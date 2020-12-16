31 December Dividend Stocks Billionaires Hold

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five of ten top-yield billionaire dividend holdings showed 18.28% more net-gain than from $5k invested in all ten. Little, lower-priced billionaire stocks led the dividend pack as of December 14.

31 of these 50 billionaire-held stocks pay dividends. As of 12/14/20, the top-ten ranged 2.33%-8.24% by annual yield and ranged 17.15%-43.52% per broker-estimated price-target upsides.

Stock and fund lists for investors online. This updated billionaires stock list by Dan Burrows, first published 12/6/20, was updated with YCharts data 12/14/20.

Foreword

Dan Burrows in Kiplinger Investing says:

"They say on Wall Street that if you want to make a small fortune, start by investing a large one." "Consider that the billionaires, hedge funds and big-time advisories listed below have a great deal at stake. And their resources for research, as well as their intimate connections to insiders and others, can give them unique insight into their stock picks. Studying which stocks they're chasing with their capital (or which stocks the billionaires are selling off, for that matter) can be an edifying exercise for retail investors. There's a reason the rich get richer, after all. Their resources for research, as well as their intimate connections to insiders and others, can give them a unique insight into their stock picks."

Any collection of stocks is more clearly understood when subjected to yield-based (dog catcher) analysis. This 50 Top Stock Picks That Billionaires Love list is perfect for the dogcatcher process.

For those dedicated dividend collectors who adhere to and promote the author's ideal of finding stocks whose annual dividends from a $1K investment exceed their single share price, it must be noted just one of these billionaire holdings currently qualifies: Exxon Mobil (XOM). The 'safer' survey of these billionaire stocks will be posted later this week in my Dividend Dog Catcher realm on the Seeking Alpha marketplace site.

A complete alphabetical listing by stock ticker (including the names of prime billionaire or hedge-fund benefactors) is found in the afterword at the tail of this article.

Below are the December 14 data for 31 dividend paying stocks and funds in the Kiplinger collection of 50 stocks billionaire owners currently hold.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Estimated 15% To 57.33% Net Gains For Top Ten Billionaire Holdings Come December 2021

Four of ten billionaire-held top dividend stocks by yield were also among the leading ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart below). Thus, this December yield-based forecast for billionaire dividend dogs was graded by Wall St. Wizards as 40% accurate.

Source: YCharts.com

Projections were based on estimated dividends from $1,000 invested in each of the highest yielding stocks and the median of their one-year analyst-estimated target prices, as reported by YCharts. Note: one-year target prices by lone analysts were not applied. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to December 14, 2021, were:

Barrick Gold Corp. (NYSE:GOLD) was projected to net $440.94, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from twenty-three analysts, less broker fees. A beta number was not available for GOLD.

Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) was projected to net $268.32 based on the median of estimates from twenty analysts, plus dividends. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 36% under the market as a whole.

Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) was projected to net $221.35, based on the median of target price estimates from twenty-two analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 57% less than the market as a whole.

Baxter International Inc. (BAX) was projected to net $188.50, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from nineteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 36% lesser than the market as a whole.

Lowe's Companies Inc. (LOW) was projected to net $186.21 based on dividends, plus the median of target estimates from thirty-one brokers, less transaction fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 37% over the market as a whole.

Chevron Corp. (CVX) was projected to net $184.89 based on the median of target price estimates from twenty-six analysts plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 35% greater than the market as a whole.

The Home Depot Inc. (HD) was projected to net $166.68, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from thirty-three analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 4% more than the market as a whole.

McDonald's Corp. (MCD) was projected to net $144.44, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from thirty-three analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 42% under the market as a whole.

Danaher Corp. (DHR) was projected to net $131.25, based on the median of target price estimates from twenty-one analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 26% less than the market as a whole.

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) was projected to net $131.22, based on estimates from thirty-four analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 18% less than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 20.64% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten stocks. These gain estimates were subject to average risk/volatility 13% more than the market as a whole.

Source: huffingtonpost.ca

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

50 Billionaire Holdings Show 43 Broker Target Gains

Source: YCharts.com

31 Billionaire Holdings Show Dividend Yields

Source: YCharts.com

Actionable Conclusions (11-20): Top 10 Billionaire Holdings By Yield

Top ten big billionaire-bought dividend stocks selected by yield 12/14/20 represented six of eleven Morningstar sectors.

The first two slots were occupied by the first of two energy representatives, Exxon Mobil Corp. and Chevron Corp.

Healthcare representatives paced third, fifth, and seventh, Bristol Myers Squibb [3], Merck & Co., Inc. [5], and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) [7].

One technology sector member placed fourth, Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) [4]. Then, two consumer defensive stocks placed sixth and tenth, PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) [6], and Procter & Gamble (PG) [10].

The lone industrials member place eighth, Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) [8]. Then one consumer cyclical stock placed ninth, McDonald's Corp. [9] to complete December's billionaire top-yield dividend ten.

Actionable Conclusions: (21-30) Top Ten December Billionaire Dividend Dogs Showed 13%-43.5% Upsides

Source: YCharts.com

To quantify top dog rankings, the median of analyst price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, analyst median price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Forecast An 18.28% Advantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Of Top-Ten Billionaire Dividend Stocks For December 2021

Ten top billionaire dividend dogs were culled by yield for this update. Yield (dividend/price) results provided by YCharts did the ranking.

Source: YCharts.com

As noted above, top ten Kiplinger billionaire dividend dogs selected 12/14/20 showing the highest dividend yields represented six of eleven Morningstar sectors.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Predicted 5 Lowest-Priced Of Top Ten Highest-Yield Billionaire Held Dogs (32) Delivering 18.73% Vs. (33) 15.84% As Of December 2021

Source: YCharts.com

$5,000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten dividend billionaire kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 18.28% more gain than $5,000 invested as $0.5k in all ten. The third lowest priced selection, Bristol Myers Squibb, was projected to deliver the best net gain of 26.83%.

Source: YCharts.com

The five lowest-priced top-yield billionaire holdings as of December 14 were: Exxon Mobil; Cisco Systems Inc.; Bristol Myers Squibb; Raytheon Technologies Corp.; Merck & Co. Inc., with prices ranging from $42.22 to $80.32.

Five higher-priced billionaire holdings as of November 11 were: Chevron Corp.; Procter & Gamble; PepsiCo Inc.; Johnson & Johnson; McDonald's Corp., whose prices ranged from $89.44 to $211.92.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

Afterword

The Stocks and Their Prime Billionaire Benefactors

These 50 companies, of various shapes and sizes, are among the top stock picks held by billionaire investors or high-asset hedge funds.

For a complete summary of each stock, go to 50 Top Stock Picks That Billionaires Love.

For those seeking stocks whose annual dividends from a $1K investment exceed their single share price, it must be noted that just one of these November billionaire holdings currently qualifies: Exxon Mobil Corp. My 'safer' survey of these billionaire holdings will be posted later this week in my Dividend Dogcatcher realm on the Seeking Alpha marketplace site.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your Kiplinger Billionaire Holdings stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from indexarb.com; YCharts; Yahoo Finance; analyst mean target price by YCharts. Dog photo: huffingtonpost.ca.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CSCO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.