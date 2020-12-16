Oracle (ORCL) stock is up around 16.4% on the year after a third quarter earnings rally. This article breaks down the true picture of their performance and urges investors to avoid the stock at the current price.

Buybacks inflated EPS growth and now threaten income

Over the last four years, Oracle stock has shown a meager 5.46% growth in revenues. In line with this, the cost of revenue is up around 6%. If we move further down the income statement, we can see that interest expenses are now eating into net income with a rise of 57% after a debt binge.

(Source: Oracle, Author)

Since the 2016 full year, Oracle has bought back a huge amount of the company’s stock. In that time, diluted normalized EPS has grown from $2.16 to $3.15. The weighted average shares available has dropped from 4.3 billion to 3.08 billion in that period. Had the company not conducted these buybacks then the EPS figure would be around $2.35 per share, which would only be a return of 8.8% on the 2016 EPS figure.

Total debt in that period has grown from $42.86 billion to $71.58 billion. While Silicon Valley chased acquisitions in growth areas such as artificial intelligence or 5G, Oracle plundered $28 billion buying back its stock with cheap debt.

Margins could place a ceiling on the stock

In the company’s latest third quarter earnings report, we saw another lackluster revenue gain of $9.8 billion, which was a 2% gain year-over-year. Despite the change in the business model, Cloud Services & License Support Revenues of $6.9 billion was an improvement of only 4% year-over-year.

The company’s CEO, Safra Catz, was more optimistic, saying: "We had an extremely strong quarter with Total Revenues growing 3% in constant currency."

It was also noted that “... subscription revenues now account for 71% of total company revenues, thus enabling a sequential increase in our operating margin and double-digit non-GAAP Earnings Per Share growth in Q3."

In order to keep the valuation engine running, it was stated that “The Board of Directors increased the authorization for share repurchases by $15.0 billion.”

Oracle declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per share, which gives the company a yield of 1.58%.

On the valuation side, Oracle is seeing a price/earnings ratio of 18.3x but if we factor in the share buybacks then the true P/E ratio would be nearer 25x.

Price-to-sales is now 4.5x so both ratios are not showing an extremely high valuation, but the underlying performance is not showing enough reasons to pay forward. Since 2006, Oracle has had an average price/sales of 4.33x, so we are at the higher end of historical valuation in that area.

The price/free cash flow is currently at 21x, which is also starting to creep away from the boundaries of healthy valuation, and if we go any further in the stock, then this creates a headwind.

A positive for Oracle is in margins, where gross margins at 80.3% are heading for levels last seen at the beginning of 2014, whilst operating margins are also trying to match that era.

(Source: Macro Trends)

This is being created by the shift to a new business model and it could peak as the subscription model gets nearer to the 100% or revenue mark. The company's CEO expects revenue growth to accelerate once we get nearer to the 100% mark but investors have now priced in much of that event already.

Biden Presidency could spell the end for TikTok deal

Oracle saw a rally after President Trump sought to force a quick sale of the TikTok app and Oracle was approved alongside Walmart (WMT) for a joint 20% stake. Oracle was set to handle the cloud data, but the deal has since stalled as the app's maker ByteDance is still in talks with government negotiators. Just like the U.S. and China trade deal talks, they seem to have stalled ahead of the election and paved the way for a fresh approach to foreign relations under a new administration. It's possible that the Oracle deal with TikTok doesn't go ahead if the new administration seeks to provide concessions to China in order to boost relations between both countries.

After I wrote this article, I saw that appeals judges are now questioning the Trump ban on TikTok downloads and this could be the beginning of the end for Oracle's involvement in the app and any investor hopes for revenues.

The U.S. is seeking to remove TikTok from Apple and Google app stores, but a lower court blocked that ban in September as an “indirect regulation” of communications.

Conclusion

Oracle pays a decent dividend and this could give investors a reason to hold on but the company is now at the higher end of historical valuations. There are better dividends available and investors should consider looking for a stock with a similar, or higher dividend, that also has better revenue growth prospects. Management is hopeful that revenues will accelerate as the subscription model gets closer to fulfilling 100% of company revenues but investors are now pricing in that outcome and the further the stock goes, the less upside is available. The debt picture is also a headwind for Oracle and the company has sacrificed growth acquisitions for stock buybacks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.