension and a lack of home-grown production.

Chevron Global Demand - Chevron Investor Presentation

It's also worth noting that those who discuss a lack of growth in the oil markets as a lack of opportunity are missing a massive part of the picture. $9 trillion in investment is needed just to maintain existing supply. Otherwise, existing supply would decline rapidly. That means that companies can easily cut capital expenditures to match markets while having massive new opportunities.

Capital Expenditures

However, Chevron has still dramatically cut its capital expenditures for the company to better position itself.

Chevron Capital Expenditures - Chevron Investor Presentation

Chevron has dramatically cut its capital expenditures, along with its $13 billion acquisition of Noble Energy, which has also cut its capital expenditures. The company's 2020 expenditures have been cut to less than $15 billion from nearly $25 billion in 2019. In 2021, the company's capital expenditures will be more like $12-14 billion.

This will come with significant declines in the company's operating expenditures as the company improves here. The company is especially taking advantage of its ability to cut short-cycle capital spending, i.e. flattening out Permian Basin production rather than chasing its previous target of roughly 1 million barrels/day in production.

Balance Sheet

At the same time, Chevron is focused on maintaining a strong balance sheet.

Chevron Guard Balance Sheet - Chevron Investor Presentation

Chevron ran a stress test at $30 Brent. The company, across these two years, is focused on maintaining its dividend, which costs it ~$10 billion annually. The company's CFFO is enough to cover this. Asset sales and debt will go towards the company's cash capital spending, nearly $20 billion worth, along with TCO financing.

The company has a low net debt ratio, meaning massive debt capacity. Specifically, the company can borrow nearly $30 billion to stay at a roughly 25% net debt ratio. The company, even with the incremental debt needed at $30 Brent, can comfortably afford that and have the excess capacity in its portfolio.

However, we, of course, don't expect Brent crude prices to stay at $30 Brent forever. At a more reasonable $60 Brent, the company has strong potential to generate substantial shareholder returns.

Chevron Cash Distribution - Chevron Investor Presentation

At $60 Brent, Chevron's potential over the 5-year period from 2020 to 2024 is much higher. The company will be utilizing minimal debt, just a few billion, along with some asset sales. The company will invest heavily in long-term growth with cash capital expenditures and TCO financing of roughly $75 billion or ~45% of the company's market capitalization.

At the same time, the company will remain committed to its dividend yield, generating a mid-to-high single-digit yield, and buybacks, spending roughly $20 billion on those. That means enough for the company to repurchase ~12% of shares outstanding and generate high single-digit shareholder returns across this time period.

Doing that, while investing in its long-term business significantly, is exciting to see. And this highlights Chevron's core potential.

Differentiator

Chevron's differentiator is its willingness to spend massive amounts of capital on large projects to form an important base.

The company is spending more than $45 billion on Tengizchevroil and its next phase. That's supposed to stop the massive decline in the asset and result in it producing more than 1 million barrels/day. The asset can be seen as a "company maker" with its ability to produce a double-digit percentage of the company's growth.

Another major push by the company is an investment into long-term growth through Gorgon and Wheatstone LNG. The combined cost of the projects is ~$85 billion, with Chevron paying for around $50 billion worth. For reference, that's more than 25% of the company's market capitalization, and it positions the company well for long-term LNG markets.

The company is also investing heavily in the Permian Basin. It was originally anticipating mid-2020s production of roughly 1.2 million barrels/day, although, with COVID-19-related production slowdowns, it lightly won't hit that target until towards the end of the decade.

Chevron Production - Chevron Investor Presentation

The Permian Basin is expected to be a massive low cost part of the company's future operations. The company cemented this by opportunistically acquiring Noble Energy, and it's achieving incredibly low-cost development. The company remains massively interested in the basin, as its offer for Anadarko Petroleum highlighted.

At this time, with current prices, Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) might be an interesting investment.

Risk

Chevron's risk, of course, is the same as the company's opportunity. Its Brent crude oil prices. The company has significant potential at roughly $60/barrel Brent versus ~$50/barrel Brent current prices and ~$30/barrel Brent worst case. The company has significant potential if markets recover. However, it has significant risks if they don't.

Conclusion

Chevron is a unique company that's been stress-tested both for a low-price environment and worked to set itself up for a higher-priced environment. Realistically, the company has the ability to generate high single-digit returns going forward, strong returns which highlight the company's overall strength, which is something worth looking closely at.

Chevron's unique differentiator is the company's focus on super-massive oil projects. The company's Gorgon, Wheatstone, TCO, and Permian investments, along with opportunistic investments, are an example of this. They allow Chevron to form an incredibly strong base to its portfolio, which cements its low-cost assets and ability to generate strong long-term returns.

