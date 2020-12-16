Superior Industries remains a value opportunity, but it may be a value trap if the economy shows any signs of weakness going into next year.

While recent auto sales data has been stronger-than-expected, there still may be another wave of declines as the economy remains in a weak long-term position.

The aluminum wheel manufacturer Superior Industries International has seen its stock triple in value in recent weeks after posting earnings that indicated a near-full recovery.

The U.S and European auto industries have recovered much faster than many expected with most manufacturers' Q3 revenue returning to pre-COVID levels.

The U.S automobile industry has been on a wild ride this year. Vehicle sales initially plummeted by about 50% during the beginning of lockdowns in March but have subsequently returned to pre-crash levels. Despite this, many automobile companies like Ford (F) are still down on the year. Electric vehicle firms have taken the front seat with Tesla's (TSLA) market capitalization now being roughly equal to that of Toyota (TM), Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAPY), Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF), General Motors (GM), BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY), Ferrari (RACE), and Honda (HMC) combined.

The rise of Tesla and its peers seems to be generating significant speculation in the auto industry, causing many companies to see extreme price action. This is the case even for companies that do not yet have ties to the electric vehicle industry. As one example, we have the small aluminum wheel manufacturer Superior Industries International (SUP). SUP has rallied over 150% since November after publishing a stronger-than-expected earnings report.

As you can see, Superior collapsed at the onset of the crisis as many investors anticipated a possible bankruptcy. The company saw an extreme EPS loss of $8 per share, but to the surprise of many, saw its revenue and earnings return to pre-crash levels during the third quarter of 2020. This came as the company restarted production and used its strong operating cash flow to reduce its financial debt, effectively reducing its short-term bankruptcy risk.

SUP has received significant interest among many investors looking to bet on the recovery breakout and is now up 20% on the year. The company is still down over 80% from its price in 2017 and the prospects for the U.S and European auto industries are still unclear. Let's take a closer look at the firm and see if it has indeed fully recovered from 2020's negative events or if this breakout is merely a 'dead-cat-bounce'.

Has Superior Truly 'Fully Recovered'?

Superior never truly recovered from the last economic recession. The company saw stellar growth during the 90s but has generally seen sales slide since the mid-2000s. In order to offset these losses, the company offered to buy the German automotive manufacturer Uniwheels in 2017 for $715M.

As you can see below, this deal caused Superior's revenue and cash flow to grow substantially but later caused a collapse to its share price:

The stock tumbled in late 2018 as it became clear that the company was having a difficult time creating synergies from the acquisition and its income turned negative. As a result of COVID, the company marked down the value acquisition by nearly $200M which is why the company's EPS remains in extreme negative territory whiles its operating cash-flow per share is near its all-time high.

As is the case with most companies and economists, the initial expectations of the economic impact of COVID were a bit overexaggerated and have not caused as extreme losses as many initially expected. During Q3, the company saw a 4.5% YoY decline in North American unit sales and a 16% decline in European sales. Importantly, Superior generally earns about half of its income from each region. The company also saw its adjusted EBITDA rise 20% YoY during Q3. However, it should be noted that demand was higher than seasonally anticipated as car manufacturers looked to make up for production losses during Q2.

Still, the long-term pattern in vehicle sales and the revenue of Superior's top clients is problematic. U.S total vehicle sales have a strong correlation to the revenue of these firms. Vehicle sales have recovered from the extreme losses seen earlier this year, but are following a downward cyclical pattern.

Vehicle sales tend to have a strong correlation to the state of the economy, particularly the consumer economy. Total vehicle sales have been stagnant since about 2015 with a slight downward trend. This figure is still below its pre-COVID levels and its negative pattern is reminiscent of that of 2006.

While the impacts of COVID on vehicle production are now largely gone, the economy remains in a weak state. Initial and continuing jobless claims saw a strong spike recently and have been consistently above expectations. While there has been a "V-shaped" recovery, it may have only been due to the trillions in government stimulus and interest rate cuts which encouraged spending among consumers. Interest rates on vehicle loans declined, causing an artificial rise in vehicle demand.

So, has Superior recovered from the negative impacts of COVID? According to sales data, most certainly. That said, it is unclear if it has recovered from the lasting economic ramifications such as rising permanent joblessness. As significant levels of government stimulus end December 31st, I believe the economy will see another slump that looks more like a typical recession rather than an extreme crash and rapid recovery.

Can Superior Weather the Storm?

As witnessed by its extreme 70% crash earlier this year, Superior's financial condition is extremely sensitive to the economy. It took on significant debt to make the 2017 acquisition and currently has a B2 credit rating from Moody's which is just above "substantial default risk" levels.

The company's working capital levels have been declining for years and it has had relatively low cash on hand until it boosted liquidity earlier this year. See below:

Superior's debt has brought its tangible book value deep into negative territory. However, it did manage to generate over $100M in free cash flow this year (about half of which went to interest) so it does have some capacity to reduce its debt.

Still, Superior's financial position is not great. If there is a large or lasting decline in its free-cash-flow then it would most certainly result in a difficult liquidity environment for the company. At this point, bankruptcy is unlikely, but it is still on the table if a long-term recession ensues.

The Bottom Line

As the vehicle market as a whole, Superior Industries has seen a "V-shaped" recovery. Its sales are about as strong as they were before COVID and the company is now able to pay down the revolver it initially took out. Even more, the company is trading at a price below its annual cash-flow per share which means it is still trading at a low valuation.

Of course, if there are a lasting economic decline and its cash-flow reverses toward negative territory, then it has virtually no room to borrow. It also pays around $70-$80M per year in interest and preferred dividends which leaves very little room to make dividend payments to common shareholders. Due to this, the analyst consensus estimates that Superior's EPS will fluctuate around zero at least until the end of next year.

For now, I would not buy Superior's stock. While its valuation is low from a cash-flow standpoint, it is no longer trading at a significant discount. Its recovery has been substantial, but I do not believe it is out of the woods quite yet. Vehicle sales data indicates that, while there has been a recovery, the long-term trend is still negative. If so, then manufacturers will likely reduce orders for OEM items next year which could put Superior's common equity in jeopardy. With leverage as high as it is, a relatively normal economic recession could jeopardize SUP.

Put simply, SUP investors may be getting a bit ahead of themselves in expecting the recovery to be permanent. I am neutral on SUP today and would consider buying if it crashes back to the $1-$3 range. However, given its high-risk profile and the significant economic risks remaining today, I do not believe it is currently a recovery opportunity.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.