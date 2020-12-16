It has plenty of runway for growth, as supported by the substantial amount of funds yet to be deployed.

It appears that the market has awakened to Ares Management’s (ARES) value proposition, as the shares have risen by 19% since my last bullish take on stock in early October. This has far outpaced the 9.7% return of the S&P 500 (SPY) over the same time frame. While Ares’ shares are not necessarily cheap, I believe the valuation is deserved for this “all-weather” stock. In this article, I evaluate what makes the shares worth owning for long-term investors, so let’s get started.

A Look Into Ares Management

Ares Management is a leading investment manager that has shown resiliency and an ability to thrive during recessions and the current pandemic-induced downturn. It was founded in 1997 and operates in the three segments of Credit, Private Equity, and Real Estate. Ares currently has $113 billion in total FPAUM (fee-paying AUM), as of September 30, 2020, with 72% of assets in credit-related investments, 16% in private equity assets, 8% in real estate, and the remaining 4% in strategic initiatives. It has a stable and high-quality investor base that includes pension funds, insurance companies, banks, sovereign wealth funds, and university endowments.

Ares continues to execute well in the current environment, with total AUM growing by an impressive 24% YoY, from $144.3B in Q3 '19, to $179.2B in Q3 '20. Ares also grew its AUM on a sequential basis, by 13% QoQ, from $158.4B in Q2 '20. I’m also encouraged to see that fee-related earnings grew at a faster clip than FPAUM growth. For the first nine months of the year, fee-related earnings grew 26% YoY, compared to 21% FPAUM growth from Q3 '19 to Q3 '20. I see these strong results as being a continued reflection of the resiliency of Ares’ business model, as it is able to raise capital during both good and bad economic times.

The third quarter was Ares’ largest fundraising quarter ever, with $12.7B of organic gross capital raised, putting it at more than $28B for the first nine months of this year. Year to date, Ares has raised capital from 250 institutional investors, including 150 existing Ares investors and 100 new to the platform. Existing investors accounted for 81% of the capital raised, and I see this as being a sign of a healthy relationship between Ares, as an asset manager, and its clients.

Plus, I see the current low interest rate environment as being a boon for asset managers, as investors are hard-pressed to find alternatives that can generate a decent yield. This sentiment was echoed by management during the last conference call:

"Now turning to fundraising. The case for investing alternatives continues to be very compelling. Investors remain frustrated with low interest rates and the dual challenges of high valuations and volatility in the traded markets. In addition, the long-term trend of investors consolidating the relationships among fewer trusted managers with a broad product offering is ongoing. We continue to expand our wallet share with our clients and we believe that we have a long runway for growth as they increase both their alternatives allocations and their LP fund commitments across our platform.”

Looking forward, I see a long growth runway for Ares Management, given that it has $36.3B worth of AUM not yet paying fees that is available for future deployment. I see this, combined with future capital raises, as being a strong growth driver going forward. Doing back-of-the-envelope math, the current $36.3B worth of funds to be deployed represents a substantial 32% of the current $112.7B worth of FPAUM.

One of the advantages to Ares is its scale, which enables it to grow fee-related earnings at a faster pace than FPAUM growth, as noted earlier. As such, I see the aforementioned 32% growth in FPAUM as driving an incrementally higher growth in fee-related earnings, by a few percentage points, if we were to apply the spread between the aforementioned 26% rise in fee-related earnings versus the 21% rise in FPAUM. Furthermore, incremental deal activity is supported by a pickup in M&A activity that management has seen in early Q4, as noted during the last conference call:

"We are starting to see a significant pickup in M&A transaction activity in both North America and Europe, which we expect will create a healthy backdrop for both deployment and monetization. We're also seeing some interesting opportunities for undervalued assets in certain sectors within the public markets such as real estate, where there has been considerable volatility.”

Turning to valuation, I wanted to calculate a fair value for the company based on a PEG ratio and forward estimates. As such, I use the following inputs:

Price: $49.24

EPS: $2.14 (I use the 2021 forward EPS estimate, given that we are close to the end of 2020.)

Growth rate: 15% (Based on management’s long-term earnings growth projection.)

Based on the formula and the inputs above, I arrive at a PEG ratio of 1.53. While a PEG ratio of 1 is generally considered as fair value, I generally use a range between 1.25 and 1.75 for well-run and moat-worthy businesses. Ares’ PEG ratio is currently sitting in the middle of my valuation range, and as such, I find it to be reasonably valued.

Risks to Consider

As with any asset manager, management reputation is extremely important as perceived transgressions can lead to an exodus of capital and materially reduce assets under management, thereby reducing the management fee revenues they receive. While Ares has had a strong track record of rewarding investors since its founding in 1997, this is something investors should be mindful of.

In addition, one of the reasons for why Ares has been successful in drawing so much investor capital this year is because low interest rates have created a T.I.N.A (there is no alternative) environment. This makes Ares’ investment vehicles attractive to investors who are hunting for yield. However, there is no guarantee that interest rates will remain low forever, so this is a risk worth monitoring.

Investor Takeaway

Ares Capital has demonstrated its resilience in the current economic environment, with strong AUM and fee-related earnings growth this year. It is benefiting from the low-interest rate environment, which draws capital from investors looking for alternative investments and yield. Looking forward, I see a long-runway for growth, given the substantial amount of remaining capital to be deployed and the pickup in M&A activity in early Q4.

While the shares are not necessarily cheap, at the current price of $49.24 and a forward P/E ratio of 28.3 (based on 2020 EPS estimate), I find the price to be reasonable, considering the “all-weather” nature Ares’ business model and the strong runway for growth. Shares are a Buy.

