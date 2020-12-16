Preferreds CEF Sector Update

Given how tight both underlying asset valuations and CEF discounts are, we like the term CEF JPT for its combination of defensive stance and attractive all-in yield.

There are no easy answers in allocating to the sector as funds with the most robust structural features and no hedge NAV drags are also trading at elevated premiums.

We take a look at year-to-date returns of the sector CEFs as well as the key drivers behind those returns.

Preferred stocks are a mainstay of many income portfolios. In this article, we take a look at the preferreds CEF sector, its recent performance and potential opportunities. Our main takeaway is that there is no free lunch in the sector. The Flaherty funds, which feature the most robust leverage profile and no interest rate hedge return drags - a combination which, in large part, has allowed them to drive the strongest absolute and risk-adjusted returns, are also trading at very elevated premiums.

As underlying market valuations have also compressed strongly, we find term CEFs more appealing, particularly the Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund (JPT) which offers a more defensive stance due to its low leverage and a measure of discount control. The fund's potential 2% tailwind into its termination in a year and a half is also attractive.

For fans of perpetual CEFs, the First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (FPF) looks quite attractive on a discount valuation basis. The fund deleveraged in March and recently cut its distribution which explains the weakness. However, the fund has slowly releveraged and now its borrowings exceed its levels in Q4-2019 which suggests that its earning power and coverage should be fairly strong.

There are also relative value opportunities, particularly in the John Hancock and Flaherty & Crumrine funds.

Big Picture

Outside of a financial crisis, preferreds is not a sector that's going to be at the extreme end of the CEF space in terms of performance. The bulk of the sector is in the cross-over rated financials space and it performed ok - not exceptionally well and not overly poorly this year.

It might be surprising why the sector failed to overtake munis and investment-grade funds, in aggregate. There are a few reasons. First, the fix-to-float preferreds felt the brunt of much lower short-term rates which pushed their reset yields well below their fixed coupons, making it less likely for issuers to call existing stocks once they float, causing their price to adjust lower to compensate holders for this risk.

Secondly, longer-end rates fell substantially as well which shortened the duration of preferreds with issuer call features, preventing the sector from taking full advantage of the drop. Thirdly, there were some pockets of weakness in the sector outside of the higher-rated financials.

Overall, across the two key metrics that tend to matter to income investors: current yield and discounts, the sector is not blindingly attractive. Its premium is the fourth highest across the space. And its current yield is on the low side of those sectors where investors look for yield, partly, of course, a result of its premium but also due to relatively expensive valuations of the underlying preferreds.

A longer perspective shows exactly how unusually high the sector's premium is over the past two decades.

If we compare the sector's valuation to other credit sectors, we can see exactly how much it has diverged from the rest of the pack.

It's not entirely clear why the sector became so expensive. It's likely driven by a combination of things. First is the sector's relative quality - the investment-grade allocation of the sector is a bit more than half. Secondly, the sector's current yield is overstated somewhat relative to the underlying preferreds yields, which we covered elsewhere. Current yields are also elevated due to the drop in reset yields (the yield of the stock once its coupon floats after its call date) as the market has pushed up pre-call stripped yields as the additional compensation required to take the risk of reset coupons that are significantly below the fixed coupons of preferreds issued prior to the drop in short-term rates this year.

A Look Inside The Sector

These are the funds in the sector.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund (PSF)

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund (LDP)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (HPS)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (HPF)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (HPI)

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (PDT)

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (FPF)

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund (DFP)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Securities Fund (FFC)

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund (FLC)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund (PFD)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund (PFO)

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (JPC)

Nuveen Preferred & Income Term Fund (JPI)

Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fund (JPS)

Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund (JPT)

The new Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund (PTA) just started trading and is not included.

Let's have a look at how the sector funds performed this year in NAV terms. Leading the pack we have the five Flaherty & Crumrine funds, followed by the Cohen & Steers funds with the First Trust fund sandwiched between them. Then we have 3 Nuveen funds, followed by the John Hancock funds with one Nuveen fund squeezed among the John Hancock funds.

It's also interesting to check whether the final performance numbers reflected the relative positions at the depth of the drawdown. The legend of the chart below is sorted by performance into 23-March.

