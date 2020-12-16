There may be additional drop-down transactions to stabilize and/or boost OMP's EBITDA, plus generate more proceeds for Oasis Petroleum.

A distribution of $1.30 per unit looks more appropriate for that oil price.

At mid-to-high $40s WTI oil, OMP should be able to cover its current distribution for a couple years, but may not be able to in 2023.

OMP's EBITDA is expected to decline in future years as Oasis Petroleum devotes a significant minority of its capex to the Delaware Basin.

Oasis Midstream Partners (OMP) is in better shape now after Oasis Petroleum's (OAS) restructuring and with improved oil prices. Oasis Petroleum's restructuring allows it to devote additional funds to development instead of servicing its debt. The restructuring also resulted in a settlement with Mirada Energy that removes the possibility that Oasis Petroleum would be removed as the operator in the Wild Basin.

Improved oil prices may allow Oasis Petroleum to average close to 65,000 BOEPD instead of 61,000 BOEPD over the next few years, with the consequent benefit to Oasis Midstream Partners' results. Oasis Petroleum is still expected to see declines in Williston Basin production though, so further drop-down transactions may be necessary to stabilize Oasis Midstream Partners' EBITDA.

Mid-to-high $40s WTI oil should support a higher longer-term distribution that what I estimated before, but I believe that a reduction to around $1.30 per unit would be more sustainable and would also help keep OMP's debt at a manageable level.

OMP Forecasts

Oasis Petroleum included forecasts for Oasis Midstream Services (on an 8/8ths basis) in its restructuring documents. Oasis Midstream Partners owns 100% of Bighorn DevCo, 35.3% of Bobcat DevCo, 70% of Beartooth DevCo and 100% of Panther DevCo.

This resulted in a projection that Oasis Midstream Partners would have approximately $138 million EBITDA in 2021 and that would decline to $93 million EBITDA in 2023 based on its current ownership shares of the various DevCos.

Source: Oasis Petroleum

These forecasts were based on WTI oil averaging $44.54 per barrel from 2021 to 2023. Oasis Midstream Partners' EBITDA was expected to decline due to Oasis Petroleum planning on devoting a significant minority (39% of E&P capex from 2021 to 2023) to the Delaware Basin, where Oasis Midstream Partners has limited assets (Panther DevCo).

$ Million 2021 2022 2023 OMP EBITDA $138 $115 $93 OMP Capex $15 $31 $51

Thus Oasis Petroleum's, Williston Basin production volumes may decline by several percent per year (in that $44.54 per barrel oil scenario) even as total production was relatively stable.

Current 2021 to 2023 WTI strip is slightly higher (around $2 per barrel) higher than when Oasis Petroleum made those projections though, so that may result in modestly increased development that helps keep Oasis Midstream Partners' EBITDA from declining as quickly.

Thus I would now go with $115 million as OMP's projected EBITDA in 2023 with its current ownership stakes in the various DevCos.

Notes On Distribution

At the current $0.54 per unit quarterly distribution, OMP is paying out $77 million per year in distributions. It can cover this in the near-term since its 2021 capex requirements are expected to be fairly low. However, as time goes on, OMP's capex requirements are expected to increase, while its EBITDA may see some declines at mid-to-high $40s WTI oil. OMP would be able to cover that distribution in 2021 and 2022, but not in 2023, and its leverage would reach 4.0x in 2023.

Thus it may be more reasonable to assume a lower long-term distribution, such as $1.30 per unit in a mid-to-high $40s WTI oil scenario. This would result in OMP's leverage ending up at 3.2x in 2023, while it would still be able to cover its distribution then.

Valuation

A 7.0x EV/EBITDA multiple based on 2023 EBITDA would value Oasis Midstream Partners at approximately $10 per unit with around $465 million in debt at that time. This assumes that it maintains its current distribution though, in which case, unitholders would receive $2.16 per unit in distributions for several years.

At a $1.30 per unit distribution instead (starting now), OMP would end up with approximately $365 million in debt at the end of 2023. This would leave around $13.00 per unit in value for its stock with the same multiple and result in a 10.0% yield.

Conclusion

Oasis Midstream Partners looks relatively fairly valued for mid-to-high $40s WTI oil now. This is a scenario where it could cover its current distribution for a couple years, but may want to reduce it to something more manageable (such as $1.30 per unit) for the long-term to allow it to pay down some of its credit facility debt.

With its EBITDA expected to trend downwards at this oil price, there may be further drop-down transactions to boost its ownership stake in certain DevCos. This would also point towards future distribution reductions to help pay for the consideration in these transactions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.