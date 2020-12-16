Cerus currently has 1.5% of the potential world blood safety market with great potential to increase market share in years to come.

Cerus' Intercept Red Blood Cell product (largest component of worldwide $7 billion blood donor safety market) expects EU approval in 2022 followed by US approval in 2023/2024.

Cerus' plans to file for FDA extension of intercept platelet label from 5 to 7-day shelf life in 2021 should accelerate US-wide adoption of Intercept platelets.

Cerus' FDA & CE approved Intercept pathogen reduction platform for platelets and plasma gathering momentum as FDA Guidelines require compliance with new blood safety measures by March 31, 2021.

Based in Concord, California, Cerus Corporation (CERS) is a biomedical products company focused on "safeguarding the world's blood supply". Cerus' broad plan is to become the world's preeminent blood products company in a $7 billion world market.

Cerus Corporation Summary

(All dollar references are in USD)

Symbol: (CERS) (NASDAQ)

Common Shares outstanding: 167,073,569 shares as of September 30, 2020*

Options: 17,407,622 options outstanding* with a weighted-average exercise price of $4.69 per share;

5,766,215 shares of common stock issuable upon the vesting of restricted stock units*

10,144,749 shares of common stock remaining available for future issuance under our Amended and Restated 2008 Equity Incentive Plan and Amended and Restated 1996 Employee Stock Purchase Plan.*

* Prospectus Supplement dated December 11, 2020

52-week share price range: $2.71 - $8.02

Share Price Close December 15: $7.09

Market Cap: $1.23 billion

Cash position as of September 30, 2020: $135.1 million including cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments on hand.

As of September 30, 2020, the Company had approximately $39.5 million in outstanding term loan debt.

On December 11, 2020, Cerus filed a Prospectus Supplement allowing it to raise up to $100 million through an ATM facility with Cantor Fitzgerald and Stifel Nicolaus.

Five Largest Shareholders

(Information below from Bloomberg on December 14, 2020)

ARK Investment Management Form 13F- Sept 30, 2020 30,000,071 shares 17.95% Baker Bros Advisors LP Form 13F- Sept 30, 2020 13,713,195 shares 8.2% Primecap Management Form 13F Sept. 30, 2020 10,770,100 shares 6.44% Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Form 13F- Sept. 30, 2020 9,668,702 shares 5.78% Geode Capital Management LLC Form 13F September 30, 2020 Form 13F September 30, 2020 2.72%

Background

At the time I wrote my previous article about Cerus in February 2018, Cerus Corporation: Becoming De-Risked with Plenty of Upside, its share price was $4.22 and Cerus had a market cap of $530 million. Cerus is currently trading in the $7.00 range with a market cap of approximately $1.23 billion.

Cerus' INTERCEPT Blood System technology is nucleic acid targeted and is used (or being tested) with three blood components: plasma, platelets, and red blood cells. It is designed to reduce the risk of transfusion-transmitted infections by inactivating a broad range of pathogens such as viruses, bacteria and parasites that may be present in donated blood.

Both the INTERCEPT Blood Systems for platelets and for plasma have received FDA approval in the US, CE Marks in the European Union and approvals in other jurisdictions that recognize CE Mark approval. Both Intercept platelets and plasma systems are being sold in the U.S., certain countries in Europe including France, Switzerland and Germany, the Middle East, and Latin America and some other markets around the world. The majority of sales currently are for INTERCEPT platelets with only about 13% of INTERCEPT sales for plasma.

Cerus now has 15 years of data and over 8 million units have been sold for transfusion. INTERCEPT platelets are now mandated in France after the French National Transfusion Service (EFS) successfully conducted an independent, double-blind randomized clinical trial of INTERCEPT platelets. INTERCEPT platelets have also been adopted in Switzerland for all platelets.

According to Cerus, the size of the global market for its products is in excess of $7 Billion. Cerus' estimated product sales in 2020 are in the $90 million range (representing year over year growth of approximately 20%).

*Source slide: Cerus December 2020 corporate presentation (with permission from Cerus)

ARK Invest Podcast Interview of Cerus' Dr. Larry Corash

Cerus' largest shareholder is the ARK Invest ETF group of funds which is a group of funds focused on investing in public companies engaged in disruptive innovative technologies.

Cerus common shares are owned by both ARK Invest's flagship ETF fund (ARKK) as well as its genomics ETF fund (ARKG).

