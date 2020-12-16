The damage resulting from the pandemic shutdowns will likely prolong the stratification of the global economy as the ‘healing’ to close the gaps may take longer than in prior economic recoveries.

However, following leaked human trial data on a COVID-19 vaccine being developed by Pfizer showing 90%+ efficacy, there was a massive rotation into ‘global reflation’ consisting of value stocks, traditional and beaten-up cyclicals, and industrial commodities.

Much of the early advance was led by the ‘deflationary’ trade of premium technology growth stocks and long maturity Treasuries.

Following the mild pullback in October, global equities rallied after the U.S. November elections that largely resulted in ‘gridlock,’ lowering prospects of major legislative and regulatory initiatives.

November 2020 Market Commentary: A K-Shaped Recovery

A K-Shaped Recovery

Throughout the month of November we witnessed a strong rally in global risk assets (cyclical equities, speculative corporate and emerging market debt, industrial commodities), following the November U.S. election outcome (gridlock), reports of high efficacy rates north of 90% for several COVID-19 vaccine candidates, and optimism that several of these vaccines will receive US FDA and European regulatory approval to be made available as early as mid-December.

Global stocks, as represented by the MSCI All-Country World Index (ACWI), rose 12.3% while speculative-grade corporate debt (U.S. High Yield) rose 4%. Industrial metals and agriculture also rose sharply in response to heightened demand from the Asia-Pacific which has led the post-COVID economic recovery despite a continued rise in 2nd wave cases across the U.S. and Europe. Our November blog article, "The Coming Bottlenecks," warns of a possible tail-risk resulting from a surge in post-vaccine economic demand hitting a wall of supply constraints, whether commodities, global shipping, or housing. Make no mistake - the financial markets are already discounting a strong vaccine-led recovery come 2021.

Yet, as businesses and governments try to bridge the output shortfall between new lockdown restrictions in response to 2nd wave outbreaks and the mass rollout of COVID-19 vaccines, the global economic recovery from the March/April lows continues on a sharp, but uneven, pace as exemplified by the 'K-Shaped' recovery - a 'Haves' vs. 'Have-Nots' dichotomy taking place. The letter 'K' connotes a two-path recovery due to temporary and structural impairments on economic activity resulting from the coronavirus shutdowns.

This month's K-shaped cover image captures this two path recovery as sector 'winners' such as new technology and online businesses have benefited from the world adapting to the virtual remote reality many of us face today while traditional businesses such as travel/leisure, restaurants, small/medium enterprises are struggling to overcome the social distancing restrictions being imposed to arrest the spread of COVID. Other instances of K-shaped demand can be seen across industrial commodities (metals, oil) reflecting the diverging growth recoveries of the Asia-Pacific (primarily), China versus the U.S. and Europe.

The K-shaped recovery can also be seen in the diverging fortunes within the labor market (Figure 1) as 'white collar' high wage employment has largely held up this year while 'blue collar' lower wage employment continues to suffer as new lockdown restrictions are adding more pressure to industries that are not as equipped to operate 'remotely.'

Figure 1 - K-Shaped Recovery Has Benefited Higher Wage Occupations Better Equipped for the Virtual Workplace Environment

Source: Northern Trust blog article, "The K-Shaped Recovery"

Figure 1 comes courtesy of Northern Trust ("The K-Shaped Recovery"). Using a baseball metaphor where a 'K' is an abbreviation for a strikeout, the K-shaped dual-pathway recovery runs the risk of increasing resentment between the virtual and the in-person workplaces - akin to the mutually exclusive experiences between the pitcher celebrating the strikeout versus the batter who was just struck out. It is starting to feel like a zero-sum game. These diverging fortunes have produced their respective virtuous and vicious reinforcing cycles of consumption as:

"Those more fortunate have put some of their disposable income to work by investing in their homes or purchasing new ones, driving strength in the housing market despite the recession. They have the means to make down payments and take advantage of low mortgage rates. Families in this category are more likely to own stocks, and have enjoyed the substantial gains produced by equity markets over the last six months…"

while contrasting the experiencing of the 'struck-out batters' across basic service industries and small businesses:

"…job losses during the wave of shutdowns have been widespread and indiscriminate. Additional unemployment support for U.S. workers was generous but short-lived…and the path downward has not yet reached its bottom: programs like U.S. eviction and foreclosure moratoria and special unemployment benefits will expire in the months ahead. Those on the lower leg of the K have not benefitted from strong financial markets. The Federal Reserve's triennial Survey of Consumer Finances (SCF) found that more than a third of working-age families in the U.S. did not participate in a retirement plan, and less than a third of lower-income families owned any equities. Those in the lower half of the American wealth spectrum have almost no net worth, and no savings to buffer against economic disruption."

If these pathways diverge further, the resentment will likely exasperate the 5-year running populist backlash against post-war ruling institutions and global corporations, especially if tone-deaf politicians continue to respond to the plight of those impacted by the shutdown by suggesting they "learn to code." The White House and Capitol Hill are at least mindful of this resentment where we may be seeing a softening in stances from both U.S. political parties to reach compromise over a second pandemic relief spending package before the January inauguration (think Reagan/Tip O'Neil where neither expects nor receives 100% of what they want).

