Introduction

Phibro Animal Health (PAHC) is a developer and producer of health and food products for animals and after a relatively weak FY 2020 wherein the company saw its revenue in animal health, performance products and mineral nutrition decrease due to lower volumes, I do think the market may be underestimating the company’s potential for this year. The Q1 results were recently released and with a strong adjusted free cash flow, Phibro appears to be off to a good start.

The Q1 results are already very promising

FY 2021 appears to be off to a good start as the revenue increased by approximately 3% to $195M. The relatively low YoY increase isn’t really a surprise as there obviously was no pressure from the COVID pandemic in the September quarter of 2019, so the revenue increase indicates the strong performance of Phibro.

Not only did the revenue increase, the COGS slightly decreased and this caused the gross profit to increase by 10% and the operating income even by more than 50%. And although a net income of $12.3M is almost 400% higher than the $2.5M in Q3 CY2019, there is a caveat here as Phibro recorded a $3.6M FX gain in Q3 CY2020 (so Q1 FY 2021) compared to a $3.2M FX loss in Q3 2019. Excluding these FX changes, the pre-tax income in the current quarter would have been just under $13M compared to just under $7M in the first quarter of FY 2020 (which corresponds to Q3 CY 2019). Still an impressive increase but not even close to the 400% boost.

This also means we should take the $0.30 EPS with a grain of salt, and the cash flow statements will likely provide a more fair overview of the situation as FX gains and losses tend to be non-cash gains/losses.

Phibro reported an operating cash flow of just $1.7M, but just like last year, there is a build-up in the working capital position. On an adjusted basis, the operating cash flow was actually $16.6M, compared to $12.5M in Q1 FY 2020.

The total capex was just $7.4M which is just over 90% of the depreciation and amortization expenses, and this resulted in an adjusted free cash flow result of $9.2M, or approximately $0.23 per share. A good result, also thanks to the bolt-on acquisition last year.

A recap of FY 2020

The hurdle for Phibro to jump over to do better than last year isn’t too high. The full-year 2020 revenue decreased to $800M, but the company was able to keep the impact on the operating income relatively limited although it couldn’t prevent a drop of almost 20%. The net income in FY 2020 was just $33.6M or $0.83 per share, compared to $1.35 in FY 2019 and $1.61 in FY 2018.

I care more about a company’s cash flow result. And as you can see here below, the reported operating cash flow was $59.3M, but after taking working capital changes into consideration, the adjusted operating cash flow was approximately $72.9M. And with a total capex of $34M, Phibro generated a free cash flow result of $38.9M, or 96 cents per share.

The higher free cash flow versus the net income could be explained by the impact of acquisition-related items, FX changes and deferred income taxes on the result.

I expect Phibro to beat the FY 2020 results and the company is clearly off to a good start in the first quarter. During the conference call, the management confirmed the momentum continued into the current quarter, but was obviously warning for the impact of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite this, Phibro is guiding for a revenue of $205M in the current quarter, an EBITDA of $26M and a net income of $0.23 per share.

If I would now use the $26M EBITDA and apply the normalized interest, depreciation, taxes and capex to the equation, my back of the envelope calculation is estimating an adjusted free cash flow of approximately 25 cents per share, and this will continue to help cover the quarterly dividend of 12 cents per share, while the post-dividend cash will help to improve the quality of the balance sheet.

As of the end of September, Phibro had $92M in cash and short-term investments, and $398M in total debt (it looks like the company rounded up to $399M in its Q3 press release) for a net debt of 306M. Considering the LTM EBITDA was approximately $107M, the debt ratio of 2.86. High, but not worrisome given the strong cash flows. And with a quarterly interest expense of just $2.8M, the average cost of debt is less than 3% at this moment.

Investment thesis

Phibro had some bad luck in FY 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic didn’t allow the company to avoid a second consecutive year of a lower net result. FY 2021 still won’t be an easy year, but Phibro’s Q1 was fine and the guidance for the current quarter remains acceptable. I currently have no position in Phibro but based on the current performance (an FCF/share of around $1), I could be interested should it fall back to the mid-teens. Phibro still isn’t expensive now at an EV/EBITDA of 10, but I need to keep some cash available for other opportunities.