In February of this year, ARK Invest published a 1-hour research Podcast (Episode 52) interview of Cerus' co-founder and Chief Scientific Officer Larry Corash, A Proactive Approach for a Pathogen-Free Blood Supply with Dr. Larry Corash. I highly recommend listening to Dr. Corash's interview to gain a deeper understanding of Cerus' innovative Intercept blood products pipeline and what Cerus is accomplishing.

March 31, 2021 Deadline to Comply with FDA Guidelines to Control of Bacterial Risks in Platelets

In September 2019 the FDA set new guidelines for blood centers and hospitals in the U.S. to comply with bacterial risk control strategies to enhance platelet collection strategies no later than March 31, 2021 (the "Guidelines"). See Cerus' September 30, 2019 press release for more details.

While Cerus' Intercept for platelets is not specifically mandated, it is currently one of two leading contenders for U.S. blood centers and hospitals to implement in order to comply with the Guidelines as it is the most efficient single-step process as well as having an FDA approved 5-day shelf life.

The other widely used process which would comply with the Guidelines is Large Volume Delayed Sampling ("LVDS"), currently used in the U.S. and widely used in the U.K. and Canada. LVDS is a more complicated bacterial risk control process which after platelet collection, the platelets have to be held for 48 hours in the blood, and if negative for 12 hours, can be used up to 60 hours (2.5 effective days). In addition, Cerus believes that when comparing INTERCEPT to LVDS, INTERCEPT offers several advantages such as the replacement (and cost savings) of GAMMA radiation, CMD serology, Babesia Testing and Zika Virus Testing. In effect, Cerus believes that one should look at INTERCEPT's treatment of blood products as akin to pasteurization which creates a uniform safe standard of preparing a blood product.

While Intercept's label granted by the FDA provides for a 5-day shelf life, in Europe, Intercept has already been granted a 7-day shelf life label. Cerus plans to file an application with the FDA in Q1 2021 for an expanded 7 days shelf life in the U.S. for its Intercept platelets and anticipates that it will obtain approval in Q3 2021.

During its recent Q3 earnings call, Cerus indicated that in the U.S. where the big five blood center families represent more than 70% of the nationwide distribution of platelets, the big 5 have provided feedback that they intend to move to Pathogen Reduction (INTERCEPT) as the standard-of-care. In fact, according to Cerus CEO in Cerus' Q3 2020 earnings call held on October 29th, the American Red Cross (representing approximately 40% of the U.S. blood market) has stated that they are targeting to be 100% INTERCEPT adopted by 2023.

In my recent discussions with Cerus' CEO, he indicated that he expects that INTERCEPT will increase substantially by the end of March 2021, if all goes well. If the FDA grants Intercept platelets an extended 7-day shelf life (in Q3 2021), this should accelerate the adoption of Intercept platelets which will likely become the standard of care in the U.S. with premium reimbursement.

Intercept platelets are already the standard of care in much of Europe and is used 100% for platelets in both France and Switzerland.

*Source slide: Cerus' October 29, 2020 corporate presentation

Below is a breakdown of product sales by geographic region. Note that Europe was badly affected by COVID 19 during Q2 and Q3 which affected negatively impacted Intercept sales, although sales still managed an 8% increase. Intercept sales revenues increased substantially in North America (primarily the U.S.) as Intercept platelet systems are being adopted.

*Source slide: Cerus' October 29, 2020 corporate presentation.

Due to ongoing R&D expenses, and other SG&A overhead, Cerus continues to generate losses each quarter.

See Cerus' income statements below for Q3 2020 as well as the Nine Months ending September 30, 2020

Source of two slides: Cerus October 29, 2020 corporate presentation

BARDA Contract and Revenues

In addition to its product revenues, Cerus has been awarded a potentially $214 million contract from the U.S. agency, Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority ("BARDA") to advance Cerus' red blood cell pathogen reduction programs including a recently awarded whole-blood pathogen reduction program with the FDA. Approximately $61 million from the BARDA agreement has been recognized to date, with under $24 million being recognized in 2020.

November 30, 2020: Cerus Announces FDA Approval of its Cryoprecipitate Product

On November 30, 2020 Cerus announced that the FDA had approved its INTERCEPT Blood System for Cryoprecipitation.