The final performance results don't bear much relation to how these funds stood during the sell-off. First, LDP and PSF held up fairly well through the drawdown but finished in the middle of the pack. The Flaherty funds were in the bottom half during the drawdown but finished at the top. Nuveen funds mostly moved lower. John Hancock funds remained last.

So, what explains year-to-date performance of the funds in the sector? The key drivers, in our view, were leverage levels, sector positioning and duration profile.

The outperformance of the Flaherty funds is in line with their strong performance over the last 5 years. In our view, the two key drivers of this outperformance are the more robust leverage profile and the absence of the leverage / duration hedge. These features of the Flaherty funds were particularly helpful this year given the sharp drawdowns which caused many funds to deleverage and the drop in interest rates which drove negative performance for the interest rate swap and futures hedges held across other funds.

The Flaherty and Cohen suite of funds were the only ones that did not deleverage this year which allowed them to take advantage of the bounce-back in asset values. Keeping the amount of fund borrowings level does not in-and-of-itself drive outperformance. It only does so when the underlying asset performance reverts. Funds that cut assets will not be able to capture the same upside as their downside and end up locking in permanent losses. This is exactly what happened this year with prices coming back quite strongly after the March drawdown.

The Flaherty family of funds is also the only one without interest rate hedges which has come in very handy over this year in particular as pay-fixed swaps (which can serve as either a duration hedge or a way to lock-in leverage costs) significantly fell in value in line with lower interest rates.

However, now that interest rates are much closer to zero wouldn't it make sense to hold funds with a partial interest rate hedge? The answer is not obvious. First, since the Fed has, in effect, promised to hold policy rates around zero for the next several years and longer interest rates are ultimately anchored by shorter-term rates, it's not clear that longer rates can shoot up with policy rates held firm, particularly when the Fed has declared a lack of comfort with the steepening of the yield curve and discussed yield curve control strategies, designed to keep longer-end rates under control.

Secondly, even if rates don't move lower, funds with a partial interest rate hedge are carrying a cost of having the hedge in place. This is because the fixed-coupons of these swaps are set well above LIBOR which drives the coupons of the floating-rate leg of the interest rate swap. This leads to a cost on net assets of 0.10-0.30%, creating an income drag for funds with the hedge in place. It's important to note that this cost does not come through the net investment income part of the shareholder report and, in effect, ends up creating an impression of fund income that is higher than it actually is once the hedge is taken into account.

Fund Selection

Investors who are focused on allocating based on discount valuation may be attracted to FPF at a 4.9% discount and a HPF at a 4.3% discount compared to a 3% average sector premium. There are two issues with this, however. First, FPF should trade at a wider discount than the sector due to its relatively high management fees and, to a lesser extent, relatively modest leverage. The chart below shows fair-value discounts/premiums of the sector funds.

The positive element of FPF valuation is that it's closer to fair-value than most funds in the sector. Part of the reason for this has to do with the fund's recent distribution cut, in our view, as a result of its earlier deleveraging.

After its deleveraging in March, the fund has been building up its borrowings so they are now on par of what they were around the end of 2019. This suggests that the fund's earnings should be back on track.

Returning to fair-value of discounts, expenses are a key driver of these fair-value discounts. The chart below shows two components of fund expenses: fund fees (both management / advisory fee as well as secondary expenses) and leverage costs.

Although there are additional factors that add noise to the fair-value calculation, it is particularly useful in valuing discounts of funds within the same family. For instance, the DFP, FLC and FFC trio of funds from Flaherty tend to run more or less the same portfolios which makes fees the only key distinguishing feature among them. It is no surprise then that the relative premium valuation of these funds is in line with the level of different fees. For instance, FFC with by far the lowest fee in the trio (and in the sector), tends to trade at the highest premium. DFP has the second lowest fee and tends to trade at a premium between FFC and FLC. And FLC which has the highest fees tends to trade at the lowest premium / widest discount of the trio. In this case the market looks to be fairly efficient.

