The near-term catalyst is the Annual Meeting of Shareholders on January 4, 2021, which could be the final showdown between management and the activist shareholders.

Based on comparable transaction multiples, Enzo Biochem Inc. should get a bid of at least $5 per share if the activists prevail.

In November 2020, two investment funds went activist on the company, demanding the resignation of the CEO, adding new board directors, and the sale of the company.

Enzo Biochem, Inc. has continued to underperform its peers and the general markets despite the tailwind from the pandemic outbreak.

Investment Thesis

In our last writeup about Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ), our investment thesis was mainly based on the surging demand for COVID-19 testing and ENZ stock’s underperformance vs. its peer group. We were hoping the second quarter results would provide enough information and catalysts to partially close the valuation gap.

One big underlying assumption in our thesis was that ENZ management could capture the unprecedented market opportunities created by COVID-19 and deliver better-than-expected results. We turned out to be wrong. ENZ continued to significantly underperform its peers (see charts below).

ENZ vs Peer Group

Source: Bloomberg

Our bullish thesis remains unchanged that ENZ stock is vastly undervalued based on its fundamentals and the recent tailwind due to the COVID-19 outbreak, but we could not simply assume the incumbent management would and could create shareholder value. In reality, it has become increasingly obvious this year that ENZ management is destroying value. Even comparing against the broad market indices, such as the Russell 2000 (using the ETF IWM as a proxy) and the S&P 500 Index (using the ETF SPY as a proxy), ENZ underperformed both indices by approximately 20 percentage points (see chart below) by the end of November 2020.

ENZ vs IWM and SPY

Source: Bloomberg

Thus, our “refreshed” thesis is more contingent on the activist funds unlocking the valuation upside. Both Harbert and Roumell Asset Management have provided exactly the kind of catalyst we have been looking for. Collectively, the two institutions own close to 18% of the company, and they both issued letters to ENZ’s Board during November 2020, demanding the CEO’s resignation, the sale of the company, and nominating new directors. Between now and the 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on January 4th, 2021, we would expect an escalated war of words in a typical proxy fight between management and the activist funds. Stay tuned.

Based on comparable transaction multiples, ENZ could be worth at least $5 per share or 2x upside from the current price level if it agrees to sell itself as a result of the activists’ pressure. The forward catalyst calendar is clear and well defined: on January 4, 2021, ENZ will hold the 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

In summary, we expect some upward movement in ENZ’s stock price over the next three months due to activist pressure, and significant upside if the activist funds prevail and ENZ (or at least the testing business) is up for sale.

Profiles of the Activist Funds

Currently, two institutional shareholders are going activist on ENZ, and below is the summary of their respective profiles.

1) Harbert Discovery Fund, LP and Harbert Discovery Co-Investment Fund I, LP

Harbert Discovery Fund, LP and Harbert Discovery Co-Investment Fund I, LP (HDF) are both funds managed by Harbert Management Corporation (HMC) with Harbert Fund Advisers, Inc. as an investment adviser.

Founded in 1993, HMC is a highly regarded and well-respected fund management firm with approximately $7.5 billion in assets under management as of November 30, 2020. It provides its investors with investment products across multiple asset classes and eight different investment strategies, including the Discovery strategy.

The Discovery strategy focuses primarily on the investments in small and microcap stocks in the U.S. and Canada, and it seeks to generate alpha by identifying “hidden gems” or deeply undervalued companies. HDF are the funds under this specific strategy. As part of the investment strategy, HDF will typically take concentrated positions and build large ownership stakes over time after doing very rigorous due diligence and research. The investment team tends to work very closely with each portfolio company to make sure they maximize and deliver the shareholder value.

HDF Current Portfolio

Source: Bloomberg

ENZ is a good example of HDF’s investment style. As of September 30, 2020, HDF owns an 11.7% equity stake in ENZ, which is in turn 15.9% of HDF’s total portfolio (the second largest position). HDF has been working very closely with ENZ, as a matter of fact, HDF nominated two Directors (Fabian Blank and Peter Clemens) in the 2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders and both got elected to the Board, which sparked a 10% rally in ENZ’s share price in February 2020. However, the honeymoon was short, and the two directors resigned abruptly in November 2020 due to “an extremely hostile environment that Pete and Fabian found their position untenable as minority members in opposition to Mr. Rabbani's continued mismanagement." Kenan Lucas, Managing Director and Portfolio Manager of HDF issued an “Enough is Enough” letter to ENZ Board of Directors on November 18th, 2020, demanding the immediate resignation of CEO Rabbani and the sale of the company. Kenan suggested that the company could be valued at 2x 2021 revenue which would result in a price of $5.51 per share, more than 2x the current price. According to a Bloomberg article, ENZ responded by saying HDF wanted a “fire sale”, which unfortunately the existing management had never been able to pull off.

