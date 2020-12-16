Quit Wasting Your Time With Gold

This makes logical sense to me, but I seem to be in the minority among investors that love gold, for some reason.

Gold has always been a very popular investment, particularly among those that believe it offers relative safety for their money against things like runs on banks, stock market volatility, and of course, inflation. While those things all sound reasonable enough, as I see it, gold is a pretty poor investment over time. Yes, there are periods where it outperforms, such as the crisis we saw earlier this year, but on the whole, gold is simply unattractive.

I suspect I cannot tell that to the overwhelmingly bullish authors and commenters here on Seeking Alpha, however. While I certainly respect everyone’s opinion, and the fact that they may have different investing goals than I do, for me, gold is pretty near the bottom of the list of things I want to own. In fact, given what I’m about to lay out, I’ve never seriously considered buying gold, and I certainly don’t see any reason to buy it now.

Weakness everywhere

For me, gold has always been hyped by the people that sell it to buyers as a hedge for inflation, safety in recessions, etc. We’ve all heard the “reasons” for buying gold, but to my eye, those reasons aren’t really true. Even if they were, the relative strength of gold against stocks has proven to be pretty abysmal. But you don’t have to take my word for it; below is a 10-year chart of the SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD) behemoth that proxies for gold prices against the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY). These are the two best ETP proxies for gold and the broader market, respectively, with both trading huge volumes and with sizable market capitalizations.

This is a monthly chart of GLD against the SPY, and what you can see is that on a relative basis, GLD has been horrendous. Yes, the price of GLD has moved higher recently and sits much higher today than it did a year ago. But over time, if you’re looking for places to invest your money, this chart should make you run for the proverbial hills. I don’t want to own anything that looks like this.

This is simply the inverse of the above chart, and this is the kind of chart I want to own. The bottom line is that stocks trounce gold over time, which is an unequivocal, indisputable fact.

But wait, says the gold perma-bull, what about periods of crisis? I’ll give you that gold outperformed stocks for a brief period earlier this year as the world was melting down.

Through the early part of August, gold outperformed the S&P 500 and produced nice absolute price gains, rising from $136 at the bottom to $194 at the top. Since that time, however, we can see from the MACD and the 14-day RSI that gold has had absolutely no momentum. The MACD has been in negative territory for three months, and the RSI hasn’t reached overbought territory since early August. Those are signs of weak momentum, which means investors are putting their money elsewhere.

Given the relative strength charts I showed above, that’s hardly a surprise; it is plain to see that gold is not the place you want your money long term when you can easily outperform by simply buying an index fund of stocks.

Looking shorter term, this chart shows the relative performance of GLD against the S&P for the past year, which gives us a glimpse into gold’s crisis performance.

It’s quite interesting that gold’s relative performance exploded higher in March, but has faded ever since. That means that while outperformance was indeed seen during the crisis, it was at the very beginning, and then almost immediately faded and has continued to ever since.

Inflation is coming! Buy gold!

I cannot tell you how many times I’ve seen someone opine that runaway inflation is coming and that gold is the only way to save your money from it. The theory sounds fair enough; if currencies depreciate, things denominated in those currencies should see higher prices. That’s great, but the simple fact is that inflation hasn’t arrived, and to my eye, doesn’t appear that it will anytime soon.

The world has had plenty of reasons to see much higher inflation in recent years, trillions of them, in fact.

Central bank balance sheets around the world have absolutely exploded higher given seemingly endless quantitative easing practices that were intended to stave off disaster. These measures have worked, but even if they hadn’t, the QE buildup of assets we see above was supposed to produce inflation as the world would be awash with money, the theory went. After all, if trillions of dollars are floating around that weren’t prior to the financial crisis, more inflation should follow.

The thing is that it just hasn’t, and there is absolutely no evidence of it starting now, despite all of the people that want you to buy gold telling you it is.

This chart speaks volumes as it shows that inflation expectations – in orange – have always overstated the risk of coming inflation. The purple line is the actual inflation rate, which has been in the area of ~1.5% or so in the past several years, against expectations that are generally around twice that amount.

Whether the inflation rate is 1.4% or 1.6% or some other value isn’t really the point. The point is that inflation is low, has been for more than a decade, and that expectations for coming inflation are pretty much always wrong, overstating the risk by a factor of about two. Thus, if you’re buying gold because you think inflation is coming, I’d ask you to examine the above chart and see if you still believe that.

The bottom line

Gold has never made sense as an investment to me. It doesn’t pay a dividend, it doesn’t produce earnings, and in all fairness, its performance over time against stocks is awful. I feel sorry for people that bought gold a decade ago when we were all being told runaway inflation would send gold to the moon while the rest of the world suffered with their stocks and bonds, because it simply hasn’t worked out for gold.

Trillions of dollars of new money around the world hasn’t brought anything like high inflation, and I don’t see any reason why that should change. I see gold as continuing to underperform stocks over the long term because that’s what gold does; it’s just a fact.

With all of this in mind, I simply don’t understand wanting to own gold, and I don’t think you should waste your time (and money) on owning gold either. I don’t know if gold’s price will oscillate up or down next, and I don’t really care to be honest. What I do know is that stocks are a better place for your money, and that’s what matters.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I'm long an S&P 500 index fund, as well as various individual stocks.