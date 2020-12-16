Money Supply High, Inflation Potential Growing, Adding Hedges: Market Strategy Weekly - December 11, 2020
by: Baird
Summary
The next several months may be choppy as we deal with both an ongoing pandemic and vaccine distribution logistics.
Said plainly, too much money chasing too few goods causes prices to rise.
It could be a good time to begin adding inflation hedges into portfolios.
