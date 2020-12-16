SC is facing considerable credit risks because of the high unemployment in the country and the worsening of the pandemic, which could lead to bad debt in the coming months.

Earnings of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SC) will likely be higher next year than 2020 due to some growth in finance receivables. SC focuses on auto leases and financings, which have already started recovering since the plummeting of auto vehicle sales in the second quarter. However, the company currently faces high credit risk because of the elevated unemployment rate in the country and the recent spike in COVID-19 cases. Further, the rate of delinquencies in the company’s portfolio will depend on the upcoming government stimulus package, which adds to the risks and uncertainties. SC’s price downside and dividend yield for next year combine to give a small negative total expected return; therefore, I’m adopting a neutral rating on SC.

Low Finance Receivable Growth to Drive Earnings Next Year

SC’s total finance and other interest income grew by 2.6% in the third quarter, on a linked-quarter basis, because of a recovery in finance receivable volume. After plummeting in the second quarter, total vehicle sales in the country recovered to a level somewhat below the pre-pandemic level, as shown in the chart below sourced from the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis.

I’m expecting the recovery to the pre-pandemic level to take some months due to the current spike in COVID-19 cases. Further, the growth in finance receivables will likely be low next year due to a slow economic recovery, as life will likely not return to normal until fall 2021. Overall, I’m expecting both finance receivables and leases to grow by 4% year over year in 2021. The following table shows my estimates for balance sheet items.

Credit Risk Remains High due to Elevated Unemployment and Stimulus Uncertainty

As mentioned in the third quarter’s investor presentation, around 4.5% of active accounts were under deferral at the end of the last quarter, down sharply from a peak of 27% in the second quarter. Nevertheless, SC’s credit risk remains at an elevated level. The unemployment rate is still far from the pre-pandemic level; therefore, SC’s auto financings and leases are currently carrying a high level of credit risk.

Additionally, the recent spike in COVID-19 cases has increased the risks of defaults in the near-term. Lost business and work due to sickness or providing care to ill family members will negatively affect the ability of borrowers to service their debt. Additionally, deaths from the pandemic in the United States have crossed 300,000, which will affect the debt servicing ability of surviving family members.

Due to the state of the economy, borrowers’ ability to service debt will depend heavily on the upcoming government stimulus package. According to the latest news, the package does not include a stimulus check. However, it does include unemployment insurance and a temporary extension of eviction moratorium and federal student loan forbearance. The contents of the final package are highly uncertain. Further, there is a chance that a stimulus deal may not be reached at all. Considering the elevated risk level for next year, I’m expecting the credit loss expense to remain mostly unchanged next year compared to 2020.

Can Robotaxis Worsen the Credit Quality of Auto Financings?

One of the biggest changes on the horizon for the automobile industry is the self-driving taxi or Robotaxi. Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) recently unveiled a prototype of its Robotaxi but did not mention a timeline for its first tests or eventual launch, according to news reports. Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), Uber (NYSE:UBER), and Waymo (Google’s (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) sister concern) are also in the Robotaxi race, as briefly explained in this Forbes article. I believe the entrance of Robotaxis will increase the taxi market and not just snatch market share from existing ride-app drivers. Many people, especially women, currently avoid taking taxis or using ride-hailing services because of security concerns. These people will increase the taxi market. Nevertheless, the threat to ride-app drivers from Robotaxis remains.

Determining the impact of Robotaxis on the credit quality of existing auto financings is difficult because it’s hard to tell what proportion of SC’s customers use their cars for ride-hailing apps. Additionally, it might be premature to worry about Robotaxis considering the regulatory challenges ahead. As any impact will take a long time to materialize, I have decided to exclude the effect of Robotaxis from my investment thesis. Nevertheless, I will continue to monitor the developments in the Robotaxi sphere in case they undercut the revenue generated by auto loan borrowers, thereby hurting their ability to repay their debt.

Expecting Earnings of $2.50 per Share Next Year

Considering the low growth in financings and leases, I’m expecting SC’s earnings to increase in 2021 compared to this year. Consequently, I’m anticipating SC to report earnings of around $2.50 per share next year, as shown in the table below.

The management mentioned in the third quarter’s conference call that it can’t pay dividends in the fourth quarter due to the extension of Federal Reserve’s restrictions on big banks, including SHUSA, SC’s parent company. The extension is till the end of 2020; therefore, I’m expecting SC to resume its normal quarterly dividend in the first quarter of 2021. Based on the earnings outlook for next year, SC should not face any problems paying the dividend as it suggests a payout ratio of only 35%. Assuming SC returns to a quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share in the first quarter, the company will offer a dividend yield of 3.9% for next year.

Current Market Price is Above the Target Price

I’m using the historical price-to-book multiple (“P/B”) to value SC. The stock has traded at an average P/B ratio of 1.12 in 2019 and the first nine months of 2020. The following chart shows the historical P/B multiple.

Multiplying this P/B multiple with the forecast book value per share of $18.9 gives a target price of $21.2 for the end of next year. This price target implies a 7% downside from the December 15 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/B ratio.

The sum of the price downside and the forward dividend yield equal to a total expected return of negative 3.1%. As the total expected return is a small negative amount, I’m adopting a neutral rating on SC. The company is facing an elevated level of credit risks; therefore, SC will have to offer a high total expected return of more than 15% for it to appear attractive.

