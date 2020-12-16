While risks are high everywhere, REITs are particularly expensive in the U.S and pay much lower dividend yields than do international REITs.

The global real estate industry has been among the hardest hit from the economic fallout stemming from COVID. Many landlords are still not receiving payments in-full, particularly in sub-industries such as retail and hospitality. In the U.S, there has also been a shift away from urbanization which has decreased the long-term prospects of office and residential REITs as rents appear to be entering long-term decline.

As you can see below, this has led to subpar underperformance for the iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) compared to the all-world equity ETF (ACWI):

Unlike most equities, ACWI has failed to return to pre-crash levels which is a sign that investors anticipate lasting long-term ramifications from the events of 2020. Altogether, global REITs are the second worst performing equity sector with next to Energy.

I published a bearish article on REET just over a year ago in "REET: REIT Stock Prices Saying 'Goodbye' To Fundamentals". The ETF is currently trading 17% below its price when that article was published. I estimated that the REITs in the fund were trading by an average of 10-30% above their net-asset-value, so most are likely trading near that level today. Of course, that was before COVID which has caused the profitability of many REITs to decline. However, there has also been a decline in global interest rates which has boosted the discounted value of many REITs, offsetting that decline.

As we look to a new year, it is probably a good time to take another in-depth look at the global REIT industry. The events of 2020 have had wide-ranging impacts on the property market.

A Look at the Global Commercial Real Estate Industry

Importantly, just over a third of REET's holdings are situated outside of the U.S. Other major areas of exposure include Japan (9%), the United Kingdom (5.5%), and Australia (4.5%). As explained in-depth in "CBRE Group: The Commercial Real Estate Market Is Entering A Depression", the U.S commercial property industry is in a very difficult position. Rent growth, which has been positive for years, is now turning negative. With many companies and individuals moving away from major cities, it seems average rents may be in decline for years as was the case during the past two recessions. U.S Commercial property delinquency rates are also at long-term highs and would likely be higher if it were not for the temporary boost of lower long-term interest rates (which are now rising).

The situation in Europe appears to be similar. According to the Royal Institution of Charted Surveyors, CRE investor sentiment has collapsed to 2008-2012 levels. Over half of respondents in each country believe the commercial real estate market is in a downturn. The United Kingdom has seen similar declines as many Londoners shift to remote work. Japan appears to be a bit better off and has seen a surge in foreign investor interest this year as the country has not seen as significant of a shock from COVID.

There has been slight recovery in transaction volumes and there has not yet been a collapse in global commercial property prices. However, research from Bloomberg shows that Real Estate companies are currently filing for bankruptcy at the fastest pace since 2011. Financial distress has been particularly troublesome for Retail REITs which are now facing another wave lower due to renewed COVID lockdowns.

As you can see below, Retail REITs currently make up the largest portion of REET's exposure:

This is problematic as the highest-risk sector makes up the largest concentration of REET's holdings. In the short-run, we may see continued bankruptcy protection declarations from such REITs. Fortunately, REIT has low exposure to the Hotel & Resort segment which is potentially worse-off than Retail.

Residential and Office REITs also make up a significant level of holdings. It is unlikely there will be a wave of bankruptcies from these REITs anytime soon. However, if rent demand declines due to the surge in home sales and permanent shift toward work-from-home, many REITs which purchased property at all-time-low capitalization-rates could certainly find themselves underwater in the long-run. As one example, Kilroy Realty (KRC) is a company which I believe has particularly high exposure to this risk due to its concentration in California.

Overall, the global commercial property industry could be in worse shape but is still not in a great position. There has been a decline in rent forbearance and delinquency, but not a complete one. Even with a vaccine, it is still possible that the global economy remains in long-term slowdown as individuals, companies, and governments reduce spending in an effort to pay down increased short-term borrowings. Long-term interest rates also appear to be back on the rise in most developed countries which will likely reduce the fair-value of many commercial properties and decrease profitability due to heightened borrowing costs.

How REET Compares to Peers

While REET's fundamental economic backdrop is weak, it does have a TTM dividend yield of 5.6% which is attractive to many investors. That said, its yield today is actually a bit lower with an SEC yield of 3.5% since its dividend was reduced (due to dividend cuts from its holdings). The fund also has a weighted-average price-to-cash-flow of 14.5X and a price-to-book of 1.4X.

In my opinion, REET is more attractive than the U.S-only REIT ETF (IYR). IYR is subject to the same negative economic risks as REET if not more due to lack of geographic diversification. It also has a lower SEC yield of merely 2.4% with a weighted-average "P/CF" of 17.4X and "P/B" of 2.7X.

This goes to show that better value can be found in international REITs than those in the U.S. However, about two-thirds of REET is invested in the U.S, so perhaps it is best to look at REIT funds which are solely international. One such ETF is the Vanguard ex-U.S Real Estate ETF (VNQI) which invests in REITs not only in developed but also emerging countries. While this may be viewed as a risk, emerging market economies have weathered the ongoing storm much better than have developed nations.

VNQI has a great dividend yield of around 6.7% today. Its holdings also have a much more attractive weighted-average price-to-earnings ratio (comparable to P/CF for REITs) of 12X and a "P/B" of only 0.9X, implying some REITs may be trading below their net-asset-value (though, depreciation complicates this). More information on VNQI can be found in "VNQI: One Of The Best Income Deals On The Market".

The Bottom Line

While there may be an investment opportunity in the REIT space, I believe investors would be wise to reduce exposure to most U.S REITs. U.S REITs are far more expensive than their international peers and are subject to negative economic factors such as declining rent growth and potentially rising interest rates.

While these negative economic forces also exist abroad, international REITs have significantly lower valuations than do those in the U.S. Dividend yields are also much higher. The international diversification of ETFs such as VNQI also create the potential to generate excess returns from a bear market in the U.S dollar.

Overall, I am bearish on REET. It does not have an attractive value opportunity. Though it is still down on the year, I do not believe it has much long-term recovery potential too as rising interest rates are likely to cause the value of many properties to decline. I would not bet against REET at its current price, but I would avoid the ETF for now. In my opinion, VNQI is a much better option for investors looking for likely higher long-term returns.