The figures in the chart above don't take into account historic alpha generation and we don't know how good the individual teams are at picking credits (and simple historic returns won't tell us the answer). What we do know, however, is that FPF has clearly communicated to investors, both in actual experience as well as its prospectus, that it will not let the fund's leverage rise above a level of around 40% and it will sell assets at low prices to maintain this leverage, likely locking in losses. This promise and willingness to deliver negative alpha (in a mostly mean-reverting market - the kind we have seen over the last decade or so) should be taken into account in gauging how attractive the fund's discount is. Arguably, the discounts of funds that have leverage cap policies in place (those outside of the Flaherty and Cohen suites) should be significantly wider of their fair-value levels. For instance, Nuveen and John Hancock funds should also trade at wider discount differential to the Flaherty and Cohen funds on this basis given their leverage cap mandates (38% cap for Nuveen and 50% cap for John Hancock).

The fair-value discount chart above does not include JPI or JPT - two term CEFs. This is because the fair-value calculation assumes perpetual funds. The closer the funds are to their termination dates and the more likely the management is to terminate them the closer the discounts should trade to zero.

Ultimately the sector does not offer a free lunch. Funds with the most robust leverage profiles, no income drag from interest rate hedges and lowest management fees, and hence highest fair-value premiums are already trading at elevated premiums. And funds that feature these negative features are trading at lower premiums or wider discounts.

The following chart shows that all the Flaherty funds are trading not only at elevated premiums but premiums that are high even for their own history.

For investors who place a lot of importance on distribution coverage, we have more confidence in the Nuveen, Flaherty and First Trust funds in maintaining their distributions. The Nuveen funds cut their distributions shortly after deleveraging and have, since then, been building up their borrowing levels which now stand only somewhat below their pre-drawdown levels. For example, this is what the trajectory of JPC borrowings has looked like since its deleveraging in March.

This rebuilding of borrowings as well as a partial taking advantage of lower leverage costs has allowed the Nuveen funds to maintain strong distribution coverage levels - currently north of 100% across all four of the funds. If underlying assets continue to rally, the funds are likely to continue to add borrowings which should then enable them to raise their distributions back to the levels prior to the cut.

The Flaherty funds have raised their distribution twice this year - both of which we flagged up being as highly likely prior to the event. The ability of these funds to keep borrowings unchanged and a lack of interest rate hedges meant they benefited strongly from the drop in short-term rates. We only have earnings data for the six-month period ending in May, however if we adjust the interest expense using current LIBOR and use the funds' current distributions we get to coverage of around 99%. This suggests that the funds are unlikely to raise distributions further, unless they have gone through significant turnover in their portfolios.

Among the John Hancock funds, PDT stands out with relatively low coverage of around 80% judging by the latest Section 19a which is due to its very high distribution rate on NAV. The two Cohen & Steers funds have had persistently low coverage of around 75% though this has not caused them to make further cuts.

As we suggested above, it's worth keeping in mind that the additional interest rate hedge costs don't come through the fund's income and, this means that the available coverage information slightly overstates true fund earnings with hedge costs included. This affects all funds except for the Flaherty suite.

For investors who are focused on funds with a strong track record of total returns, we can do the following analysis.

When evaluating the performance of CEFs, we think the following metrics are important:

the performance of the CEF against a passive unleveraged benchmark - a CEF can look very attractive within its sector but if it and the entire sector don't perform well relative to a simple ETF it raises some questions the consistency of performance - a CEF could have one killer year but if it underperforms for the majority of the time, then it could have just been lucky relative performance is important but it doesn't necessarily pay bills - we need to make sure a fund delivers a good absolute return a look at risk-adjusted performance is important because a fund may have outperformed simply by virtue of taking additional risks - the uptrend in asset prices over the last decade may hide this fact and make the fund extra vulnerable to a continued downturn resilience during a sharp drawdown - does the fund break and remain at a depressed level after a market shock or is it able to spring back and recover its previous value, particularly if the underlying asset valuations come back?

The following chart gives us a clue of the sector fund performance against the benchmark (on the left side of the chart) as well as absolute returns over various time periods. Here we can see that the Flaherty funds have delivered superior NAV returns over various time periods.

Maybe the funds got lucky this year which would drive up their returns over various time periods. Let's see how consistent their performance has been. The following chart shows the percentage of years where the funds' NAV returns exceeded that of the sector. We see a similar story with the Flaherty funds boasting fairly consistent outperformance. One thing to keep in mind here is that DFP is a newer fund and so doesn't have as many years under its belt as the other Flaherty funds which likely causes its very impressive sector-relative performance.

