Research into the information contained in short-selling activity, including the 2016 study "The Shorting Premium and Asset Pricing Anomalies," the 2017 study "Stock Loan Fees, Private Information, and Smart Lending," the 2020 study "Securities Lending and Trading by Active and Passive Funds," and the 2020 study "The Loan Fee Anomaly: A Short Seller's Best Ideas" has found that short sellers are informed investors who are skilled at processing information, as evidenced by the findings that stocks with high shorting fees earn abnormally low returns even after accounting for the shorting fees earned from securities lending. Thus, loan fees provide information in the cross-section of equity returns.

To sell a stock short, betting that the price will fall and allowing the shorter to buy it back in the future at a lower price, the trader must borrow shares and pay a loan fee. The borrowing fee reflects the demand for shorting by traders (as well as the supply by lenders of stock, generally institutions). Thus, stocks with the highest loan fees represent the strongest conviction on the part of short sellers. Those shorting play a valuable role in keeping market prices efficient, allowing for the efficient allocation of capital. If short sellers were inhibited from expressing their views on valuations, securities prices could become overvalued and excess capital would be allocated to those firms.

Kaitlin Hendrix and Gavin Crabb contribute to the literature on shorting with their November 2020 study "Borrowing Fees and Expected Stock Returns." Their database covered 14 developed and emerging securities lending markets, and the period 2011 to 2018. As of December 31, 2018, the value of equities on loan globally reached approximately $800 billion. On-loan securities came from a pool of $9.6 trillion in global lendable stocks made available by institutional lenders with lending programs. In the U.S., small-cap stocks on loan with an annualized fee greater than or equal to 20 basis points (bps) are classified as "high fee," while those with an annualized fee below 20 bps are classified as "low fee." Outside the U.S., where fees can be much higher (e.g., 1-3 percent in emerging markets stocks), low-fee securities are those on loan with a fee below the 50th percentile fee, and high-fee securities are those on loan with a fee greater than or equal to the 50th percentile fee. Following is a summary of their findings:

Within small-cap stocks, the average annualized fee varied across regions, from a high of 6.93 percent in Turkey to a low of 0.37 percent in the U.S. By comparison, the highest average fee among large-cap stocks was 3.21 percent in Malaysia, and the lowest average fee was 0.15 percent in the U.S. High borrowing fees are more prevalent among small-cap stocks than among large-cap stocks across all regions. Stocks on loan with a high fee meaningfully underperformed both stocks on loan with a low fee and stocks not on loan over the next several days. Small stocks on loan with a high fee returned 8.9 percent per year (t-stat = 4.6) lower than stocks not on loan. The underperformance ranged from under 3 percent annualized in Germany and Turkey to greater than 10 percent annualized in Canada, France, Singapore and the U.S. Across all countries in every year from 2011 through 2018, high-fee stocks on average underperformed stocks not on loan.

While the relative magnitude and utilization of borrowing fees contain some information about the likelihood that high fees will persist, their predictive power is not sufficient to reliably identify which high-fee stocks will remain in that group over time-stocks that were high fee at portfolio formation but were no longer high fee one year later performed in line with stocks not on loan to begin with-the underperformance of expensive-to-borrow stocks was driven by the subset of stocks with persistently high fees over longer periods. Ninety-two percent of small-cap stocks on loan with a high fee were in the same category five days later. The percentage of stocks that remained high fee fell over longer time horizons, to 82 percent over 20 trading days, 61 percent over 120 days, and 49 percent over one year-only about half of high-fee stocks, on average, remained in their starting category for a full year. This was true even for stocks in the highest fee decile. High-fee stocks with lower market capitalization, higher relative price and lower profitability had a higher likelihood of staying high fee in one year.

Their findings led Hendrix and Crabb to conclude: "While the information in borrowing fees is fast decaying, it can still be efficiently incorporated into real-world equity portfolios." They noted that a daily rebalanced small-cap strategy that sells stocks when they are high fee and buys them back when they no longer meet the high-fee threshold would incur high turnover in an asset class with high trading costs and thus would likely be so expensive as to not be profitable. However, investors can benefit from the information in a low-cost manner by excluding stocks with the highest fee from their eligible universe. Such findings have led such "passive" (systematic) money management firms (such as AQR, Bridgeway and Dimensional) to suspend purchases of small stocks that are "on special" (securities lending fees are very high). This is one of the advantages that systematically managed funds have over pure index funds, whose sole goal is to mechanically track an index.