2) Roumell Asset Management

Roumell Asset Management, LLC (RAM), based in Chevy Chase, Maryland, was founded by Jim Roumell in 1998. RAM follows the value investing philosophy and focuses on owning “a basket of deeply researched and conservatively financed” companies that trade at deep discounts to their intrinsic values. The company was featured as a value investor in the book The Art of Value Investing: How the World’s Best Investors Beat the Market by John Heins and Whitney Tilson.

Jim Roumell called RAM a private equity firm that uses public markets. The firm currently has $100 million assets under management, primarily investing in small and microcap companies. The ticker of the mutual fund RAM manages is RAMSX. One recent RAM homerun was Rosetta Stone, which it accumulated in 2016 when the company was traded at low single digits but with a good management, unlevered balance sheet, and booming K-12 business. RAM sold the position in 2018 for over 2x return (see chart below).

Price Chart of Rosetta Stone

Source: Bloomberg

ENZ has been on RAM’s radar screen for quite a while. Jim Roumell presented ENZ as a long idea in the Manual of Ideas (MOI) Global Investment Conference in January 2019.

His investment thesis then was:

1) ENZ was debt-free with a significant cash balance;

2) The company had significant IP assets which would provide strategic and litigation optionality;

3) The lab business was vertically integrated and would see significant margin improvement;

4) The company was deeply undervalued with multiple ways to win. RAM’s sum of the parts valuation suggested a price target of $7.50 per share with the lab business alone worth $140 million, higher than the whole enterprise value.

This likely explained why RAM also went activist recently – all of the above investment theses still hold true almost two years after Roumell made this MOI best idea pitch, plus ENZ’s lab business got an additional tailwind from the COVID-19 outbreak during 2020, which he did not include in the valuation calculation then. Management is essentially sitting on a gold mine while selling at a dirt-cheap price. Management has failed the shareholders.

According to a new 13D filing with the SEC, RAM delivered a letter to ENZ on November 27, 2020, nominating Matthew Loar and Edward Terino for election to ENZ’s Board at its upcoming 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. RAM disclosed in the filing that it currently owns a 5.8% equity stake in ENZ (it increased its holding by 285% from the second quarter), and it would also amend the ENZ bylaws setting the minimum size of the Board at three directors and providing the Board with discretion to adjust the size of the board from time to time.

On December 11, 2020, RAM filed a proxy statement not only reiterating the above-mentioned demand, but also laying out a clear time frame of RAM investing in and communicating with ENZ. In the timeline, the December 3 Letter from RAM to ENZ management is an interesting read:

On December 3, 2020, Roumell Asset Management delivered a letter (the “December 3 Letter”) to the Company stating the reasons for its belief that the Company should accept the Nomination Notice as timely: (i) Shareholders could not have known of the nomination deadline until after the nomination deadline date had passed, and (ii) the resignation of Messrs. Clemens and Black, the two Harbert nominees elected to the Board at the 2019 Annual Meeting, occurred in November and constituted unanticipated material changes after the purported October 6, 2020 deadline and should cause the nomination window to reopen. In light of the foregoing, the letter requested the Company to reconsider its position and accept the Nomination Notice by 5:00 pm, New York time, on December 7, 2020.

Similar to HDF, RAM also runs a fairly concentrated portfolio (see below). ENZ is about 10% of its total portfolio.

RAM Current Portfolio

Source: Bloomberg

After reviewing the profiles of these two activist investment funds, we have two observations:

1) Both investors have deep conviction in the intrinsic value of ENZ based on their own research;

2) Both run concentrated portfolios with ENZ being one of the largest positions.

It is reasonable to assume that these two funds are in for a fight and will be highly unlikely to walk away easily without a trophy, given the value they have seen in ENZ and the amount of investment at stake.

M&A Transaction Multiples

Both HDF and RAM assigned conservatively a 2x-2.5x transaction multiple to ENZ’s lab business in their activist campaign. We have reviewed two sizeable past transactions in this sector by LabCorp (LH) and Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX):

LH acquired Covance Inc. for $5.6 billion in 2014 with a transaction value/revenue multiple of 2.06x (see Bloomberg screenshot below); DGX acquired AmeriPath in 2007 for $2 billion in 2007 with a transaction value/revenue multiple of 2.56x (see Bloomberg screenshot below).

Given the surging demand for COVID-19 tests during 2020, the lab business multiple should be higher. Even with the vaccines approved and readily available soon, the demand for testing will not subside as the reopening of the economy and daily life will demand high volume and frequency of tests.

Transaction Multiples

Source: Bloomberg

Conclusion

ENZ is significantly undervalued, but the current management has failed to create shareholder value during one of the most favorable times for its lab business. It is time to bet on both HDF and RAM’s activist campaigns to unlock the valuation gap for investors. The potential upside will be at least 2x if the activists prevail before or in the upcoming annual meeting of shareholders on January 4th, 2021.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ENZ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.