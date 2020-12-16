Last week, Canopy Growth (CGC) finally made changes to streamline operations and remove substantial costs out of operations. The Canadian cannabis company has long overspent on operations and produced marijuana far in excess of market demand. My investment thesis is still negative on the stock due to valuation, but the company is finally restructuring operations to right-size appropriately for surging cannabis demand.

Image Source: Canopy Growth website

Cutting Irrational Expenses

Back on December 9, Canopy Growth announced plans to cease operations at multiple Canadian facilities to strip C$150 million to C$200 million out of costs. The company will close the following facilities:

St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador

Fredericton, New Brunswick

Edmonton, Alberta

Bowmanville, Ontario

Saskatchewan - outdoor grow

In total, these facilities only cut 17% of the company's enclosed Canadian footprint and 100% of the outdoor production footprint. The biggest question is why CEO David Klein took nearly a year to cut up to C$200 million out of costs by only removing 17% of their indoor footprint.

Back in the September quarter, Canopy Growth still lost a substantial amount of money. The gross margin was a paltry 19% and the adjusted EBITDA loss was an insane C$86 million for a company generating only C$135 million in net revenues.

Source: Canopy Growth FQ2 '21 presentation

The operating expense trend has been absurd over the years for a company that can hardly generate positive gross margins. In FQ2, operating expenses excluding stock-based compensation were still C$147 million despite the number dipping substantially from the C$182 million from last FQ2.

Source: Canopy Growth FQ2 '21 presentation

The problem with Canopy Growth was these insanely mismatched numbers. The company produced much higher revenues compared to last year while cutting costs, yet the Canadian cannabis company still spent more on operating expenses in the quarter than revenues generated. Not many companies trending towards C$500 million in sales can accomplish such a ridiculous financial feat.

On the FQ2 earnings call, CFO Mike Lee discussed the restructuring plan just executed:

"We remain committed to delivering at least 40% gross margin over time. And in support of achieving this target, we are nearing completion of the operations and supply chain review that we began in Q1. And we are now moving quickly to implement these initiatives and expect potential savings of $150 million to $200 million across cost of goods sold and operating expenses over the next 24 months."

Ultimately, this last restructuring cutting out up to C$50 million in quarterly expenses would still have left the last quarter with a C$36 million adjusted EBITDA loss. Remember, this number assumes the costs are stripped out without any hit to revenues and Canopy Growth is still far away from being EBITDA positive.

The market expects substantial growth for Canopy Growth and the cannabis sector in the next year. The company competes in a very competitive Canadian market so investors shouldn't assume targets will be met. Still, analysts don't even have Canopy Growth generating a profit until FY23 (March).

Steep Valuation

The problem here is that Canopy Growth already has a market cap of nearly $10 billion while sales aren't supposed to top $1 billion until maybe FY24. The stock remains mispriced for the current opportunity and in comparison to other cannabis stocks already generating larger amounts of revenue in the largest cannabis market in the U.S.

Canopy Growth trades at a forward EV/S multiple of nearly 14x while a basket of stocks such as Aurora Cannabis (ACB), Curaleaf Holdings (OTCPK:CURLF) and Trulieve Cannabis (OTCQX:TCNNF) trade at only 6x multiples.

Data by YCharts

Ultimately, Canopy Growth is likely accurate that the company has access to markets totaling $23 billion in sales by 2023. The Canadian cannabis market will continue to expand as new retail stores are open in Ontario and other locations while the U.S. CBD market remains a mystery of when the FDA will provide regulatory clarity on dietary products. Both markets will ultimately workout with much higher sales in 2023, than currently in 2020.

The company is still missing out on the biggest TAM opportunity of THC in the U.S., but this is also why the stock is wildly expensive. The market is already factoring in all of these growth opportunities for this stock and not the others partly because Aurora Cannabis has debt issues and the U.S. multi-state operators don't trade on major stock exchanges.

Source: Canopy Growth Cowen cannabis presentation

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Canopy Growth is finally completing major restructuring opportunities to easily cut insane costs. Investors need to note that the Canadian cannabis company isn't even poised to be profitable yet. The stock is far too expensive in relation to their weak financials and in comparison to other investment opportunities in the cannabis space.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.