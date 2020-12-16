Prudential plc is in a serious reshaping of its strategy, moving away from the U.K. and U.S. and now doubling down on Asia.

Prudential plc (PUK) has been reorienting the geographical basis of its business. I expect that to benefit the company’s shares in years to come. Here I explain why.

Going Where the Growth is…

The company has long balanced a western business and an Asian one. However, it is now focusing on higher growth markets.

The company demerged the M&G plc business in its U.K. home last year. It currently plans to exit the U.S. in a direct capacity by listing its U.S. business, Jackson. The rationale for that, that the business would be better getting its capital from outside the Prudential business, shows the company’s sharpened focus on how it employs its capital.

Instead, the company is turning its focus clearly on where the growth is likely to be. Specifically, its future is pinned on performance in Asia and Africa. Africa for now I am less excited about. Sales there last year grew by 76%, but still only came to $82 million (using the company’s APE metric, which it explains in its reporting). Asia, however, could be an excellent choice for Prudential.

First, the market is large and largely untapped. Insurance penetration in Asia sits at 2.7% per cent of GDP, versus 7.5% in the U.K. for example. But of course if we had a dollar for every “there are a billion Chinese not buying” investment case we’d heard, we’d all be rich by now. What attracts me about the Asian opportunity for Prudential is that Prudential is well-placed to seize it versus other multinational competitors. It already has a very large and successful business in Asia.

Moreover, while Hong Kong has long been and continues to be the cornerstone of Prudential’s Asian business, the geographic spread to underpin its new strategy is already much wider than many people realise. Consider the company’s profit centres last year.

Source: Company 2019 annual report

The table is pretty interesting. First, Prudential already has a couple of Asian businesses outside Hong Kong which are producing an adjusted operating profit of half a billion dollars annually, in Indonesia and Singapore. Secondly – and affirmative of the current strategy to focus on Asia (and Africa) – the growth rate in ten of its eleven Asian reporting segments was positive, and in all bar one, the growth was in double digits.

… With a Proven, Evolving Capability for Rapid Growth

Looking forward I expect the company to record substantial, broad-based growth in its Asian business in the coming years. Consider as an example the company’s track record in mainland China over the past couple of decades. It has already been there for two decades, but growth is accelerating not slowing. On the APE metric, CAGR over the past eight years was 31%. Last year, growth was a massive 53%.

I’m not a fan of the China business because I think it is inevitably too messy – the insurers who ultimately win China will be Chinese state-backed ones. Not that that doesn’t mean that Prudential can’t make some handy profits in the meantime, as when RBS (RBS) sold out its minority stake in Bank of China at a large profit. But what I do find interesting about the chart is its role as a proof of concept for the Prudential strategy. The company has a proven capability to roll out and scale up its business model at scale in a challenging Asian market. That is consistent with its performance in Indonesia, I might add.

This isn’t a coincidence. In fact, the company has been working hard lately to improve its ability to capture lower income customers in mass markets without the traditional costs associated with full service sales. An example of its approach is Pulse, an AI app which enables new customers to transact executions. This adds to the company’s digital capability: a full 31% of agency cases were sold virtually between April and September this year.

How This Benefits Prudential’s Shares

It is hard at the moment to quantify what this will mean for Prudential’s future share price.

But what is clear is that the company has a two-pronged approach to value creation. First, it is targeting underserved, growth markets in Asia instead of fully served mature markets such as the U.K. and the U.S. Already, last year for example, Asia provided 62% of adjusted operating profit despite accounting for just 41% of group revenue, net of reinsurance. In other words, the company is doubling down on its golden goose and that golden goose has economic and demographic headwinds in its favour.

Secondly, Prudential is evolving its business model to do that in a cheaper way. Not only does that make the operation more profitable, it also opens up addressable markets which it otherwise wouldn’t be able to service economically.

Prudential shares have been all over the place this year. Divesting the M&G business makes historical comparisons difficult, and the same can be said of the planned U.S. divestiture. What is clear is that the company is likely to maintain its historically progressive dividend policy (allowing for the negative impact of the divestitures and their share of profit contribution), which is typically covered 2 to 3 times.

The shares are closing in on double their year lows, so might not seem cheap. That said, they are on a single-digit P/E ratio of around 9x on an adjusted basis, although on a basic earnings basis, the ratio is a less attractive 23x. However, I think the shift to Asia using a proven expertise will lead to earnings growth in the next several years. The Asian pivot is a momentum growth story which is not yet fully captured in the share price. On that basis, I see the shares as a buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.