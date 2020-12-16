But in the absence of an obvious trigger to release the value, I see no compelling reason to buy.

Tesco plc (OTCQX:TSCDF, OTCQX:TSCDY) has had a pretty good year, with a smooth handover to its new chief executive and business momentum continuing. It led the pack in voluntarily repaying business rates relief to the U.K. government, a move which was quickly followed by its competitors which rather left the sense that Tesco was the pacemaker.

Its shares, however, have been rangebound for years. Here I attempt a sum of the parts valuation.

Tesco’s Ongoing Non-Core Businesses

Tesco has announced that all conditions are now met for the completion of the disposal of its Asian business, expected to complete around 18 December.

After disposing of its Asian businesses, the company is set to have three businesses. The main one is the U.K. and Ireland retail business. There is also a Central European retail business, and a U.K. banking business.

It’s hard to do an exact breakdown as Tesco has changed its reporting format over the years, but in brief, excluding fuel sales in the retail estate, this is how the ongoing business has broken down in recent years (I exclude the disposed Asian business from this analysis).

2017 2018 2019 Revenue (£bn) U.K. & Ireland 38.650 44.883 44.909 % of total 84% 86% 88% Central Europe 6.343 6.030 5.332 % of total 14% 12% 10% Bank 1.051 1.097 1.068 % of total 2% 2% 2% Operating profit (pre-exceptional items and amortisation of acquired intangibles) (£bn) U.K. & Ireland 1.053 1.537 2.184 % of total 78% 80% 86% Central Europe 0.119 0.186 0.156 % of total 9% 10% 6% Bank 0.173 0.197 0.193 % of total 13% 10% 8%

Table compiled and calculated by author using data from company annual reports

I think there must be a question mark over the strategic fit of the Central European business. Tesco has been rolling back its global vision, having exited the U.S. (a short-lived but costly foray) and now Asia. The Central European business isn’t negligible, but equally it’s not so large a contributor that it merits the extra management time I presume it takes. So if someone was to table an attractive offer for it at some point, I would expect Tesco to accept it.

It sold its Polish business this year for £181 million, but it had been lossmaking, so it’s hard to assess the valuation in terms of earnings. However, if the remaining Central European business found a buyer at around 10-15x p/e, that would value it at roughly £2 billion. I use this P/E range in this article as what I think a reasonable price for a U.K. supermarket would be including any possible takeover premium. For reference, both Morrison’s (OTCPK:MRWSF, OTCPK:MRWSY) and Sainsbury’s (OTCQX:JSNSF, OTCQX:JSAIY) currently trade at a P/E of 11.

The bank is interesting – it’s a profitable enterprise, representing far more in profits than in revenues in recent years. But then comes a year like this one, and banking can be a less lucrative business, as seen in Tesco’s interim results where the bank clocked a first half loss of £115 million.

Competitor Sainsbury’s is planning to exit banking. I like the match between banking and retailing, which I think Tesco has managed to do well, hence its normal profitability in banking. So I don’t expect it to get out of banking any time soon. U.K. banks are currently cheap. A P/E of 10x, roughly what Lloyds (LYG, OTCPK:LLDTF) currently attracts on the market, would imply a valuation of around £2 billion for Tesco bank. If the company retains the bank and puts it to work, I would expect it can unlock more value itself in years to come, but for now, I’d peg the market valuation at around that.

The Tough Valuation Question: the U.K. business

Tesco’s valuation hinges, however, on the core U.K. and Ireland retail business. Valuing this is tough. While it has a dominant position, long-term I expect that to be continually eroded by discount retailers. Tesco’s share of the U.K. grocery market is 26.8%, compared to 30.7% a decade ago.

Not only do I expect its share to continue to fall, I question the future profitability of the U.K. grocery market. The endless price competition forced by discount retailers means that margins are thin. Last year’s operating profit margin using the figures above for the U.K. and Ireland business was 4.9%. Compare that to a decade ago, when not only was absolute profit in the U.K. and Ireland business higher than last year, but so was margin, which stood at 6.1%.

So, although I think Tesco is a superbly-run business, it is a business which looks set to see shrinking market share, which doesn’t mean revenue shrinks but does leave it looking anaemic, as seen in the essentially flat performance between 2018 and last year. Add to that, tighter margins. Let’s say that the company is able to hold its performance from last year for coming years. I think that is the best outcome it can hope for. That would generate earnings of roughly £2.2 billion. On a P/E of 10-15, that equates to an enterprise value of £22-33 billion.

A Sum of the Parts Valuation

All in, we’d be looking at an earnings-based valuation of £26-37 billion. Net debt in October’s interim results was £12.5 billion. However, that includes lease liabilities which I don’t really count as debt in valuation terms, as the company will use the leases and if it was taken over, the purchaser would use most or all of them instead. Without leases, net debt is £3 billion.

The company plans to use £2.5 billion of the Asian proceeds to eliminate its pension deficit, which would cut net debt to £0.5 billion. That suggests that the total value, so far considered, is £21.5-32.5 billion. Add to that another £5 billion of proceeds from the Asian disposal which the company plans to pay out to shareholders and the total value is £26.5-37.5 billion on my reckoning.

The current market cap is £22.5 billion, at 230p a share. I have found the Tesco share price to be stubborn at around 235p for five or more years, rarely rising above it for long. But my sum of the parts valuation suggests a fair valuation for the shares of around 270p-385p. I think the disparity may in part be because the market hasn’t fully processed the impact of the upcoming £5 billion cash return, equivalent to around 50p per share.

That suggests upside from here in theory, although it might only be unlocked if something triggers that, such as a takeover. For now, I see that as unlikely due to lack of candidates. As the biggest U.K. retailer by far, it already attracts monopolistic concerns.

So, although I think Tesco shares are undervalued, I do not see a market trigger for them to reach their fair valuation, and I am not a buyer. That said, as I do not think the market currently factors in the upcoming special dividend, its announcement could spark a positive upward movement in the name.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.