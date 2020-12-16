Tesla Lays Bare Dangers Of Passive Investing

Tesla lays bare all that is wrong with passive investing and the reason that index administrators such as S&P Dow Jones Indices need to be better regulated.

Passive investing makes no effort to differentiate winners from losers and instead blindly allocates capital based on index weights. There is no due diligence, no intelligent investing and eventually, no efficient market.

What happens next is that market pricing no longer reflects economic reality. Instead, each wave of new money into passive funds fuels the gains of the prior waves. In this respect the similarities to a Ponzi scheme are striking.

As passive investing grows in popularity, as it has since 2006, the distortions become greater and greater.

The price action seen in Tesla (TSLA) stock this year has laid bare all that is wrong with passive investing.

John Bogle, founder of the Vanguard Group and the father of passive investing [more on this later] warned at the 2017 Berkshire Hathaway (BRK-A) annual general meeting that,

“If everybody indexed, the only word you could use is chaos, catastrophe...The markets would fail.”

I believe that Bogle's prophecy is now playing out and that the time has come for regulators to take action in order to avoid chaos and catastrophe.

This article highlights the precarious situation in which we now find ourselves and, if nothing else, ought to give passive investors pause for thought.

The same economy through very different lenses

The S&P 500 is widely regarded as the best single gauge of large-cap U.S. equities. More than $11.2 trillion is indexed or bench-marked against the S&P 500. The index includes 500 leading companies and captures approximately 80% of available U.S. market capitalization.

But, the S&P 500 (SPX) has become more and more disconnected from economic reality to the extent that it now presents a systemic market risk.

Forget that the U.S. economy shrank by an annual rate of 32.9% between April and June, its sharpest contraction since the second world war. Forget that unemployment hit 23% in the second quarter of 2020 and is still running at a decade long high. Forget that in the second week of December the US was experiencing a Covid19 death toll equivalent to the 9/11 World Trade Center tragedy happening every day. Forget that the pandemic is out of control and has to date taken the lives of over 300,000 US citizens. Forget that US food banks and homeless shelters struggle to meet record demand as the result of the pandemic. Forget that the public debt of the United States is over $27.5 trillion, its highest level on record by quite some margin. The only news that seems to matter is that the stock market has hit another all-time high!

Really? What kind of world are we living in?

Why is the stock market partying like nothing is wrong when we are in the midst of a great depression?

Do the administrators of the S&P 500 not care that their index is not representative of economic reality?

The S&P 500 is maintained by S&P Dow Jones Indices, a joint venture majority-owned by S&P Global, and its components are selected by a committee. The administrators of the S&P 500 have either failed to notice that they are complicit in having created such an incredibly precarious situation or else they have adopted a position of indifference and willful blindness to the problem. As such regulators need to intervene.

The world through two very different lenses

The Federal Reserve sets monetary policy at a level to both support and temper the economy. If the economy is booming and inflation is running too hot then interest rates are moved up. Conversely, if the economy is deemed to be weak and in need of support interest rates are cut [and other measures including quantitative easing are adopted in order to free up money supply]. So if we wish to view the economy through the lens of the Federal Reserve we need look no further than the Fed-Funds rate over time.

As the chart below demonstrates, the Federal Reserve have kept money cheap for 11 years now. Despite trying to increase rates during Janet Yellen's tenure as Chair of the Fed, that policy was quickly reversed under Jerome Powell and we are now back at a rate very close to zero.

Source: Effective Federal Funds Rate

This says that the Fed believes the economy to be weak and unable to sustain interest rates at "normalised" levels [see the green lines representing the 35 year average in the table above compared to the average of the past 11 years].

In support of this argument, here are some excerpts from various Fed Chairs over the past 11 years:

Fed Chair Ben Bernanke,

From March 2009 until June 2011 in post-meeting statements : “economic conditions are likely to warrant exceptionally low levels of the federal funds rate for an extended period."

August 2011 meeting “economic conditions would likely warrant that the federal funds rate remain exceptionally low at least through mid-2013” which was subsequently revised early 2012 when the FOMC extended the anticipated period of exceptionally low rates further, to "at least through late 2014”.

