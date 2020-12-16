Scott is one of the few publicly-traded robotics and automation companies in the world.

New Zealand-based Scott Technology (OTCPK:SCTTF) is one of the few publicly-traded robotics and automation firms in the world. This microcap looks very enticing as past sales increases have been dramatic and it appears that automation will be the way to go in the future. The problem with Scott is that the float, the number of shares available to the public, is tiny. It is difficult to get your hands on shares. Still, the insiders control almost 60% and with additional volume, the stock should go up in value.

From the company's website

The stock trades for $1.80 in New Zealand dollars and has a market cap of $141 million New Zealand dollars. We are going to use New Zealand dollars for financials. It takes 69₵ to buy one New Zealand dollar. The 52-week range has been between 82₵ and $2.52. As you can imagine, the stock reached its nadir during the depths of the coronavirus pandemic back in March.

Sales were $121 million in 2017, $182 million in 2018, and $225 million in 2019. Scott is a growth beast, as you can see. Net income was about $9 million to $10 million a year over that time frame. The fiscal year ends in August. Sales were down 17% this fiscal year with Covid. Scott had to lay off 20% of its workforce back in the spring.

The dividend has been suspended but used to be 8₵ a year. If Scott gets back to where it used to be, the stock would yield 4.44%. With rock-bottom interest rates, that would be a pretty impressive return. The ten-year Treasury yields 0.9%.

EBITDA was $20 million last year. If Scott could recover to that and trade at 10 times EBITDA, it would be a 41% gain in the stock price. Of course, 2019 was a great year for the economy and it may take a while to reach this.

Of sales, 4% are derived in New Zealand, 18% Australia, 5% China, 32% the Americas, and 41% Europe. To further break down sales, 15% is meat processing, 18% mining, 11% appliances, 28% industrial automation, and 28% handling and logistics.

The balance sheet shows about $9 million in cash and $23.5 million in receivables. The liability side shows $24 million in payables and $11 million in debt. Fairly strong financial position.

In 2010, Scott earned $47 million in revenues. However, shares outstanding about doubled. We don’t like share creep. I don’t think JBS (OTCQX:JBSAY) has any reason to allow further share dilution. JBS can and does fund some of Scott’s operations.

From JBS's website

JBS

The world’s largest meatpacker, JBS, owns 51.9% of the outstanding stock. JBS bought about $6.2 million of product in 2019.

JBS is 52% owned by J&F Investimentos. Both are headquartered in Sao Palo, Brazil. J&F Investimentos is controlled by Joesley and Wesley Batista and herein lies the problem. The Batista brothers are always up to something naughty.

The Batistas took $150 million from JBS and majority-owned subsidiary, Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC), and bribed several Brazilian officials. J&F was recently fined $27 million by the Securities and Exchange Commission. The bribery was part of the famous bust, Operation Carwash. It brought down all types of companies and politicians.

Huge swaths of the Amazon forest have been cleared to make room for cattle. JBS of course had been the ultimate buyer of the beef. As you might imagine, with modern satellite imagery, it is easy to track all of this. JBS has received bad press.

I was in Brazil recently and wanted to meet with JBS’s investor relations team. They wouldn’t meet in person, which is ironic, because they make their factory employees work cheek to jowl (because of Covid). Our firm also owns shares in JBS.

They asked me to come up with a list of questions. I asked about the Amazon rain forest issue and what they were doing to reduce Covid exposure at their factories. They gave me vague answers and made it be known that they were done speaking with me. They are very thin-skinned.

I don’t believe JBS has any intentions to buy out the rest of Scott that it does not already own. I don’t think New Zealanders would appreciate having one of their few publicly traded companies disappear.

Having stated all of this, people have to continue to eat and JBS controls more meat than any other company. With the abundance of oversight in modern times, they are going to have to get their act together. The meatpackers have consolidated down into just a few players: JBS, Smithfield, Tyson’s, Seaboard, and a few others. Which leads me to my next issue.

The meatpacking industry needs to automate

The meatpacking industry has been lazy because of consolidation. They have relied on illegal and legal immigrants working in their factories. Though immigration may be a little more lax under a Biden Presidency, it doesn’t appear that the country approves of illegal immigration. It’s an open secret that meatpackers use illegal labor.

I asked for a tour of a mom and pop butcher about 8 years ago. They had a staff of employees from Mexico (I don’t know if they were in the U.S. legally or not) cutting meat. It was a fairly primitive operation. They were using knives. Slow, dangerous, inefficient, and not much fun under Covid.

From Scott's website

What got me interested in Scott was this video on YouTube of a lamb deboning plant in Bordertown, Australia. The automation of this plant is amazing. Lamb carcasses are whipped around, sawed in half, organized, and boxed. It’s amazing. Of course, there is still some manual labor involved. JBS owns the plant in Bodertown. You need to click on the YouTube link to see the operation.

Watch this guy on YouTube debone a cow. Then you will understand how antiquated the industry is. This guy is one of the fast ones!

It’s going to take some big capital expenditures for the meatpacking industry to invest in automation and robotics. Still, they’re going to have to. Working in a meat plant is just too challenging. I don’t need to tell you about all of the problems the big meatpackers had during Covid. And the number of deaths. Why do you think JBS bought a controlling interest in Scott?

Trading Volume

Getting shares in Scott is extremely difficult. Insiders own close to 60% of shares and are not selling. Trading volume is about 40,000 shares a day. We put in an order for 100,000 shares and it took several days to fill. Scott is too small for large institutional accounts. It’s better for personal and retirement account money.

