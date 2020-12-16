Broadcom's preferreds look undervalued on the basis of the underlying value of the common shares and the expected dividends ahead of the September 2022 conversion.

Semiconductors remain a hot space, helped in no small part by strong enterprise networking demand, improving wireless demand, prospects for an auto/industrial recovery in 2021, and increasing confidence on both the likelihood of vaccines knocking back the COVID-19 pandemic and the new U.S. administration making peace with the Chinese.

I continue to believe that Broadcom’s (AVGO) common shares offer some compelling value for money at today’s level, but I believe investors with more interest in income may want to consider the Broadcom preferreds (AVGOP) – a mandatory convertible preferred stock that gives investors participation in upside to the common shares as well as a decent (if not good) yield in the meantime. Broadcom shares have remained a frustrating laggard relative to the broader semiconductor space, but relative to both the growth and margin potential, I believe the market’s skepticism is misplaced.

A Quick Summary Of AVGOP

While some readers are likely already familiar with Broadcom’s preferred stock, I want to run through some of the major points for those who are not. The AVGOP shares are mandatory convertible preferred stock that pay an $80 dividend per year, for a current yield of about 5.9% versus the 3.5% yield on the common shares and the 5.2% yield on the iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (PFF). Dividends are paid four times a year, and management does have the right to pay some or all of the dividend in common stock (at a slight discount to the prevailing market price).

These preferred shares can be converted into common shares if holders wish, and they will automatically convert into common shares on September 30, 2022. Upon that mandatory conversion, these preferreds will convert into 3.0303 to 3.5422 common shares depending upon the market performance of the common shares. Interested investors should read the details for themselves, but the conversion ratio will be 3.0303 so long as Broadcom’s share price is at or above $330, and I believe that is very likely that will happen.

Why Own AVGOP?

I am not presenting this article as a primer on investing in preferred stocks, but the basic argument for owning AVGOP over AVGO shares would be to take advantage of higher dividend income. Yes, AVGOP shares sit higher in the foodchain than common shares were the company to liquidate, but I view that as an effectively irrelevant detail.

Right now, AVGOP shares trade at about $1,357. The underlying 3.0303 common shares are worth $1,269 ($418.80 x 3.0303), but AVGOP shareholders are entitled to seven more dividend payments (the record date of December 15 will likely be out of play when this is published) worth $140, or a little under $139 if you discount the payments back at the 10-year Treasury rate. That, then, looks like about $50 per AVGOP share in opportunity above and beyond the underlying opportunity in the AVGO shares.

As I expect Broadcom to generate $10B in adjusted free cash flow in both fiscal 2021 and fiscal 2022, I see virtually no risk of the company being unable to fund this dividend, even if the company were to resume large-scale M&A and/or return more cash to common shareholders (the company announced an 11% common share dividend hike with the fiscal fourth quarter earnings announcement).

The Underlying Business Remains Strong

Broadcom managed to do a little better than expected in the fiscal fourth quarter, beating sell-side revenue expectations by about 1% (with beats in both semis and software) and operating margin expectations by about 60bp.

Networking was a source of strength, with revenue up 17% (versus up 6% for the semiconductor business overall) on strong cloud data center spending, with particular strength from the Tomahawk 3 switching and Jericho 2 routing portfolios. In line with the strong results seen at MaxLinear (MXL), work-from-home demand is driving stronger sales in broadband, with Broadcom’s revenue up 22% yoy here. Industrial was okay, improving 4% as the recovery begins, while Storage was weak (down 9% yoy). Wireless was also down 9% yoy, and the 43% qoq improvement was less than expected, with the company hurt by substrate supply constraints. Software rose 2% qoq with good underlying core performance from CA.

I’m expecting networking to remain strong in fiscal 2021, and I look for a meaningful improvement in industrial as auto and industrial markets recover. Wireless should be strong, and Broadcom has gained some content in the newest Apple (AAPL) iPhones. Storage is looking a little iffier, particularly in the near term, while CA and Symantec both look set for decent (low-to-mid-single-digit) growth.

On the networking topic, Broadcom recently announced it had begun sampling its 7nm 8x100G PAM4 PHY chips. This comes about nine months after the launch of Spica from Inphi (IPHI). As far as I can tell, Broadcom still hasn’t gained any meaningful traction on Inphi at 400G, and while Broadcom still thinks they can win share, Inphi may well be able to hold this advantage through the transition to 800G. While products like the 800G PAM4 are not that large in terms of near-term revenue contributions, they can have above-average impacts on sentiment given their leading-edge nature.

On the subject of supply disruptions/constraints, I believe Broadcom is managing this in a relatively proactive fashion, and the company’s non-cancelable backlog has risen 17% over the last quarter. These shortages in wafers and substrates should be positive for companies like Shin-Etsu (OTCPK:SHECY) and II-VI (IIVI) (which I’ve written about here and here), but at least some of that already seems to be factored into those shares.

The Outlook

In addition to the dividend hike, management commented that they were basically satisfied with the debt reduction they’d achieved and it sounds as though M&A and capital returns to shareholders are rising up their list of priorities. Broadcom also announced some management changes, the biggest of which will see the now-former CFO Tom Krause move to become the President of the Infrastructure Software group; while Krause was a good and effective CFO, I believe this move is a good one.

My core expectations for Broadcom really haven’t changed much, as I’m looking for long-term revenue and FCF growth rates in the mid-single-digits. My revenue, gross margin, and operating margin estimates are a little higher now, and that boosts my free cash flow-based fair value for the common shares, as well as my margin-driven multiple approaches (EV/EBITDA, EV/revenue). With the conversion mechanism, what’s good for the common shares is good for the preferreds as well.

The Bottom Line

Valuation in the semiconductor space does concern me. The P/E of the SOX index has expanded about 17% since the start of November and the ratio of the SOX forward P/E to the S&P 500 is about 10% above the trailing five-year median. While you can make some arguments that this is a good part of the cycle for chip stocks, I do have some concerns about valuation and it seems as though bulls can always justify ever-higher multiples.

Broadcom’s preferred shares aren’t really for me; I don’t need the income and I already own the common shares. That said, I do see the common shares as still undervalued, though more on a relative basis (compared to other chip stocks), and I do believe the preferreds are likewise undervalued enough to be worth a look from investors who want more income but also some leverage to the momentum chip stocks are enjoying today.

