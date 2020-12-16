Management has proven it is nimble and there is a lot of potential upside in the shares at current prices. But risks are high and shareholders face possible dilution. Avoid.

As a commenter on one of my articles pointed out, getting into the battered cinema chain Cineworld (OTC:CNWGY) at the right time this year has been a highly profitable move. It's not one for the faint of heart. Market sentiment on the name has been improving, but I continue to be downbeat due to the risks involved. Avoid.

Cinema Patronage Does Not Look Set To Recover Any Time Soon

The central question facing Cineworld investors is the timeframe over which cinemagoers will return in large numbers. If cinema-going at scale comes back sooner, it is easier for the company to manage its debt and survive. But if cinemas remain shuttered for years, or audiences simply don't return at scale, then the company's long-term prospects look in doubt even if it can cut costs to the bone meanwhile. A number of factors are contributing to this.

So far, most analysts have focused on demand - how willing will customers be to go back to cinemas. This question is a "how long is a piece of string" question that no-one really knows. The vaccine would seem to be good news in terms of getting people back into cinemas in months not years. Socially distanced theatre performances in the U.K. have been selling out. That suggests that at least some portion of the audience base consider it fine to attend a socially distanced indoor performance, a logic I think would carry over to cinemas.

China raised cinema attendance limits from 50% to 75% in September. Releases in China have been breaking box office records, so it seems to be that moviegoers en masse are happy to head back to cineplexes.

I think the China example provides an indication of how western markets will perform. Arguably, though, western consumers are more wary of social places as they have had months of government campaigns against social mixing, unlike China. However, an interesting data point in Europe is Hungary. Hungary has had stringent entry requirements for months basically barring visitors, making it closer to a Chinese-like example in Europe albeit still with worse pandemic morbidity rates. Fitch notes that the recent figures in Hungary indicate that, as in China, "once health concerns diminish, customer attendance levels can rapidly return to pre-pandemic levels". Cineworld has screens in Hungary. It derived 1.8% of revenue from that market last year, so in itself it is basically immaterial but as an example along with China of demand recovery, Hungary is an important data source.

The question then becomes, at what point will vaccine rollout, health shifts and/or public attitude mean that cinemagoing comes back in the company's key markets of the U.S. and U.K. as it has in China and apparently Hungary? My best guess right now would be the second half of 2021 at the earliest. However, the fact is we don't yet know.

While a lot of analysis has focused on the demand side, there is also an important supply side question. Some movie studios and distributors have shaken things up in a big way by announcing plans to stream their output rather than release it first in theatres. Most notably, AT&T (T) owned Warner Bros plans to stream all of its 2021 at the same time that it makes them available to theatres. Cineworld's London shares fell 15% in a day in response to that news. Other film distributors are playing their cards close to their chest for now, so I expect that they may wait to see how things shape up before making a firm move. They can always announce release mode on a film by film basis. Additionally, movie expenditure is expected to slowdown until there is an economic recovery, so this may act as an additional supply constraint in the next year or two.

Adding the two sides of the equation together, neither demand nor supply makes 2021 look promising for theatre attendance. I do expect theatres to be widely open in the second half, but attendance to be down. I expect a lot of people once they get used to streaming new releases will cut their cinema attendance. A lack of blockbusters will exacerbate that trend.

Credit agency Fitch expects in its mid-case forecast scenario that all the group's screens will be open from May 2021. It expects a gradual ramp up of demand, with most 2021 demand in the fourth quarter. There is a long way for Cineworld still to go.

Cash Burn Is Manageable For Now

The critical question thus becomes whether Cineworld can fund itself while it rides out a prolonged storm.

Its announcement last month on extra liquidity helps. It has agreed covenant waivers until June 2022. I expect trading then will not have returned completely to normal so further covenant waivers may be needed, but at least this has been kicked down the road for now.

It also announced a new debt facility of $450m. It brought its tax year end forward to get a $200m tax refund which it expects in early 2021. So it has effectively improved liquidity by $650m, albeit at the cost of taking on yet more debt and issuing equity warrants which dilute existing shareholders. Aggregate gross debt now stands at $4.9bn.

While cinemas are closed, monthly cash burn is $60m. So, the latest improvement in liquidity buys the company another ten months, which in the current context, I consider to be significant. Its base-case scenario anticipates screens reopening by May 2021, which I think is possible though remains speculative. We are now ten months into the pandemic in the U.S., infection rates continue to rise and the vaccine rollout is yet to start, so all screens reopening by month sixteen of the pandemic is speculative although I do think could happen. The company says it has liquidity headroom for 2021 and beyond, but if screen reopening is delayed (beyond May, as I understand it), liquidity becomes more challenging. While the company says it would have liquidity in such a scenario, it "may require lender support" to deploy it, which I don't take as a sure thing although I do think lenders this deep in will be highly motivated to lend more to the group if it enables it to stay afloat. So screens staying shut beyond May could be further dilutive for the company's shareholders, is my interpretation.

Clearly, at this stage as for many months, survival is an issue. Cineworld is not in a strong bargaining position, so if it needs more liquidity and has to further dilute shareholders to achieve that, I would expect management to do that. The current scenario is not one in which shareholders have much protection.

There Is Potential Upside But Large Risk

The markets responded well in the past couple of months to the improved chance of company survival suggested by the liquidity headroom growing. Shares now trade at 65p, more than quadruple their year lows.

I still regard the shares as uninvestable due to the risk level. As outlined, revenues will not return to anything like normal levels in 2021 in my analysis, and the same holds for profits. The business model may be impaired longer term with the WB move to streaming - even if it offers cinemas exclusivity again in future, it could come at a higher price. Cineworld is surviving - for which the management deserves credit - but that comes at the cost of adding debt. Recovery in business health looks distant and far from assured, but even if it does happen, the benefits may flow more to lenders than to equity owners. I continue to avoid.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.