But the damage resulting from the pandemic shutdowns will likely prolong the stratification of the global economy as the 'healing' to close the gaps may take longer than in prior economic recoveries. The November election may bring a honeymoon détente between political rivals, but the COVID-19 divide will likely persist as our memories of life experiences before COVID versus life after will remain fresh for years to come, especially if we contrast our experiences versus others more and less fortunate than us. As J.P. Morgan once quipped, "Nothing so undermines your financial judgement as the sight of your neighbor getting rich," which can be adapted to 'nothing so undermines our unity as to see our neighbor (as well as our hypocritical elected officials) suffer less than what we suffered.'

The Global Fog Is Lifting for 2021

Regardless of one's political leanings and whether one sympathizes or is repulsed by the global populist backlash producing populist electoral victories, 2021 is starting to look a little brighter as the world not only moves past COVID but also Brexit (negotiations likely go down to the wire over state aid and fishing rights) and the pressure to 're-shore' domestic production away from the global supply chain. Larry McDonald from the Bear Traps Report succinctly summarizes this brighter picture:

"The last ten years were all about austerity and Tea Parties. Now, we're going to have no trade war, no Brexit, no Covid and a far more global fiscal receptivity framework…"

With the U.S. Federal Reserve reaffirming its likely policy path of zero interest rate and policy accommodations through 2023 (and even beyond as the bond market assigns a low probability of a rate hike in 2024), a weakening U.S. dollar (Figure 2) and an expanding Fed Balance Sheet (Figure 3) will likely provide strong liquidity tailwinds for the global reflation trade and perhaps a return to synchronized growth that characterized much of 2000 through 2015, even when accounting for the disruptions from the 2008 Great Recession. The global bond markets have long abandoned their vigilante hats and inflationary pressures still remain dormant (at least for the time being); governments have been given carte blanche to go on a fiscal spending spree via deficit spending, facing little to no consequences for fiscal profligacy (Figure 4).

Figure 2 - Bloomberg US Dollar Index Hits New Post-COVID Lows Helping to Provide a Tailwind for Easier Global Financial Conditions

Figure 3 - Fed Balance Sheet Continues to Grow with the Purchase of U.S. Government and Mortgage-Backed Securities

Figure 4 - To the Moon Congress! Government Expenditures Far Exceed Receipts

Now, one can argue that much of this spike in government spending is transitory due to COVID relief, which is not expected to remain in place over the long run, but providing such relief has proven to be quite expensive as indicated by policy costs from the United Kingdom (Figure 5). And public spending is easier to enact than to pull back (remember we've entered a period of fiscal plentifulness, not austerity, beer parties rather than tea parties).

Figure 5 - COVID Relief Does Not Come Cheap

2021 is also looking brighter for highly leveraged corporate borrowers. Corporate credit costs (Figure 6) continue to drop as absolute yields on investment grade and speculative grade (high yield) corporate debt have reached or close to reaching all-time lows even as financial leverage to the economy continues to rise.

Figure 6 - U.S. Corporate Credit Spreads Trending Towards Pre-Covid Lows While Absolute Yields Have Reached All-Time Lows

Investor appetite for credit risk can also be seen by the narrowing gap between the lowest credit borrowers (CCC-rated) versus higher tiered borrowers (BB-rated) (Figure 7).

Figure 7 - CCC-Rated Credit Spreads Continue to Narrow versus BB-Rated Issuers

And yet global government bond yields have hardly risen (Figure 8) as they remain anchored to highly accommodative central bank policies (zero/negative interest rates on the short-end of the curve and expanding balance sheets to support debt prices). Until or unless demand-driven inflation rears its ugly head, the classic 60/40 portfolio of stocks and bonds looks to retain its resiliency.

Figure 8 - Major Sovereign Bond Yields Remain Anchored to 'Zero'

The sharp advances in global equities also reflect an optimistic earnings recovery outlook in 2021 (Figure 9) as most major markets expect to see a gradual rise from pandemic-induced depressed levels. According to the 11/20/2020 edition of Factset Earnings Insight, analysts expect S&P 500 company earnings to have dropped 10.6% in 2020 but expected to grow 21.9% in 2021, largely on a robust 1st half recovery. The 2021 earnings picture is also expected to reflect greater breadth of companies, especially hard-hit industries like energy and travel/leisure.

Figure 9 - Earnings Are Expected to Recover Across Major Global Markets

Source: Bloomberg for the period ending 11/30/2020. Time series indicate % increase or decrease of current forward EPS expectations versus expectations from the prior year.

Despite the strong performance of global stocks, forward valuations (Figure 10) have held steady, mainly driven by expectations that earnings are expected to sharply recover in 2021.

