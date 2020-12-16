The real risk of Berkshire Hathaway is trusting the company to be stewards of capital, but the company has done well so far.

In 2008, the company generated massive shareholder returns by taking advantage of the downturn to capture unique investments. BNSF, BOA, etc. generated tens of billions of dollars in shareholder value.

The news rumors have been circulating over the past month about Warren Buffett (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) building up a "secret" position. Recent articles have come up on Seeking Alpha purporting to discuss the secret investment. Of interest to us was one which specifically said that an exciting secret investment would be the reason to invest.

While I acknowledge that many investors invest in Berkshire for diversification benefits, that's not me. If Berkshire announced a major deal in the coming months, however, I will reassess the growth profile of the company to determine whether return expectations and risk characteristics match my investment objectives and risk profile.

However, as we'll see throughout this article, a "secret" investment from Berkshire Hathaway shouldn't be the reason to invest. Rather Berkshire Hathaway has a long history of generating massive shareholder returns from unique opportunities. As we'll see throughout this article, the BNSF, Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), and Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) are examples of how the company did this previously and we expect will be able to do this going forward.

Unique History of Opportunities

Berkshire Hathaway has an impressive cash position and a unique history of receiving new opportunities due to its cash position. No better time indicates this than 2008. The company made numerous investments during this time period, investments that it could only make because of its massive cash position.

Some investments the company made during the 2008 collapse and subsequent year include Bank of America, Goldman Sachs, BNSF, Wrigley's, USG, and many others. Most importantly, through the collapse and subsequent years, the company deployed more than $60 billion, showing its ability to rapidly deploy its cash pile as opportunities presented themselves.

The company's most significant investment from the time period was BNSF, the company's largest ever acquisition. The company purchased $34 billion in stock and assumed $10 billion in debt. Based on Union Pacific's (NYSE: UNP) current valuation, with BNSF a comparably sized company, that investment is now worth well over $100 billion.

At the same time, Warren Buffett dove straight into the heart of the collapse. The company bought $5 billion in Bank of America preferred shares at a 5% coupon. He then exchanged them for warrants for 700 million shares of Bank of America. Those shares are worth roughly $20 billion today, highlighting the massive returns.

Other investments in the banking industry include $5 billion in Goldman Sachs preferred stock, which generated a multi-billion dollar profit. The company also purchased General Electric preferred equity. In the bond markets, the company was active. It helped Mars acquire Wrigley buying bonds of the company at an 11.45% coupon. It issued Harley-Davidson $300 million in bonds at a 15% coupon.

Most importantly, it managed to aggressively deploy a $50 billion cash pile down towards Warren Buffett's minimum of ~$20 billion. With market cycles continuously underway, and Warren Buffett having near $150 billion cash pile, we see no reason why he won't be able to easily do the same during the next collapse.

In fact, as the energy markets have struggled over the past few years, he's taken advantage by investing, as we'll see next.

Major 2020 Investments

At the same time, on top of being a cash flow giant, Berkshire Hathaway has taken advantage of 2020 to make some major investments.

Warren Buffett made a massive investment in Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) in 2019 through preferred shares, but in 2020 it's continued to receive common shares. The company has been selling this common stock as it has received it. However, it didn't leave the energy industry, buying Dominion Energy's (NYSE:D) natural gas assets in a $10-billion deal in mid-2020.

The company has also made other investments like Scripps dividends with preferred equity. It's made some interesting equity investments throughout the year; however, the key takeaway is through one of the most volatile years the company has continued to find and capture unique investment opportunities for growth.

More importantly, it shows Berkshire Hathaway's ability to continue doing what it always has done, find opportunities. A useful indication of the company's commitment to this is its investment in energy assets in the middle of the downturn.

Berkshire Hathaway Secret Investment

Now we enter into discussion about Berkshire Hathaway's secret investment. Specifically, the company asked for special treatment on its 13F to avoid revealing an investment to the market. The investment, based on discrepancies in the company's reported value, is likely to be worth at least billions so far and could continue growing for the long run.

The company has previously utilized this treatment for both its IBM and Phillips 66 investment, both of which turned into massive investments. We're not sure what this investment would be. However, Berkshire Hathaway has a history of investing in undervalued investments at unique times, and we expect it to be energy.

Why? Because the energy markets have collapsed in 2020, just like financials did in 2008 and 2011. The company has a history of bottom feeding at opportune times and we see no reason why its current investment would be any different.

Berkshire Hathaway Shareholder Return Opportunity

Long-term, we see Berkshire Hathaway as an undervalued company that has the ability to generate strong shareholder returns.

The first component of Berkshire Hathaway's valuation is the company's equity and cash position. The company has nearly $260 billion in equity, almost $120 billion of which is its massive position in Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL). The company has numerous other large positions like Bank of America, Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), and American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Added to this, the company also has a massive cash position of nearly $150 billion. Putting these together is roughly $400 billion in valuation. For a company with a $530 billion valuation, this means the market isn't putting much value on the rest of the company. That's important because these other businesses generate roughly $20 billion in annualized earnings.

These investments come from a variety of businesses, and rather than being worth $130 billion, they're likely worth closer to $400 billion separately. This adjustment to the company's value can alone generate significant returns. Berkshire Hathaway alone definitely believes this, they've been aggressively pursuing share buybacks.

In addition to moving towards a fair value, the company's other source of value is its continued history and ability to fairly deploy its capital.

Risk

Many people call Berkshire Hathaway's risk the chance of subpar returns due to its massive cash pile, but we feel that in the current time that's actually quite limited.

First, the market is historically very overvalued at the current time. Especially with the tech focus, it feels a lot like 1999. There's massive value to having cash available at times when the market is overvalued. It means the company has plenty of room to make quality investments when the market drops. Cash isn't always bad.

The real risk of investing in Berkshire Hathaway is investors are trusting Warren Buffett to be stewards of their capital. Whether or not that pans out remains to be seen, and it's a risk worth noting, but historically it's worked out quite well.

Conclusion

A recent Seeking Alpha article argued that Warren Buffett's secret investment might be a reason to invest. Specifically, the article looked to see Warren Buffett deploying Berkshire Hathaway's massive cash pile into a worthwhile investment opportunity. However, Berkshire Hathaway has a long history of finding opportunistic investments.

Berkshire Hathaway through 2008 and subsequent years did an incredibly good job of finding unique opportunities. We expect that it'll be able to continue doing this going forward and that's the real reason to invest in Berkshire Hathaway for the long run. The company has the ability to drive long run shareholder returns.

Create a High Yield Energy Portfolio - 2 Week Free Trial! The Energy Forum can help you generate high-yield income from a portfolio of quality energy companies. Worldwide energy demand is growing and you can be a part of this exciting trend. Also read about our newly launched "Income Portfolio," a non sector specific income portfolio. The Energy Forum provides: Managed model portfolios to generate high-yield returns.

Deep-dive research reports about quality investment opportunities.

Macroeconomic market overviews. Click for a 2-week free trial, with an unconditional money back guarantee and 47% off of our popular annual plan! There's nothing to lose and everything to gain!

Disclosure: I am/we are long BRK.A, BRK.B. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.