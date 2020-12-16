With limited free cash flow and execution risks, I think the takeover could be challenging for LSE. Its current valuation thus looks overdone. Avoid.

2020 has been a busy year on the stock markets and when business is brisk for stock markets, that is typically good for stock market owners. A stock market owner offering good exposure to the U.K. is the London Stock Exchange Group (OTCPK:LDNXF, OTCPK:LNSTY).

Its pending acquisition of data provider Refinitiv adds reach. However, the size of the acquisition is large, and there are clearly execution risks. I am avoiding the shares.

The LSE Has Been Refocusing

The company has sharpened its focus. It has agreed to divest the Italian bourse to Euronext for cash consideration of around 4.3 billion euros, and shareholders have agreed to that. It bought the exchange in 2007 for just 1.6 billion euros, so the sale looks highly profitable for the company.

For now that will reduce the company to its London rump. But its plans are much bigger and involve continued international presence. In the pipeline is a £21 billion takeover of the data provider Refinitiv. That deal has been in the works for a while – the Investment Doctor wrote about it here on Seeking Alpha as far back as last August. However, given its large size and reach, the deal has been subject to prolonged regulatory enquiries. The regulatory process while long looks like it may be drawing to an end. The company recently said that it expects the deal to complete in the first quarter of 2021.

Swallowing Refinitiv is a Big Task

The logic for the Refinitiv deal is the ever-growing value of financial data. This has recently been affirmed again by the S&P takeover of IHS Markit. Information is already a big business line at the LSE group – in the most recent quarter, it accounted for revenues of £223 million. The Refinitiv takeover is a way of doubling down on this part of the business.

I think that the company will face significant challenges in 2022 and beyond integrating the Refinitiv business. At £21 billion, the Refinitiv takeover is not that far short of the exchange group’s current market capitalization of £29.5 billion. Integration will be a significant task and is bound to suck up considerable management bandwidth for the next several years.

More concerningly, the financial logic of the deal at that price is doubtful. Detailed public financial information about Refinitiv is limited, but part owner Thomson Reuters has released some. It did release some information on the fourth quarter results last year which merits review. I note that revenue growth was sluggish, and free cash flow somewhat weak.

Source: Thomson Reuters Q4 2019 earnings press release

At the same time the company presented full-year figures, although beyond headline revenue the prior year was information.

These look even worse than Q4 alone. Revenue growth was flat and while adjusted EBITDA for 2019 clocked in at $2.2 billion, free cash flow was less than 5% of that, at $106 million.

Source: Thomson Reuters Q4 2019 earnings press release

The deal was struck at around thirteen times EBITDA – and while it is only partly financed by debt, the LSE Group will be taking on the $12.5 billion of net debt that Refinitiv has on its balance sheet. While the Borsa Italiana sale would help dent that debt, it is still a sizeable pile of debt to pay down.

LSE’s earnings last year, £465 million, would barely dent it, and that is in a fairly good year – in 2016, for example, earnings were just £263 million. Refinitiv’s earnings will be important in paying down the debt, but that further increases the pressure – there is limited room for execution or integration problems. The limited data above on free cash flow suggests Refinitiv isn’t going to be providing much cash for LSE to pay down the acquisition debt, on top of continuing to service Refinitiv’s pre-existing debt.

The counter to that is that Refinitiv has been cutting costs, which will improve both earnings and free cash flow. Thomson Reuters reported that Refinitiv had run-rate savings of $613 million at 30 September and is on track to hit $650 million by year-end. If that is true, and those savings mostly hit the bottom line, then the economics of the deal suddenly look more attractive for LSE, in my view. But it remains to be proven what impact such savings are and how sustainable they are: if the savings were so easy to make, and didn’t impact the business negatively, they would likely have been made before, in my assessment. More probably, I expect cost-cutting will have some negative impact on customer loyalty albeit the product is quite sticky.

The LSE Valuation is Excessive

The LSE Group is currently trading on a P/E of around 43x. That seems expensive.

The base business is solid and is high margin, but it is not a high growth business. Taking on the Refinitiv business brings execution risks. The size of the deal will weigh on the LSE Group’s balance sheet for years to come. Meanwhile, the Refinitiv business also seems to be low growth. So while the combination will boost LSE’s market cap a lot, the growth outlook for the years following the takeover will likely be low single digits.

With a yield less than 1%, the low payout is another watchout that valuation is frothy. The dividend has been growing fast, at roughly 15% last year, for example, but that has not been matched by earnings growth. In fact, earnings per share have fallen for the past couple of years in a row. The Refinitiv deal will dilute shareholders, and its free cash flow is weak. I thus don’t see an ability to sustain a 15% dividend increase. But if the dividend stagnates I would expect that to cut into the shares’ existing valuation premium.

For a low growth business with sluggish earnings growth and a reduced rate of dividend increases, I think a P/E of 43x could easily be double what the share is actually worth. That sounds like a big fall, but in fact would only take the LSE share price back to where it was at the start of last year. It has had a big runup which I don’t think is justified and is prime for a fallback. A p/e ratio of 15x-20x would suggest a fair valuation for LSE of around 3,000–3,800p versus the current price of 8,722p.

The LSE Group had an attractive offer from HKEX last year at a price higher than today’s market cap. I think it should have taken that, but it didn’t and has now set its course to prove its ongoing relevance on its own, with the Refinitiv deal. HKEX has other challenges in the current environment, and was publicly rebuffed in a way which means I don’t expect it to come back. So while there could be an argument that the LSE share price is justified because another bid could come, I don’t think that is a reasonable basis for valuation.

The shares look overvalued to me and I expect that to become clear in the next couple of years as the company attempts to integrate Refinitiv. I am avoiding.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.