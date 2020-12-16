Summary

Columbia Care CEO and co-founder Nicholas Vita shares his thoughts on disproportionate growth, and why private equity may be the next big thing to get into cannabis.

State laws dictate federal laws, which has only been exacerbated by Covid. Columbia Care leader in the Mid-Atlantic and readying for staggering growth in the East Coast.

Headlines are great but integration is hard, driving real value requires real discipline. Market leader in most of their markets in multiple states because they've had more time to do it.