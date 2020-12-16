The company has a clear path to a post-pandemic future. It's not cheap, but I think it's worth paying for quality here.

Multinational hotel operator InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) shares have staged a recovery this year. I think the business is also demonstrating not only that it is a survivor, but that its business is also on the path to recovery.

The Business Outlook is Looking Up

If you haven't travelled lately or followed hospitality results, you might be surprised to know how many hotels are performing. It isn't pretty but it isn't nearly as bad as it might seem given the raft of lockdowns and travel bans across many markets.

IHG's latest quarterly results make that point. Revenue per available room stands at 48% of its prior-year level. Clearly, that is a big fall. But it isn't suggestive that there is tumbleweed rolling through hotel corridors. Even more interesting is looking at how that figure is made up. Rates are down 20% versus the prior year - this is a buyer's market for hotel stays, as my own recent travels in Europe have confirmed to me. But occupancy stands at 70% of its prior-year level. In absolute terms, occupancy was at 44%. That compares to 25% in the second quarter ebb.

IHG has a widely diversified portfolio across geographies and price points. But the fact that occupancy overall is running at 70% is a strong sign of the enduring nature of the business. If it can fill 70% of its rooms even when travel is much reduced, it's clearly not doing that badly.

This is reflected in the fact that the company continues to look forward. Rather than simply freeze activity until the pandemic passes, it has continued to expand. The company added 11,000 rooms to its estate in the third quarter. That is the action of a company fully focused on gearing up for the future rather than run into a hole by the current business challenges.

The Vaccine Will Change a Lot

I don't think the vaccine will change everything. Some people will change their travel plans, business travel may take years to get close to its old levels, and there are additional costs associated with the new hygiene measures which will stick around for the foreseeable future.

However, we already have a good data set on what occupancy and revenue rate recovery looks like in a market where the pandemic is firmly under control. I have compiled the chart below to show how revenue per available room has fallen and recovered this year. The purple line is Greater China. It may be slightly depressed by the inclusion of Hong Kong, whose inept government clearly doesn't have the pandemic under control. By contrast, Taiwan and mainland China have rigorously controlled the virus and the comeback in the purple line is very strong. As the graph shows, by September, Greater China's revenue per available room was almost back to normal.

Chart compiled by author using data from company quarterly filing

This suggests that when the vaccination programme enables the Americas and Europe to get back to a more normal demand footing, we will see the business performing close to normal levels. While the latest revenue numbers look soft, I think that is because of the mismatch between demand and supply in rooms across the industry. After demand recovers, I expect rates to recover in short order.

Liquidity is Looking Fine

At the end of September, the company reported liquidity of $2.1bn. That is a little bit higher than where it sat in the Spring and Summer. I regard it as a solid basis of liquidity for the foreseeable future. As travel trends improve, I expect there to be fewer calls on liquidity in any case.

The company recently announced that it has amended the terms of its revolving credit facility again. Covenants are waived or relaxed until 2023, a period of over two years. I assess that is very helpful in helping maintain liquidity until a broad-based economic recovery closer to normal levels has taken hold.

It is also worth noting that in the third quarter, the group achieved positive cash flow. That suggests that it is able to survive without additional cash even if the current demand level and rates do not improve. But as detailed above, I expect that they will.

The Valuation Still Looks Attractive

The company came into the year on a p/e of around 22x, after a continued upward increase in the share price in the prior decade. It has now got back to the price it was in January again. Given that this year's earnings will be reduced, that suggests a much higher p/e for now. However, a couple of years from now, I expect the company to have achieved the same sort of business results it managed before the pandemic. Add to that its continued openings at a time of industry weakening, and the likely positive impact on pricing power as some operators go under in the recession, I think the shares reflect the inherent value in the business.

I don't think it's cheap, but this is a business on track to keep its positive story from many years before the pandemic going forward. So even at the current price, I consider it as a buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.