I like the move and the operational excellence, as its valuation in relation to the track record, outlook and interest rate environment, is surprisingly reasonable.

The company is paying up for growth, yet its innovative approach and forward-looking strategy are trusted by investors.

Nasdaq (NDAQ) announced quite a sizable deal mid-November, one which has gone largely unnoticed. The company made a sizable bolt-on acquisition, or perhaps a little larger deal than a bolt-on transaction (at least in terms of the valuation) yet I like what the company has been doing.

Nasdaq has been taking a proactive stance on growth and providing innovative solutions, one which has created tons of shareholder value along the way as the company has been a cash flow machine with high and stable margins.

Battling Financial Crime

Mid-November, Nasdaq announced the acquisition of Verafin in order to bolster its financial crime-fighting abilities. Nasdaq will pay $2.75 billion in cash for Verafin as these crime-fighting abilities will be integrated within Nasdaq's (technology) offerings.

Founded in 2003, Verafin provides a cloud-based platform to more than 2,000 financial institutions which detects, investigates and reports anti-money laundering and fraud. The approach to fraud is heavily driven on artificial intelligence and data, based on a holistic approach to tackle financial crime.

The offerings will be added with the Nasdaq Trade and Market Surveillance offerings as well as Nasdaq Automated Investigator. With Verafin heavily penetrated within large banks and broker-dealers, Nasdaq will not just broaden its offerings and diversify operations, it will deepen relationships with some of these large financial institutions as well.

The deal comes at a price as Verafin is expected to generate $140 million in sales, but that is in the year 2021. Based on this forward metric, Nasdaq is paying a 19.5 times forward sales multiple, with revenue growth over the past three years having averaged around 30%.

Earnings per share accretion is seen from 2022 onwards as the deal will overall have a small positive impact on the organic growth profile of the company, with its leverage ratios seen at 3.9 times upon closing of the deal. Despite the higher leverage ratio and steep forward sales multiples, hardly any reaction was seen in response to the deal announcement, which is quite a substantial deal, certainly a bit more than a true bolt-on deal.

Some Thoughts

The truth be told is that the deal is relatively small as Nasdaq reports trailing net revenues of $2.8 billion by the end of the third quarter, implying that Verafin will grow proforma sales by around 5%.

Sales are divided across two major categories. The solutions segment generates approximately two-thirds of revenues, generated from corporate platforms, investment intelligence and market technology. This is complemented by non-trading revenues related to trade management services and market service transaction revenues. With a very high recurring revenue rate and EBITDA margins above 50%, this is a very profitable business by all means.

Based on these very fat margins, as the D&A component is very small in the case of Nasdaq given the nature of its activities, this makes that earnings run at a rate of around $6 per share. The 167 million shares are now valued at $125 per share, giving the company a $20.9 billion equity valuation, as the valuation jumps to $23.9 billion if net debt was included (that is before the Verafin deal). With the deal, net debt will jump to $5.7 billion, as I can confirm the 3.9 times leverage ratio to a large extent in that case.

The valuation reveals that Nasdaq itself trades around 8.5 times sales, so Nasdaq is certainly paying up to buy some growth and expertise in this region, as it is hard to believe that margins of Verafin are higher than Nasdaq's already.

Assuming Verafin generates similar 50% margins, I peg the EBIT contribution at $70 million in 2021 as the $2.75 billion incremental net debt makes that the earnings contribution in 2021 is likely limited to non-existing. Deleveraging and some synergies should be driving accretion from there, on top of organic growth of course.

What Now?

I am continuously amazed by the height of the margins and consistent growth rates reported by information providers, just like Nasdaq, and I think that the company is making a good deal here. There is much to like as a combination of higher margins, an asset-light business model, steady organic growth and long-term tailwinds create an interesting set-up.

If we actually look at the multiple, valuations look relatively reasonable as Nasdaq essentially trades around 21 times realistic earnings seen at the moment. This of course assumes that these margins are realistic in the true long run as well.

While leverage pre-Verafin being very modest and still acceptable upon closing of this deal (which adds about 5% to the reported revenue growth rate) the company will not just see a small jump in sales, yet notably its organic growth profile as well.

With the valuation multiple attached to the shares translating into a small premium versus the wider market, the extent of that premium is somewhat limited as this makes for a still very nice holding to a long term portfolio on the back of a solid track record, reasonable valuation and still very good organic growth profile.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.