Fed Chair Janet Yellen,

December 2015, Federal Reserve announces first US rate rise since 2006. In fact the fed-funds rate had been near zero for seven years and was increased by a mere quarter of one percent. “This action marks the end of an extraordinary seven-year period during which the federal funds rate was held near zero to support the recovery of the economy from the worst financial crisis and recession since the Great Depression.”

September 2017, “Productivity growth has been quite weak in recent years.” she warned, "move too quickly and the fragile economic recovery could be derailed."

Fed Chair Jerome Powell,

The Fed was forced to cut rates three times in 2019 in an attempt to keep economic growth on track.

November 2020, “Overall financial conditions remain accommodative, in part reflecting policy measures to support the economy.”

So the best economists among us, those that determine US monetary policy, have seen a weak and fragile economy unable to sustain interest rates much above zero since 2009.

Against this back-drop you would be forgiven for thinking to yourself that an 11 year fragile economy with weak productivity would have been awful for stock market investors. But this could not be further from the truth as the chart below demonstrates.

Source: Yahoo Finance

The curve on this S&P 500 chart is diametrically opposite to the curve above demonstrating the Fed Funds rate over the same period. One indicates fragility while the other suggests strength. Can we make sense of this disparity?

“Earnings per share [EPS] has increased over this period” I hear you say by way of challenge.

Yes it has, but the S&P 500 overstates earnings due to buybacks and other financial engineering of profits. Corporate share buybacks, one of the most abused mechanisms in corporate finance, reduce shares in circulation thereby increasing earnings-per-share even if overall profits have not risen. Since many companies tie their executive remuneration to increases in EPS there is a perverse incentive for executives to enhance EPS at any cost and often at the expense of the shareholders [I cover this in greater detail in my book so I shan't labor the point here].

A better measure is the price to sales [PS] ratio which is far more difficult to manipulate and so more reliable for valuation purposes. By this measure, as the chart below demonstrates, the S&P 500 is well beyond the 2000 dot com peak and arguably more overvalued than ever before.

Source: MarketWatch

The chart above shows the PS ratio of the S&P 500 at the end of 2019 being 2.30. At the time of writing in December 2020 this had climbed further to 2.67. Now consider that the next addition to the S&P 500 is Tesla (TSLA) which currently has a PS ratio of 21.75 and so expect this ratio to be stretched even further next week!

Just to put a 21.75 PS ratio in perspective, if Tesla were able to convert all of its top line revenue into bottom line profit, then it would only be showing a paltry earnings yield of 4.6%. And since Tesla, just like every other company, has operating costs, its bottom line will be far smaller than its top line and so its earnings yield will be far less [0.08% to be precise].

I do not want to say that Tesla shares are overvalued because to do so will open me up to a barrage of abuse from diehard Tesla bulls [I am not interested in having that debate].

However, I will point out that Musk himself said back in May via Twitter (see screenshot below) that "Tesla stock price is too high imo" [imo=in my opinion] and since then the stock has continued to climb by 400%.

The die hard Tesla investors will no doubt see this as confirmation that gravity applies to all but Tesla stock. In response I would rhetorically ask the following question "if the shares were, in the opinion of the company's founder and CEO, overpriced at the equivalent of $160 per share, does that make it more or less likely that they are due a big correction when priced at $650 per share against exactly the same economic fundamentals?"

I would also point out that earlier this month, in an internal email to his employees Musk warned, “When looking at our actual profitability, it is very low at around 1 per cent for the past year. Investors are giving us a lot of credit for future profitability, but if, at any point, they conclude that’s not going to happen, our stock will immediately get crushed like a souffle under a sledgehammer!”

That sounds to me very much like Elon Musk has not changed his opinion between the Tweet in May and now that the stock is very much overpriced. [JP Morgan recently confirmed Musk's view]

So this begs the question of why Standard & Poor's are including such a company in their prestigious S&P 500 index?

Well the answer is rather ironic and sits at the heart of this article.

