Uber (UBER) has been losing $1 billion every quarter since it came public. The coronavirus pandemic has caused its mobility business to crater while giving a boost to its delivery business. Investors expect a snap-back in demand for mobility next year, but its long-term growth is more uncertain. Even with some healthy margin assumptions, the stock is worth only $40.

Uber operates in two main areas. The first is the category it created, which it calls Mobility. A few clicks on the app and a driver shows up to ferry you in his/her car to your destination. In the most recent quarter, this was 44% of total revenues, down 53% over the prior year. The second is Delivery, primarily transporting food from restaurants to consumers. This was 46% of revenues, up 125% YoY. Its Freight logistics business accounts for most of the rest of the company’s revenues. The Mobility business is the only one that is profitable on an adjusted EBITDA basis before allocation of a large amount of corporate and R&D expenses.

53% of revenues came from North America, 10% from Latin America, 20% from EMEA and 16% from APAC. The company’s major competitor in North America is Lyft (LYFT) in mobility and DoorDash (DASH) in delivery, while it faces a grab bag of competitors in other markets, including one named Grab.

For the quarter ending September 2020, the company reported $3.1 billion of revenues (an 18% decrease over the prior year) and a loss from operations of $1.1 billion, flat with the prior year. That was a negative 36% operating margin. Interest expense on its debt was $112 million and the loss per share was $0.62.

For the year so far, the company has burned through $3 billion after subtracting stock compensation from its cash flow. It has funded this deficit by drawing down its cash balance, increasing debt and issuing shares to its employees. It currently has net cash of about $1 per share and another $6 of investments, primarily its holding of shares in China’s Didi Chuxing.

With 1.75 billion shares, the company has a market cap of $90 billion. Subtracting the net cash and investments gets you an enterprise value of $78 billion.

(Most information services do not account for investments in the enterprise value calculation, leading to a higher figure.)

Societal costs of contractor classification

Uber dodged a bullet when a California proposition that would have forced it to classify its drivers as employees failed in the recent election. Over the years, government employment conditions have become restrictive enough that having someone not classified as an employee confers enormous benefits on a company. The bigger issue is that the company does not contribute to unemployment insurance schemes, but instead dumps these costs on to society at large when its drivers lose employment. Unemployed Uber drivers were able to tap into unemployment benefits in the US this year although their “employer” never contributed or will contribute anything on their behalf.

Deal-making CEO

Uber’s CEO Dara Khosrowshahi has not exhibited any skill at controlling costs or efficiently managing operations after taking over the company’s reins in 2017. With his investment banking background, as the CEO of Expedia (EXPE) all he did was deals, buying the company’s competitors and consolidating the industry. That was the right strategy then as the government allowed him to get away with it. Even so, Expedia’s performance was nothing to write home about.

As the CEO of Uber, he has tried to do what he knows best, but there aren’t that many competitors to buy. It lost out on its pursuit of Grubhub (GRUB) and settled for buying Postmates instead for $2.65 billion in stock. The company has also tried to divest some of its non-core businesses, but has had to pay others to take them over in their loss-making states.

Recent trends may disrupt growth story

The coronavirus pandemic has resulted in a movement of people from cities to suburbs. This is a lasting trend as people have bought homes or put down deposits for ones being built. This does not bode well for ridesharing demand as people buy their own cars when they move to suburbs. When things get back to normal, there will be some snapback in ridesharing demand, but the food delivery business will suffer.

Driverless cars are touted by bulls as a game-changer as Uber won’t need to pay drivers any more. First, I think we are decades away from driverless cars being allowed to operate freely. It is more likely that automation will make it easier and safer to drive, but a human will still be required. Second, right now drivers supply their cars. So if there aren’t any drivers, Uber will need to buy or lease its own cars, making the business much more capital intensive and arguably worsening the economics, not improving them. Incidentally, there’s nothing that stops Uber from owning a fleet of cars right now. Also, I don’t believe cars becoming driverless would increase the demand for ridesharing in any meaningful way.

Valuation: Fair value of $40 for the stock

Valuing the stock of a company that is unprofitable is tricky as one has to assume it will graduate to generating a certain level of profits in the future. I will assume that the company can over time get to a 10% operating margin. On next year’s revenue estimate of $17.8 billion, that would be $1.78 billion of operating income. I will ignore interest expense, assuming the debt is paid off with excess cash. At a 20% tax rate, you have $1.42 billion for equity holders.

The company reported 1.75 billion shares in its latest quarter. It estimated it would issue 84 million shares to acquire Postmates, but the actual number may have been lower as the stock price went up. Ignoring dilution from outstanding options, I will use a 1.8 billion share count to calculate normalized EPS of $0.80. A generous 40x multiple would get you to fair value for the shares of $32. I will add on the $7 per share of net cash and investments on the balance sheet.

The company has accumulated a deficit of $22 billion of date, available to offset future profits for tax purposes. At a 20% tax rate, that is worth $4.4 billion of future taxes saved. Discounted by half for the time value of money (and potential non-deductibility), this is worth $1.20 per share. So all in, you get $40 per share. I am ignoring the current $1 billion per quarter of losses/cash burn, but the longer this continues, more diminution of value occurs. I will treat this as the base case even though it gives the company substantial credit for things that may not come to pass.

For the bull case, I will assume the company gets to a 15% operating margin, and with the same multiple and other elements, come to a fair value of $56, for 10% upside from the current price.

For a bear case, the company gets to only a 5% operating margin and a $24 fair value for the shares, with more than 50% downside.

One can fiddle around and put higher multiples, especially when comparing against other tech high-flyers. However, I do not expect this to be much of a growth business after 2021. I do not use multiples of revenue or EBITDA, and especially not the company-adjusted kind, to value businesses. Anyone who finds those metrics useful is welcome to use them. Bulls may argue for a higher operating margin, but getting to 10% is already almost a 40% improvement over 2019.

I am unable to offer a specific catalyst that will prompt investors to revalue the stock, except that eventually they will get tired of continuing losses or marginal profitability coupled with an inflated valuation.

Risks are manageable

The biggest risk to a short thesis is usually an acquisition of the company. In an era of low interest rates and companies looking to buy growth, an acquisition cannot be ruled out. However, at close to a $100 billion market cap, I would consider this to be unlikely.

The short interest is not high at 4% of shares outstanding, but the chance of a short squeeze exists, particularly if frenzy feeds on itself.

The circular logic of comparing a company’s valuation to other overvalued companies in the market and so on, especially on non-profit metrics, can cause investors to pay nonsensical prices for businesses. With the cost of carrying a position being close to zero and ample liquidity sloshing around, stocks can remain overvalued for a long time.

Finally, there is a risk that the company succeeds in dramatically increasing its revenue, margins, earnings and free cash flow. I would view the chances of this happening to be slim.

Pre-emptive disclosure

Writing a short thesis on a stock on a public forum is an invitation for blowback from holders of the stock. I welcome respectful comments from eponymous readers. Please desist from hurling insults from behind a veil of anonymity.