The following chart gauges risk-adjusted performance. The alpha of each fund is calculated as the average pairwise return for the same NAV volatility. In other words, when comparing funds A and B, the NAV performance of both funds is adjusted to the same level of NAV volatility. So for instance if there are only two funds in the sector and funds A and B have NAV returns of 6% and 7% and NAV volatility of 10% and 15% respectively, then fund A has an alpha of +2% (= 6% x 15% / 10% - 7%) and fund B has an alpha of -2%.

Here, again we see that the Flaherty funds have performed well on a risk-adjusted basis also.

Our final return metric is resilience. This year provided a great opportunity to stress test how different funds respond to a market shock. We call this metric COVID resilience which is a measure of how the funds fared from 20-Feb to 10-Aug of this year in total NAV returns. This is the period that saw both stocks and high-yield bonds roughly completely retrace their total returns.

Again, we see the Flaherty funds do well on this metric.

It would be wrong to suggest that all these metrics are completely independent of each other. The key structural drivers of these funds such as a lack of leverage caps which prevented these funds from deleveraging and their lack of interest rate hedges which create an NAV return drag for the other funds were instrumental in helping this suite of funds do well across this range of return metrics.

Sector Opportunities

Where does this all leave investors?

There are no easy answers. The funds with the most attractive structural features - the funds in the Flaherty suite - are all trading at elevated premium valuations, even relative to their own history. And funds with weaker structural features and lower historic returns are trading at more attractive valuations. As we suggest above the expensive funds are expensive and the cheap funds are justifiably cheap.

None of this means that investors should bail out of their preferred CEFs, however, it's clear that right now is not an ideal time to increase one's allocation to the space. For investors who are not already in the CEFs one strategy might be to start exposure in an open-end fund to at least get some beta to the market alongside income and wait for a better valuation opportunity to rotate into CEFs.

In our view, better opportunities present themselves on the term CEF side as well as in relative value.

JPT has a number of attractive features in the current market environment of both tight CEF discounts and expensive underlying valuations. First, it has relatively little leverage at around 20% which should allow it to be defensive if the market recovery stalls here. Secondly, its term structure should allow for a measure of discount control. And thirdly, its current discount of about 2% works out to a tailwind of around 1.75% per annum into its expected termination in early 2022. On top of its 6.24% covered yield that's a nearly 8% total yield. Of course there is some risk of a termination date extension but Nuveen has historically been a good citizen in delivering on their term CEF terminations.

On the relative value side there are a few opportunities.

In the John Hancock suite, 3 of the 4 funds HPI, HPS and HPF run a very similar allocation profile with around 20% allocation to corporate bonds and 2% to common stocks with around 40% in utilities. PDT is more unusual with a 33% allocation to common stocks with a larger energy and utilities profile. The fair-value discount of these 3 funds is the same so HPF currently offers the best value at a slightly wider discount. A few months ago we cautioned investors about being in HPI which has an occasional tendency to see its premium sky-rocket so hopefully no one got caught out by its recent deflation.

The John Hancock funds are also attractive to investors who don't want an outsized allocation to financials. The funds' exposure to the financial sector is around 40% which may seem large but is about half the exposure of the other funds in the sector.

Another pair of funds that has gone bonkers is PFD / PFO with PFD sailing into space. The two funds run nearly identical portfolio so PFD has no business trading at such a high premium relative to PFO. Investors who really want to have exposure to one of these funds should be in PFO, however, we would argue that even PFO is expensive relative to its fair-value discount. Both funds have expenses higher than the FFC, FLC, DFP trio and yet even PFO trades at a higher premium than FLC and on par with DFP which doesn't make a ton of sense. Plus, historic NAV returns of PFO and PFD are also below that of the other 3 Flaherty funds so it's not like there is another justification for their rich valuation.

Takeaways

There are no easy answers in the CEF preferreds sector. Adding risk at current tight underlying asset and CEF valuations does not look particularly attractive. Funds that have stronger structural features, higher absolute and risk-adjusted returns and lower expenses are also trading at very elevated premiums. Funds that appear cheaper are cheaper for a reason. Rather than adding risk at current levels into perpetual CEFs, there are better opportunities in term CEFs such as JPT which should provide a very attractive yield in case of its termination alongside a more defensive profile. There are also potentially attractive relative value rotation opportunities for holders of John Hancock or Flaherty funds.