The negative feedback loop

We have what is referred to as a negative feedback loop which goes something like this:

The underlying business of Tesla struggles with profitability but a government subsidy in the form of Zero Emission Vehicle [ZEV] credits pushes the company into the black for five consecutive quarters for the first time in its 17 year life. The shares of the company jump on the basis of irrational exuberance and social media hype to the point where even the CEO Tweets that he thought the stock price was too high. The market cap of the company jumps 800% and now, with ostensible profitability, speculators begin to take preemptive positions in a bet that the company may be included in the S&P 500. They know that if this happens passive S&P 500 tracker funds will be forced to buy huge tranches of Tesla stock regardless of price. This would create an artificial demand imbalance that would push prices higher, at least in the short term, allowing speculators to make a quick buck. As the speculators jump in so the price of the shares climb to stratospheric levels and the market capitalization of the company climbs still further. Since the S&P 500 is weighted by market cap, passive funds would now need to buy even more Tesla stock which would push the price higher still. This fuels the speculation and we have a feedback loop detached from economic reality. The benchmark administrator announces the inclusion of Tesla in the S&P 500 on 21 December 2020 and the share price, already up well over 1,000% year to date, jumps another 50% from $420 to $650 despite the economics of the company remaining unchanged. To make matters worse, in the week before Christmas many traders have closed their books for the year and have gone away to spend time with their family for the festive period. As such liquidity is lower than normal. So not only do passive funds need to buy over $100bn of Tesla stock when it joins the S&P 500 next week, but they need to do it in a period where volumes are highly likely to be lower and supply constrained. What on earth were Standard & Poor's thinking when they made this decision? Volatility is now likely to be very high and the price may swing violently on that day.

Bullets 3 to 6 above explain how passive funds are distorting the market. None of this would have occurred had it not been for passive investing. And as these distortions occur, so the disconnect between the stock market and economic reality becomes more pronounced.

This is how shares like Tesla (TSLA) trade on PE multiples of over 1,250 (by comparison Apple has a PE of 38, Facebook 31 and Google 23). No rational active fund manager would ever invest in a stock trading at 1250x earnings because it implies an earnings yield of 0.08% with a whole heap of risk attached – you would be better off buying the 10 year Treasury which yields 0.69% risk free!

If Tesla were weighted in the S&P 500 based on earnings it would rank in the bottom 50 of all 500 constituent companies. If weightings were based on a price to earning basis it would be at the bottom of the pile. However, because it is weighted by sentimental market pricing [not correlated to business fundamentals but driven by the sentiment of speculators] it is weighted in the top 6 by S&P Dow Jones Indices. Really?!?

Said differently, in 2019 Berkshire Hathaway generated profits of $81.4 billion [more than any US company in history]. By comparison Tesla made an $800 million loss and this year it would still be loss making were it not for the government subsidy in the form of the aforementioned ZEV credits. Against that backdrop would you be surprised to learn that the S&P 500 weighting of Tesla is greater than that of Berkshire Hathaway simply because of its over inflated share price / market capitalization?

Now you should be starting to understand how passive investing is distorting and you should be able to see the dangers of passive investing.

How did passive investing get to be so much of a problem?

John Bogle is attributed with creating the concept of passive investing. He founded the Vanguard Group in 1975 having found inspiration from Nobel Laureate economist Paul Samuelson’s 1974 article, “Challenge to Judgment” which argued the merits of an index tracking fund. Today, the Vanguard Group is the second largest fund manager in the world!

Passive funds did not really gain any noticeable traction until the economic crisis of 2008, and then the landscape shifted as the chart below demonstrates.

Source: Morningstar

Passive fund management now accounts for over 50% of all assets in US stock-based funds. That is up from just around 25% a decade ago. In fact, 2005 and 2006 were the last two calendar years in which actively managed U.S. equity funds had back-to-back inflows. As the chart below shows, money has been pouring out of active funds and into passive funds on an accelerated basis.

Source: Morningstar

In principle, the concept of passive investing is attractive. Low fees and tracking the market take the pain out of investment decisions. But please bear in mind that a fund which tracks the market and then deducts fees will mathematically always under-perform the market – so if you are seeking alpha, passive investing is arguably not for you!

