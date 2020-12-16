Our U.S. Stock Portfolio Continues To Outpace The Market

Our US stock portfolio is built around the Dividend Achievers Index. That index is offered in ETF form thanks to the Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG). As you may know, the Dividend Appreciation ETF holds companies with a record of increasing their dividend every year for 10 years or more. The fund/index also applies proprietary financial health screens.

The backstory is that (after studying the index history and top ten lists) I invested a large portion of our US stock portfolio assets in 15 of the largest cap Dividend Achievers. The investment screen is then Dividend Achievers plus a large or mega cap bias.

As you may know, the largest cap stocks have been on quite a run. Over the last decade, if you had invested only in the 10 largest S&P 500 constituents you would have annihilated the market.

From that MoneySense post:

"And as you can see from the performance chart in that blog post, the top 10 beat the market by a shocking amount over a 10-year period. The top 10 delivered 579.3% for the period, compared to 251.7% for the S&P 500. Yes, more than a doubling of the market."

So, with our large cap bias, we are more than well situated out of the gate. From there we would add in those financial screens that might seek and find greater quality.

Here's my original post from 2015 on buying these dividend growth stocks.

Buy them and let them run

From that time, I have not sold out of any stock positions. The stocks were mostly allowed to run without any rebalancing between the stocks. I undertook a slight trimming of a few names to move proceeds to US Treasuries.

The 15 companies that I bought are 3M (NYSE:MMM), PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP), CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS), Walmart (NYSE:WMT), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM), United Technologies, Lowe's (NYSE:LOW), Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA), Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), Nike (NYSE:NKE), Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT), Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL), Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).

United Technologies merged with Raytheon (RTX) and spun off Carrier Global (CARR) and Otis Worldwide (OTIS). I continued to hold all of those positions. I fortunately added to Carrier in April. Carrier is the best performing industrial stock in 2020.

My three picks are Apple (AAPL), BlackRock (BLK) and Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B).

My last review of the stock portfolio was offered that it had bested the S&P 500 by 5% in 2020, for that period of study. I'll have to admit that the performance is due to part planning (quality) and luck. It must be somewhat of a fluke that almost all of the companies were COVID-friendly, from technology, to healthcare, to solid consumer staples and consumer discretionary stocks such as Lowe's as everyone stayed home to fix up their home.

You can have a look at that post that breaks down the outperformance of the Dividend Achievers and the three stock picks for 2020, to September. A consistent theme has been that the three stock picks have outperformed the market and the Dividend Achievers.

The performance to end of November

Here's the performance of the 14 Dividend Achievers from January of 2020 to end of November 2020. Of course, I can't add United Technologies as the company is 'no more'.

The chart is courtesy of portfoliovisualizer.com

In 2020, the portfolio is delivering greater total returns, lesser drawdown, a better Sharpe Ratio and a superior Sortino Ratio (risk-adjusted returns).

The total return figure is 18.76% for the Dividend Achievers vs. 13.88% for the market.

The individual stocks

Once again, the technology basket leads the way. The consumer staples and consumer discretionary holdings pick up any slack by way of the pharma retailers. Of course, CVS and Walgreens are gearing up to help deliver the vaccines in the US. Does the portfolio just get luckier and luckier? Those perennial losers (for the portfolio) are beginning to move to the upside. I'm hoping that one day I will hold no stocks in a losing position.

All said, it might be surprising to some that a portfolio could beat the tech-heavy S&P 500 without holding Apple, Google/Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL), Amazon (AMZN), and Facebook (FB). Within our US stock portfolio there is enough growth, but less of the losing positions that the S&P 500 will also hold.

The portfolio is just rock solid, and it plays defense. Our portfolio has only 2 losing positions, while the positive performance of the S&P 500 is centered on a few tech giants, while a majority of stocks were in losing positions for much of the year.

Quality has won for us in 2020.

Also, the Raytheon, OTIS and Carrier holdings have pitched in, in 2020. They have all been positive 'additions' to the portfolio. In fact, Carrier is my best performing stock in 2020.

The three US picks

Apple and BlackRock are growth picks. I like to call them investments in strong brands situated with undeniable trends within the smartphone (plus other devices and services) and the investment space. Berkshire Hathaway is a defensive pick.

As I wrote in June, Warren Buffett did not get his chance to be greedy. He is still holding that big bag of cash waiting for a real and lasting stock market correction. That stock perhaps, remains a very good hedge.

For the purpose of simplicity, I have equal-weighted the three picks for the following table.

The three picks continue with their drastic outperformance. Here's the individual stock performance in 2020.

Ironically, the world's greatest investor is the laggard in 2020. But we're not giving up on Mr. B. We're more than happy to carry him for now.

In crazy fashion, we see those three picks with more than double the returns of the market in 2020, to the end of November. Yes, it's almost embarrassing. Did I press the wrong buttons on Portfolio Visualizer? I guess I should have signed up for TipRanks or whatever that service is called.

My US portfolio changes for 2021

Yes, that subhead is a joke.

There will be no portfolio changes in 2021. Here's the returns from January of 2015 to end of November 2020.

I still like how the portfolio is situated for the work from home and shop from home economy. And I am more than comfortable with how it is positioned for when we get to the other side of the pandemic. When SARS-CoV-2 becomes the common cold.

The moves I would like to make are on the Canadian side of our portfolio. As a rule, I have avoided oil and gas producers, though I'm happy to hold the pipeline toll takers by way of Enbridge (ENB) and TC Energy (TRP). Those are part of my Canadian Wide Moat 7 holdings.

In October, I had suggested that the pessimism in the oil and gas sector might have stretched too far. Here's looking to the Canadian oil and gas sector. I might top up the Canadian holdings with an oil and gas fund. The sector is up some 40% since I wrote that post. But we may be in early innings. I am a big fan of any green shift, but as that progression is underway, we will still have to keep the lights on, heat our homes and fill our cars and planes with fuel.

I would also consider a Canadian tech addition. I'll be back on Seeking Alpha to write on that 'opportunity' as well.

Thanks for reading. We'll see you in the comment section. Please keep in mind, this post does not constitute investment advice. Though you may find some themes worthy of investigation.

Author's note: Thanks for reading. Please always know and invest within your risk tolerance level. Always know all tax implications and consequences. If you liked this article, please hit that "Like" button. Hit "Follow" to receive notices of future articles.