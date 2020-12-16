An Integrated Exchange Management Firm

A single exchange might then leverage that innovation by building a multi-product integrated index marketplace for stocks, fixed-term debt, and other markets.

The death of LIBOR is an opportunity, not a problem.

This article describes the status quo among the Exchange Management Firms (EMFs) and a way forward. It describes a seamlessly unified product line that adds investment management and index market origination to the EMF product mix.

The article displays products presently offered by each major EMF. It then suggests a way forward that includes ETFs created by exchange origination of a unique instrument to be delivered in settlement of a futures contract and priced at an exchange-created index value.

Background

The major exchange management firms (EMFs) of the world – CBOE Global Markets Inc. (CBOE), Chicago Mercantile Exchange, Inc. (CME), Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE), London Stock Exchange Group PLC [LSE] (OTCPK:LDNXF), and Nasdaq Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) – are diversifying, having broken through the regulatory barriers that stove-piped futures trading in one lane, securities trading in another, data services in a third, and investment management firms in a fourth.

Exchanges are rapidly adding data distribution services. The LSE planned acquisition of Refinitiv has created strife to be adjudicated by the EU Directorate General for Competition. The concern among European competitors is that LSE may not be subject to Europe’s MiFID II market rules after Brexit, handing it an unfair advantage, according to Bloomberg.

This series of innovations will reduce the resource cost of each product when provided jointly; will enhance the value of products to customers; and will meet regulatory concerns for systemic safety and for transparency.

The status quo

Have the EMFs integrated the functions of their component subsidiaries or simply moved them under one roof?

This article is part of a series describing a way to build a fully integrated EMF. First, there is a natural divide separating two kinds of EMF, suggested by the separate regulatory bodies:

the SEC for securities exchanges and options on securities

the CFTC for futures and options on futures.

Securities trading is hopeless

There is no market remedy for the splintered US securities trading space. Zeus might strike down all stock exchanges save one, thereby eliminating the myriad unanticipated abuses resulting from the National Market System (NMS), but otherwise, there is no way to change securities trading for the better.

Innovations in securities trading do not disrupt incumbents. They only add another layer of complexity with resulting arbitrage opportunities. The regrettable truth is that, since the gains brought to securities trading by electronic trading, the only good news has been faster computers, faster communications, and cleverer algorithms.

Index trading is where the opportunity lies

Earlier, the series described the characteristics that make a new financial index the basis for a lasting financial instrument market. Earlier articles considered the opportunities and barriers to listing and originating new indexes for trading.

Briefly, the argument is that the resource costs of introducing a market for a new index are lower with an integrated product line that is focused upon Exchange Originated index Instruments (EOIs) that settle Self-Settling Futures (SSFs). The primary barrier to entry is satisfying the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) guidelines for financial markets and indexes.

A fully integrated EMF that trades EOIs in the high-volume index-based markets

This article shows how and why components could be integrated. And, it presents a goal: an integrated EMF offers all of these six core services in a single subsidiary:

Spot exchange index trading.

Futures trading.

Index provision.

Data provision.

Investment management.

Index origination.

The EMF might originate and list its own instruments, taking ownership of the index created by the spot instrument’s market closing price. This would make it an early entrant in the race to become a universal marketplace adding investment management and instrument origination to the product marketplace product list.

Here is a table that displays various firms managing marketplaces, describing the current product mix of each. ICE, Nasdaq, CME, CBOE, and LSE.

Source: Author

The way forward

There are two basic changes that create an integrated EMF.

First, the six services characterized by the graphic above are codependent and complementary – best offered by a single subsidiary of a single firm.

Second, there are two new services no EMF offers now – investment management and index origination.

Investment management

There is no precedent for an index fund created by the settlement of a futures contract. How would EMF customers benefit from this creation? First, customers would have a place at the table. Traded instruments today are created by corporate issuers and investment management firms. The investment management firms have become the spokespersons for traders. The EMF could give its constituencies access to EOI/SSF index design planning in advance of market development.

Index origination

A futures exchange that originates its own deliverable instrument could not be held hostage to the spot market for the deliverable instrument, as CME was held hostage to the London interbank wholesale deposit market.

The exchange would be a potential index administrator since it cannot have a market position.

Product improvement

The ETFs that have become the dominant trader-oriented instruments are offered on a stand-alone basis. There is no EOI/SSF futures contract that settles through the delivery of a spot index ETF. And no ETF today exists for the sole purpose of transforming one instrument into another.

There are no generic interest rate instruments that deliver an ETF share with a fixed value at the start date and maturity value determined by the closing settlement price. EOI/SSF instruments would provide easily understood indexes that would liquify debt markets generally. They would be designed to represent valuations and yields generally at each maturity, both secured (like Treasuries) and unsecured (like LIBOR). When LIBOR dies, they would provide the markets with an instrument designed by the markets.



Synergies and regulatory concerns

These index markets would reduce resource costs of transaction execution and eliminate clearing costs entirely.

The combined futures and spot markets would have less systemic risk than any competing market.

The appropriate regulator(s) for this new EMF could be determined in advance of the change in consultation with appropriate regulatory bodies.

Conclusion

This moment is an inflection point in the timeline of market evolution. New markets in the securities trading space are arising like shmoos.

Source: PreviewsWorld

Like schmoos, they all taste like candy and reproduce pointlessly until somebody or something stops them.

But outside the NMS, opportunities are available. There are fewer new marketplaces arising there. This is a time of opportunity for EMFs.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.