In any event, the principal of passive investing relies upon passive funds only being a small proportion of total investing activity. The theory is that active investors do all of the hard work analyzing corporations and placing their money in the most promising companies – these good investments will then be pushed to the top of the pile being more heavily weighted in the indices. In this way the money in passive funds ought to find its way to the very companies that the active fund managers most covet. So the passive funds simply piggy-back on the hard work of the active investors by tracking the index without doing any work themselves and so avoid analytical expenses which allows them to offer investors lower fees. Great in principle, but not in practice, particularly where passive investing reaches the point where it is the dominant form of investing.

Allow me to explain the issue. What happens when the passive funds start to dominate as is the case now? The theory completely breaks down. Now, instead of the dog wagging its tail, the tail is blindly wagging the dog.

Now, rather than the passive funds being able to piggy-back on the work of the active fund managers, instead passive funds create a negative feedback loop whereby they are piggy-backing other passive funds! Once again, this is how companies like Tesla become over inflated in price.

This feedback loop can also backfire for passive investors. So imagine that an overinflated company releases some bad news to the market and the share price dips 20% as a result. This immediately reduced the market cap of that company by 20% which will result in the weighting of the company being reduced by 20% in the index. This would force index tracking passive funds to reduce their holding of the stock by 20% which would knock the supply and demand equilibrium out of balance compounding the downward move and causing a further sell off in the shares. This fate will likely befall Tesla at some point in 2021 after the S&P 500 inclusion hysteria evaporates.

And so passive funds introduce unwelcome [and unwarranted] volatility to the markets accelerating share price moves in both directions.

The other issue with passive funds is one of concentration risk. The Fabulous 5 [made up of Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), Google (GOOG) (GOOGL), Amazon (AMZN) and Facebook (FB)] are only 1% of the S&P 500 by number of companies, but they are 30% of the index by value.

In the decade to 10th February 2020, the combined revenue of the Fabulous 5 had grown from 1.9% to 7.9% of total revenue generated by S&P 500 constituents. At the same time, profits had grown from 6.5% to 14.1%. How then can Standard & Poor's justify weighting these companies at 30% of the index?

This means that if you switch your investments from an actively managed fund with a diverse portfolio of good value companies into a passive S&P 500 fund, you will find that 30% of all your money is invested in only these five companies. Now, multiply that by the trillions of dollars that have poured into passive funds since 2005 and you have 30% of trillions of dollars invested in only five companies! Is that good for the market or does that represent a huge systemic risk? It certainly comes at a huge cost for the rest of the market which is having money unjustly diverted away from their stock in favour of these five companies which in turn starves them of much needed capital to grow their businesses.

Said differently, the S&P 500 increased in value by 31.5% during 2019 and each of the Fabulous 5 saw their share price rise far in excess of 31.5%. However, not one of these companies was able to grow sales or profits by a rate even close to the 31.5% appreciation in the index. If this continues, investors will double their money every 2 years although profits and sales are lagging well behind this rate. On that basis, do you think that this is sustainable?

To demonstrate just how bad this is, the seven largest ETFs: State Street SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV), Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund (VTI), Vanguard 500 Index Fund (VOO), Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ), iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF), and Vanguard Growth Index Fund (VUG) each count the same five stocks as their top holdings. Combined, these funds have nearly $1USD trillion in assets, and despite different investment style categorizations, investors in each are buying the same five stocks.

In my decades of stock market investing, I have never experienced anything like this before. It is irrational beyond belief. It is almost as though the S&P 500 is operating in some form of parallel universe.

And so you can see how passive funds have contributed to the S&P 500 being at overvalued levels that we see today. Regulators really ought to sit up and take notice because their remit is to ensure the efficient functioning of markets and to mitigate systemic risks. I would argue that they have dropped the ball on this one!

The Passive Problem is starting to get noticed

Members of the Federal Reserve recently flagged their concerns about passive funds blindly allocating to the largest stocks in an index. In their paper, “The Shift From Active to Passive Investing: Potential Risks to Financial Stability?”, the authors found that passive funds may be contributing to market distortions.

A key question for passive investors is whether the current race to the bottom for management fees eventually runs headlong into the old adage “you get what you pay for.”

