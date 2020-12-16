Earnings Analysis |

Q3 Earnings: Zoom Video, Okta, Snowflake, CrowdStrike, Zscaler And Elastic

|
Includes: CRWD, ESTC, OKTA, SNOW, ZM, ZS
by: Beth Kindig
This article is exclusive for subscribers.
Summary

Zoom Video provided a nearly flawless earnings report for the first full quarter that followed initial work-from-home orders.

According to most standards, Okta's earnings report was solid and resulted in an uptick in the stock price.

Snowflake grew 119% year over year to $159.6 million with remaining performance obligations of $927.9 million, or 240% year-over-year growth.

CrowdStrike beat consensus estimates on both the top and bottom lines and raised Q4 guidance.

Zscaler announced fiscal Q1 2021 results that easily cleared analysts' expectations.

In this analysis, we review the recent earnings reports from Zoom Video (NASDAQ:ZM), Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA), Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW), CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD), Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)