Figure 10 - Global Equity Valuations (Price / Forward Earnings) Have Held Steady Despite Strong November Equity Advance

Light at the End of the 2nd Wave Tunnel

As U.S. and European denizens brace themselves for another round of lockdowns, there does appear to be some light at the end of the tunnel - namely a peak in global infections (Figure 11).

Figure 11 - Has the World Reached Peak 2nd Wave?

Source: Bloomberg for the period ending 11/30/2020.

The Thanksgiving holiday saw higher-than-expected air travel even though overall jet fuel usage has only reached 50% of pre-COVID normalized levels versus 90% for gasoline/diesel (source: Bloomberg Energy Briefs 11/30/2020). TSA daily checkpoints (Figure 12) surpassed one million for the first time since the pandemic shutdown.

Figure 12 - Air Travel Slowly Making a Comeback

Hence, one final K-shaped divergence is emerging and that is those who feel more comfortable traveling during 2nd wave outbreak versus those holing themselves further into their shelters unwilling to emerge until a vaccine is rolled out. However, the clock on a vaccine rollout is ticking for many struggling in this K-shaped recovery and trying to get past the holiday season. Regardless of which 'leg' of the 'K' you've experienced, we can all agree that we won't miss 2020.

November 2020 Market Review

Following the mild pullback in October, global equities rallied after the U.S. November elections that largely resulted in 'gridlock' lowering prospects of major legislative and regulatory initiatives. Much of the early advance was led by the 'deflationary' trade of premium technology growth stocks and long maturity Treasuries. However, following leaked human trial data on a COVID-19 vaccine being developed by Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) showing 90%+ efficacy, there was a massive rotation into 'global reflation' consisting of value stocks, traditional and beaten-up cyclicals, and industrial commodities. This rotation continued as additional promising results were released from Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) and AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN), with U.S. and European regulatory officials strongly indicating a vaccine rollout as early as mid- December.

Global stocks, as represented by the MSCI All-Country World Index, rose 12.3% with Europe (this year's laggard) far outpacing the other regions (Figure 13). MSCI Europe rose 17% followed by MSCI Japan (up 12.5%). The S&P 500 returned 10.9% while MSCI Emerging Markets and Pacific ex Japan trailed the other regions, returning 9.2% and 9.1%, respectively.

Figure 13 - Europe Far Outpaced the Other Major Regions as Europe is Viewed as Benefiting from a Return to Synchronized Global Growth and Brexit Resolution

This month saw a major rotation into value stocks and small cap stocks following the vaccine efficacy announcements although the last week of the month saw some of this trade revert to large cap growth. The S&P Pure Value returned 18.9% versus 12.2% for Pure Growth, both outperforming the S&P 500 due to the outperformance of small versus large. Small caps (S&P 600) outperformed large caps (S&P 500), returning 18.2% versus 10.9%, respectively (Figure 14).

Figure 14 - U.S. Small Cap and Value Edge Out Large Caps and Growth in October

Traditional cyclical and beaten-up sectors such as Energy, Financials, and Industrials outperformed more defensive sectors (Healthcare, Staples, Utilities and Real Estate), which lagged partly due to the sharp rotation into cyclical risk (Figure 15).

Figure 15 - Cyclicals Outperformed Defensives

Among factors, Value outperformed other major factors which themselves marginally underperformed the S&P 500. (Figure 16). As we asked last month, have we seen a pause in the manic-driven momentum trade post March bear market, or is Momentum's recent underperformance indicative of a shift in market leadership?

Figure 16 - Value Outperformed All Other Factors

Despite a sharp spike in long-term interest rates following the vaccine news, the U.S. Bloomberg/Barclays Aggregate Index returned 1% for the month helped by the continued rally in corporate and mortgage-backed debt sectors. The 10-Year US Treasury rose as high as 0.97% after the vaccine news before settling down to 0.86% as an acceleration in 2nd wave infections dampened the vaccine celebratory sentiment. U.S. high yield rallied alongside equities as high yield spreads continued to narrow towards their pre-COVID levels. The Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Index returned 4% for the month while emerging market and non-U.S. fixed income (Figure 17) also had positive returns, benefiting from a weaker U.S. dollar.

Figure 17 - Strong Month for Emerging Market Debt and US High Yield

Commodities performed in line with global equities even though oil prices continue to lag the broader advances seen across industrial metals (primarily copper) and agriculture. U.S. REITs posted positive returns but underperformed global equities likely due to a combination of higher interest rates and preference for high volatility assets. GSCI Commodities returned 12% although GSCI Precious Metals suffered a 5.5% decline as investors tempered expectations over a major fiscal stimulus plan following the November elections (Figure 18).

After trading between $30 to $40/barrel for the last several months, oil prices (3-month futures) broke through key resistant levels ending at $45/month even though there are growing signs of disagreement among OPEC+ nations on how long to cap production in the face of rising energy demand (Figure 19).

Figure 18 - Commodities Perform in Line with Global Equities While Precious Metals Sold Off as Investors Rotated into Global Reflation

Figure 19 - Oil Prices and Industrial Metals Break Key Resistant Levels