Bank of America warned about passive investing and the dangers of too many funds buying the same stocks, regardless of price. It studied the top 50 stock holdings and found the overlap was at record highs. Cheap stocks were being ignored, with the traditional value stocks being 20% under owned by managers chasing benchmark returns.

At its most basic level, the purpose of the stock market is to efficiently allocate capital to the most deserving companies, said differently the ones that generate the highest return on invested capital [ROIC]. Passive index investing disrupts this process because instead of allocating only capital to those able to generate the best returns, investors are putting money into the most popular stocks regardless of their economic performance simply because they have the largest weightings in the indices.

Accordingly many passive funds are nothing more than a concentrated collection of vastly overvalued stocks which pose a risk to your portfolio. Instead of blindly allocating to all stocks through a passive strategy, those looking to generate above market returns should be more selective in their investing process.

Many passive investors suffer from confirmation bias. The feedback loop described herein has pushed the value of their holdings up in recent years and so has shown them a decent return. From this they are encouraged to stay with what they deem to be a winning strategy. However, I would remind them of the warning that comes with any investment that "Past performance is no guarantee of future results". You can only stretch a spring so far before it recoils violently.

In the short term you are in the realms of the ‘greater fool theory’ where you are happy to pay any price because you will make money whenever a greater fool pays a higher price than you. However, this is like playing the children’s game musical chairs - eventually the music will stop and only then will you notice that someone has taken away the chairs meaning that you are out of the game.

In conclusion, consider this - an active value investor will pay little or no attention to market sentiment. As Warren Buffett always said, you ought to invest in a company as if you were buying the company outright and take a long term view of its prospects. In such circumstances it matters not what price the market ascribes to its shares from time to time as you are not looking to sell. And if the market dips then that is nothing short of a SALE event on Wall Street and so a good opportunity to top up your favourite holdings at bargain prices. “Buy low and sell high” has undoubtedly been the secret to his Buffett’s running success.

The corollary is that as a passive investor you are, de facto, only interested in market price because that is the sole determinant of market capitalization which in turn affects the weighting of your stock in an index such as the S&P 500. The greater the weighting the more passive funds will channel dumb money into the stock which pushes the price higher still. You have no regard for the economic foundations of the business, its profit yield or the strength of its cash flow - that seemingly does not matter as long as the share price is being inflated. This is exactly the market distortion that I cautioned about earlier in this article.

To make matters a whole lot worse, if the market price falls for whatever reason, passive funds will reduce their positions because the market cap of the company drops and so the weighting of its stock is revised downwards. This results in a “buy high and sell low” set up for passive funds which cannot work over the long term.

More particularly, for all those people who are regularly contributing to their pension which happens to be invested in passive funds, their hard earned cash will be used on 21st December to buy over a hundred billion dollars' worth of the most overpriced stocks seen in several decades, regardless of the market price of its shares on the day. If you are not appalled by this state of affairs then there is something very wrong with your moral compass because, when the price correction comes, millions of hard working people will take a hefty hit to their life's savings.

I am not prepared to refer to passive investing as a bubble at this time because we tend to only use that term retrospectively to describe an event after the market goes pop. But in the same way that we now refer to the tulip bubble and the dotcom bubble, I believe that unless regulators take decisive action to tackle this problem, future generations will undoubtedly read all about the ‘passive investing bubble’ of the early 21st century.

So I hope that I have now demonstrated how the Standard & Poor's methodology for calculating weighting in the S&P 500 index works to the detriment of the market and also to the detriment of passive investors. Weightings need to reflect economic reality. As Warren Buffett once said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. Economic reality is value [economic fundamentals], not price [market capitalization]. Price is a momentary measure of the mood swings of Benjamin Graham’s Mr Market, nothing more and nothing less.

While the market capitalization index weighting methodology may have worked well historically, times have changed. The advent and growth of passive investing in recent years require a major redesign of this methodology. If Standard & Poor's in its capacity as benchmark administrator is not willing to act, then it is time for the regulator to step in before John Bogle's catastrophic prophecy plays out.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.