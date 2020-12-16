It’s been three months since my last bullish article about Apogee Enterprises (APOG). At the time, I noted that this is a cyclical stock, and that “history shows that shares purchased during these low valuations tend to do well over time.” It appears that my thesis has played out, as the stock has returned 53% since the middle of September, far outpacing the 8.3% return of the S&P 500 (SPY) and the 10% return of the Invesco QQQ ETF (QQQ) over the same timeframe. Despite the recent run-up, I still see upside potential for the shares. In this article, I evaluate what makes Apogee a continued buy, so let’s get started.

(Source: Company website)

A Look Into Apogee

Apogee Enterprises is a leading provider of architectural glass, framing systems, and installation services. Its glass and aluminum windows, storefront, and curtain-wall systems are designed to provide modern aesthetics, reduce energy consumption, and protect occupants from natural hazards. Apogee also provides custom glass frames that protect artwork for museums and private collectors. The company was founded in 1949 with a single glass shop in Minneapolis. Today, more than 90% of Apogee’s business comes from its architectural side of the business, and in 2019, the company generated over $1.3B in total revenue.

Apogee has seen a strong rebound in its business, with revenue improving by 10.5% on a sequential QoQ basis, from $289.5M in Q1’21, to $319.5M in Q2’21. It should be noted, however, that Apogee still operates in a challenging environment as revenue is still down by 10.5% YoY in the latest quarter, from $357.1M in Q2’20. Beyond the sequential revenue increase, I see other reasons to be optimistic, as management has done a good job of managing expenses. As seen below, adjusted operating margin improved by 30 basis points, from 7.7% last year, to 8.0% in the latest quarter. This, combined with savings on interest expense (due to deleveraging), resulted in adjusted EPS improving by $0.01 on a YoY basis, to $0.73.

(Source: Q2’21 Investor Presentation)

While architectural framing systems (representing 48% of Q2’21 revenue) rose by just 1.8% QoQ, it was the other three segments, architectural glass, architectural services, and large-scale optical that drove the overall strong sequential revenue increase. In fact, architectural services shows the most promise, as its revenues actually grew on a YoY basis as well, by 19.6%, to $73.7M.

Looking forward, I expect to see the architectural services segment to continue doing well. This is supported by the record backlog for this segment, from under $450M in 2019, to over $650M at present. Management remarked on the value of this segment and its strong outlook for the future pipeline, as noted below during the last conference call:

We are now executing projects in our backlog with visibility out more than two years. Our Services business is arguably the leader in the industry, and even as current market conditions have softened, we still have a strong pipeline of opportunities to win additional projects in the coming quarters.”

(Source: Q2’21 Investor Presentation)

Heading into Q3’21 results, I expect to see a continued rebound in the business, as management has seen a ramp up in order flow at its Velocity Small Projects Glass business (part of the architectural glass segment) in the early part of the quarter. Plus, Apogee’s LSO (large-scale optical) factories were closed until late July (which was two-thirds into Q2’21), and have now resumed operations. In addition, LSO retail and independent customers re-opened in late Q2, with order volumes steadily increasing in late Q2, which I expect to carry well into Q3.

Meanwhile, I’m encouraged to see that management has taken steps to further bolster its balance sheet, by reducing its total debt by $104M over the past 12 months, from $327M to $223M. This helped to reduce Apogee’s debt-to-equity ratio, from 0.65x to 0.42x, over this timeframe. I generally consider a debt-to-equity ratio below 1.0x to be safe, and as such, Apogee’s leverage ratio fits well within my safe range. Plus, recently in October, Apogee announced the completion of the sale and leaseback of its facility in McCook, Illinois, at a sales price of $25M, including a pre-tax gain of $19M. This further bolsters Apogee’s financial position, while also helping to save on facilities maintenance costs, which is now the responsibility of the landlord.

Given the safe debt profile, I’m feel confident about Apogee’s 2.4% dividend yield, which comes with a safe 33% payout ratio, and a 5-year CAGR of 11.8%. It should be noted that Apogee has a strong track record of paying an uninterrupted dividend for over 25 years, and a current dividend growth streak of 9 years. This speaks to the company’s commitment of paying its shareholders a steady income stream through various economic cycles.

Risks to Consider

While I’m optimistic on Apogee’s growth prospects in the long-run, the current quarter, Q4’21, may prove to be challenging, especially considering the recent surge in COVID infection rates across the country. This may result in additional lockdown measures across the states that have been the most impacted, which could impact Apogee’s factories and retailers. This could create some short-term volatility in the share price.

Investor Takeaway

Apogee Enterprises has seen a turnaround in its business since the depths of the pandemic. This is being driven by stable architectural framing performance, and a strong uptick in its architectural glass, services, and large-scale optical segments. Looking forward, I see architectural services as being a strong growth driver, given the current record backlog. In addition, a resumption of manufacturing and retail activity in late Q2 should help drive continued positive sequential growth in the Q3 results.

Apogee is no longer a deep value stock, at the current price of $30.84, and a blended P/E of 13.6. However, the shares are still trading well below where they were before the pandemic, and below the normal P/E of 18.0 over the past six years. As such, I see further upside potential, especially considering the promising growth prospects for the architectural services segment. Meanwhile, the dividend was raised by 7.1% earlier this year, and is supported by a low payout ratio, and a strong balance sheet. Buy for income and growth.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is for informational purposes and does not constitute as financial advice. Readers are encouraged and expected to perform due diligence and draw their own conclusions prior to making any investment decisions.