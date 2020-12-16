With the stock at its highs, Allegiant is simply pricing in too much for the remaining uncertainty surrounding the industry.

While the situation for airlines has improved with vaccines coming to market, there is much to be done.

The stocks of airline companies were absolutely destroyed earlier this year, which makes perfect sense considering they essentially weren’t allowed to fly and consumers had no place to go anyway. However, since the bottom, which actually occurred in May rather than March, the airlines have soared.

The index of airlines seen above, however, hasn’t yet come close to former highs for obvious reasons; demand is still highly constrained, and there isn’t necessarily an end in sight at the moment.

The interesting thing is that Allegiant Travel (ALGT) is challenging for new highs, which we can see below.

The stock did crest its pre-pandemic high slightly earlier this month, which is an incredible feat not only because of what the airlines have endured, but the fact that the company’s peer group is still languishing. We can see in the middle panel above that the airline index has vastly underperformed the broader market in the past year, although it has recouped some losses since May.

Allegiant, on the other hand, has blown away the competition when it comes to relative performance, moving 39% higher than its peer group, all of which has occurred since the May bottom. This is exactly the kind of outperformance I want to see in a stock, and it led me to say back in August that Allegiant would likely lead the airlines out of the malaise they were in at the time.

Almost exactly four months later, however, I think Allegiant is getting overextended, so I’m locking in the 47% gain since my bullish call was published and moving to neutral on Allegiant.

Too far, too fast

When I said Allegiant would lead the airlines out of the crisis, it was because the company had best in class metrics pre-crisis, but also because it was clear investors favored Allegiant over competitors from a relative strength basis. I don’t think those things have changed or will change, but what I do see is a fairly high potential for the airlines to have another bout of weakness.

The reason is because while the vaccines that are in production or the final stages of testing are showing promise, the world is moving backwards in terms of getting back to normal. Shutdowns are occurring in various parts of the developed world, and governments have proven they are unwilling to allow travel if it means someone could bring COVID into their locality. That all makes sense, but none of it is good news for airlines.

I think the road ahead is going to be tough for airlines, and while I still believe Allegiant is a leader, I see the group as struggling, at least temporarily. That means that even if Allegiant outperforms, it is a scenario where it is the best house in a bad neighborhood. In other words, I’d rather own the best stock in a leading sector than the best stock in a struggling sector.

The valuation is normalized on 2022 earnings

The problem that has been created with the 47% rally since my bull call is that Allegiant is now trading for a normalized multiple, but on 2022 earnings.

We can see above current estimates for Allegiant, which show a huge amount of variability. Indeed, the current range for next year is from a loss of $6.64 per share to a profit of $9.26 per share, with the average being a profit of $4.05 per share. That kind of range shows exactly how volatile the airlines are likely to be next year because nobody can seem to agree on any sort of reasonably small range of earnings potential.

While I see Allegiant as a best in class operator under normal conditions, I cannot say with certainty we won’t see another round of shutdowns and/or travel restrictions that cause it to incur another loss next year. While that seems less likely now that we have functioning vaccines, I wouldn’t rule it out by any means.

The issue is that even if we assume Allegiant will hit current consensus of $12.63 in EPS for 2022, the stock is already trading for nearly 14 times that amount. That’s a huge multiple to pay for an airline, even if it is one of the leaders. And let us not forget the enormous ranges of estimates; a stock should be priced for uncertainty, but Allegiant just isn't.

To illustrate, take a look at the chart below, which is a five-year view of Allegiant’s PE ratio.

We can see that while Allegiant has seen many swings up and down in its valuation over time, the point where we are today is near the top of the historical range. The stock was undoubtedly cheap earlier this year, and even though I was late by making a bullish call in August, the stock has risen 47% since then. With no material improvement in earnings, most of those gains have been accrued via a higher valuation. While some of that was easy to see coming, I think Allegiant and the airlines as a group are now pricing in too much.

We can see from the revision cycle above that EPS for this year is actually lower than it was back in the summer, and the same is true for next year. The out years are showing some signs of life, but we are nowhere close to pre-crisis estimates. That’s understandable, but the problem is that the stock is challenging its all-time highs; why are investors so eager to bid this stock up when it is very clear it has a years-long road to recovery? I don’t have a good answer for that, so I’m pulling my buy recommendation based on the valuation.

The bottom line

I still think Allegiant is a best in class operator that will once again produce high-80s load factors, and make a lot of money. When that will occur, however, is the big question that no one can answer. The problem is that while the stock was priced for this uncertainty back in August, it is now priced like a vaccine rollout will be unequivocally successful, the world’s economy will reopen as normal, and people will begin to fly in pre-crisis volumes. While I think those things will happen eventually, pricing the stock like they are going to happen very soon – which is how Allegiant is priced – is imprudent.

Given this, I’m moving Allegiant from buy to neutral solely based on the valuation as it pertains to the macro view of the industry. If you want to own an airline, Allegiant is still your best choice. However, I think you should wait until the stock pulls back before jumping in; it is simply pricing in too much today given the immense uncertainty.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.