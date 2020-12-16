Although NIO's growth potential is undeniable, the company does not possess the same advantages as Tesla.

While NIO's strong ties to the Chinese government is a near-term strength, it may prove to be a long-term liability.

NIO has become one of the most valuable auto companies in the world over the past year.

NIO (NIO) has skyrocketed since I wrote my last bullish article on the company. While NIO is performing better than ever, the company is now a far riskier investment at its current valuation of ~$60 billion. The company is clearly riding the EV wave, which is largely being driven by Tesla's (TSLA) success.

NIO is now one of the most valuable auto companies despite having only sold 12,206 vehicles in Q3.

Data by YCharts

Source: YCharts

Investors Place Large Hopes on NIO

A myriad of EV startups have emerged in hopes of becoming the next Tesla. NIO stands out among this group as the next large EV company. Despite NIO's long-term potential, investors should be wary of the company at its current market capitalization.

The fear of missing out on the next Tesla could be a key driver in NIO's stock price. Despite only reporting a Q3 revenue of $628.4 million, the company is valued at a similar level to GM (GM). Moreover, NIO is valued at a far higher level than Tesla was a little over a year ago.

Investors clearly believe that NIO has a good chance of seriously competing with Tesla in the coming years. Not only is NIO growing at an exponential rate, but the company is also operating in the relatively protected market of China. In fact, NIO's business model may even be superior to that of Tesla in some regions.

The company's battery as a service, for instance, may be more cost-effective in high density markets. The battery as a service model contrasts sharply with the charging station model and could very well supplant charging stations in cities like Shanghai. Despite the unique advantages of NIO, the company also lacks some of the key advantages that make Tesla truly stand out.

NIO is one of the few companies that could conceivably challenge Tesla on the EV market.

Source: NIO

Ties to Chinese Government May Limit NIO

NIO's strong ties to the Chinese government will almost certainly bolster the company's prospects in the near-term. The backing of the Chinese government removes a great deal of risk for NIO, which is especially important in the relatively unproven and volatile EV business. In fact, NIO has already been bailed out by the Chinese government over the past year.

Despite the benefits of having close ties to the Chinese government, such ties could also limit NIO's potential in the long-term. Most notably, NIO relies on state-owned automobile manufacturer JAC Motors to produce its vehicles. While this eliminates a great deal of risk for NIO given how capital-intensive auto manufacturing is, it also limits NIO's ability to innovate.

What has truly differentiated Tesla so far has been its ability to continually innovate on the manufacturing front, be it in EV manufacturing or in battery manufacturing. By relying on a state-owned manufacturing facility to manufacture its vehicles, NIO will not be able to innovate at a level comparable to that of Tesla.

NIO may have a harder time innovating given that the company relies on JAC Motors for its manufacturing.

Source: anhuinews

Strong Growth Potential

While NIO may be overvalued, the company is still incredibly well positioned in a thriving EV market. The company continues to grow at an explosive rate in the most promising EV market in the world. In Q3, NIO's vehicle sales revenue increased a stunning 146.4% Y/Y and 21.7% Q/Q.

While NIO is starting from a relatively small base of 12,206 vehicles sold in Q3, the company's long-term potential is undeniable. Although NIO will have an incredibly hard time catching up to Tesla, the company is making a strong case as a dominant number two player in a high growth EV industry.

Conclusion

NIO's appears to be strengthening its position by the day. However, the company may experience downward pressure at his current market capitalization of ~$60 billion considering the fact that the company is only generating $666.6 million in total quarterly revenue and has a vehicle margin of 14.5%. Investors appear to be using Tesla as a standard to value NIO. However, NIO has yet to prove that it is on the same level as Tesla in terms of manufacturing capabilities, software, and overall innovativeness.

Disclosure: I am/we are long tsla. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.