The shares can only be bought in New Zealand when the New Zealand market is open. We put the order in through Charles Schwab and had success. Interactive Brokers has no such ability. You’re going to have to pick up the phone and call your broker if you want shares. It cannot be done online.

Valuation, Comps, and Robotics Industry

Scott earned $186 million in revenues this year and the market cap is $141 million. So the stock trades at a price to sales ratio of 75%. Fanuc (OTCPK:FANUF, OTCPK:FANUY), arguably the best robotics manufacturer in the world, trades for ¥4.5 trillion and has trailing twelve month sales of ¥4.7 trillion. So it trades slightly under one times sales. German-based Kuka (OTCPK:KUKAF, OTCPK:KUKAY) trades at €1.5 billion and produced €2.8 billion in sales, so it trades at almost half of sales.

The whole robotics industry is down a lot. If the world returns to normalcy, the industry should come back. Of course this theory applies to everything.

We purchased Fanuc back in March and are at about a 70% profit. We plan on holding Fanuc for a long time. The barriers to entry for industries such as automation can be high. It takes a lot of institutional knowledge.

Mining Industry

Scott provides the mining industry with equipment that crushes ore, separates ore from rock, tests, processes, and has dozens of products. Scott sells to the likes of Rio Tinto (RIO), MinAnalytical, and Fortescue Metals (OTCQX:FSUMF). With commodity prices on the rebound, like gold and copper, this industry should boom. Why buy stock in the miners when you can buy the company that sells the industry picks and shovels?

An article in the New Yorker describes the diamond mining process in Botswana. An XRT scanner looks for diamonds by atomic signature rather than physical characteristics. Canadian-based miner Lucara found one of the largest diamonds ever with this process. In my opinion, scanning is going to become so prevalent that it will bring down the price of diamonds. Increased supply equals lower prices. Econ 101.

Meat Industry

Scott manufactures products for the meatpacking industry such as saws, deboners, palletizers, x-rays, and other products. A popular product, named Bladestop, keeps butchers from chopping off fingers when cutting meat with bandsaws. The butchers wear special gloves and the saw immediately stops when in contact with the glove. A longer-term project involves putting suction cups on dairy cows.

In my opinion, automation will eventually replace humans when inspecting meat quality. Imagine a computer that simply analyzes every piece of meat for germs and quality. Bye-bye salmonella!

Appliance Division

Scott supplies products for one big customer, Bosch of Germany, to help build appliances. Much of the process is forming the steel for appliances. This division is mainly in China. Of course, it has been affected by Covid shutdowns.

From Scott's website

Materials Handling and Logistics

Materials handling is how Amazon (AMZN) moves its products from point to point: conveyors, wrapping, sorting, palletizing, etc. Many of Scott products are used in conjunction with other robotics manufacturers. A Scott attachment may be used with a Kuka robotic arm or forklift.

From Fanuc's website

As you can guess, this industry is only going to get bigger. How many times do you see the postman, Amazon, FedEx, and UPS in your neighborhood on a daily basis?

Industrial Automation

This division manufactures scanners, magnets, robotic arms, x-ray machines, and hundreds of other products in automation. It even has used robotic arms manufactured by other companies!

Service Division

This division of course maintains Scott products. I’ve analyzed Kone (OTCPK:KNYJF) in the elevator business. Because of the high prices maintenance divisions charge and low overhead, profitability can be very high.

New Zealand dollar

About seven years ago, it took about US 90₵ to buy one New Zealand dollar. Since then, it’s taken about US 70₵. Perhaps the New Zealand dollar will do well if commodities make a comeback, which they have. New Zealand is a big ag and mining country.

MIT Work of the Future Task Force

MIT has released a study on automation and its effect upon the global task force. The six takeaways are:

Technological change is simultaneously replacing existing work and creating new work. It is not eliminating work altogether. Momentous impacts of technological change are unfolding gradually. Rising labor productivity has not translated into broad increases in incomes because labor market institutions and policies have fallen into disrepair. Improving the quality of jobs requires innovation in labor market institutions. Fostering opportunity and economic mobility necessitates cultivating and refreshing worker skills. Investing in innovation will drive new job creation, speed growth, and meet rising competitive challenges.

There is a concern that automation is taking away jobs. There may be some truth to this but they are jobs that are not particularly fun. Think of the person checking out your food at the grocery store. It’s more difficult for you to perform this task but the profit margins for grocery stores are razor-thin and the industry is extremely competitive.

Concerns

We’ve already discussed JBS. Another concern is that it seems that JBS is the main customer for its meat division. What about other meatpackers? Are they put off by JBS?

Scott is such a small company that there is not an abundance of information out there. Furthermore, it’s located in a small country, on an island. Dunedin is on the South Island of New Zealand.

Volume is a major issue. Unwinding your position in Scott could take days and drive the stock price down. Even with a personal IRA, an investor could move the market.

Looking at a chart of 20 years, the stock hasn’t done much. It bounces between 60₵ and $3.50. You would think it would be going upward in trajectory.

Conclusion

Scott Technology has many things going for it. If the economy recovers and Scott’s sales return to normalcy, the stock will respond. If the dividend is reinstated, even half of what it used to be, the stock price should respond. Automation is still in its growth phase and there are only a few publicly traded players. As the 60% of insiders don’t appear to want to sell shares, further buying in this tiny company should drive the stock price.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SCTTF, FANUY, JBSAY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.