In a recent conversation with Cerus' CEO Obi Greenman, he indicated that about 700,000 grams of Fibrinogen (Cryoprecipitate) are currently transfused annually in the U.S. and that Cerus might be able to capture a large share or most of this market, and potentially expand the market for the reasons discussed below. At a targeted price of $500.00 to $750.00 per gram for Cerus' Cyroprecipitate, that represents a potential $350 million to $500 million annual market opportunity for Cerus' Cryoprecipitate in the U.S.

Cerus describes the market size for its Cryoprecipitate as being $300 million-plus.

Prior to Cerus' newly approved product, the current conventional form of cryoprecipitate fibrinogen product only lasts 4 to 6 hours after being thawed and sells for approximately $250.00 to $300.00 per gram. According to Cerus' November 30 press release, "Fibrinogen plays a critical role in controlling bleeding, but it has been difficult to provide quickly to massively bleeding patients" because of the current formulation's short 4 to 6-hour life span after thawing.

There is also a Fibrinogen concentrate product on the market which is in powder form that can be quickly reconstituted but only has a 4 to 8-hour shelf life after reconstitution.

Cerus' Cryoprecipitate shelf life of up to 12 months while frozen, is now FDA approved for up to 5 days after being at room temperature. The 5-day shelf life allows it to be prepared in advance, making it vastly more convenient (would be usable in ambulances, medical helicopters, etc.), makes it immediately available, and reduces the amount of expensive wastage.

It is anticipated because of its superiority to the legacy form of cryoprecipitate, Cerus will be able to command premium pricing for its Cryoprecipitate product.

Cerus' Cryoprecipitate also represents a new business model for Cerus as Cerus will be able to sell its Cryoprecipitate as a finished biologic directly to hospitals in contrast to selling platelets and plasma kits to blood banks and the American Red Cross etc.

Cerus plans to develop a sales force to call upon the approximately 450 Level 1 and 2 Trauma centers in the U.S. where the majority of the Cryoprecipitate market exists. As well, in October 2020, Cerus applied for reimbursement of its Cryoprecipitate product through a Medicare New Technology Add-on Payment ("NTAP") and hopes to get a favorable ruling in August 2021 to go into effect in October 2021. Cerus expects the NTAP will cover the cost difference between conventional Cryoprecipitate and its own product.

As further articulated in its November 30th press release,

...The system is used to produce Pathogen Reduced Cryoprecipitated Fibrinogen Complex for the treatment and control of bleeding, including massive hemorrhage, associated with fibrinogen deficiency. After thawing, Pathogen Reduced Cryoprecipitated Fibrinogen Complex remains transfusion-ready at room temperature for up to 5 days, continuously available for administration over this extended period. This product has been granted FDA Breakthrough Device designation based on the potential to improve treatment of massive hemorrhage, a life-threatening medical condition.... "

Cerus plans to begin selling its Pathogen Reduced Cryoprecipitated Fibrinogen Complex in 2021, initially in four states in the U.S., namely California, Texas, Louisiana, and Wisconsin. Cerus then plans to expand sales throughout the U.S. in 2022 depending on the timing of BLAs being filed and approved.

In addition to the indicated use for the "treatment and control of bleeding, including massive hemorrhage, associated with fibrinogen deficiency, Pathogen Reduced Cryoprecipitated Fibrinogen Complex is also indicated for control of bleeding when recombinant and/or specific virally inactivated preparations of factor XIII or von Willebrand factor are not available, for second-line therapy for von Willebrand disease, and for control of uremic bleeding after other treatment modalities have failed."

Cerus' "Cryoprecipitate Reduced" Derivative Product Also Approved by FDA for Transfusion or Therapeutic Plasma Exchange in Patients with TTP

In addition to the approval of Pathogen Reduced Cryoprecipitated Fibrinogen Complex, the FDA also provided Cerus with approval for a derivative product from the production of its Cryoprecipitate, called Pathogen Reduced Plasma or "Cryoprecipitate Reduced", which the FDA has now approved for transfusion or therapeutic plasma exchange ("TPE") in patients with thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura ("TTP").

While the market size for this derivative product to treat patients with TTP has not specifically been described by Cerus in its presentations, based on the selling price of a competitive product, this could be a $50 million-plus annual product for Cerus in the U.S. Until we get further clarity from Cerus, I am not considering potential Cryoprecipitate Reduced product sales in valuing Cerus.

Cerus Intercept Red Blood Cell System

By far, Cerus' largest potential blood product is its INTERCEPT red blood cell ("RBC") system which is under regulatory review in Europe, and in Phase 3 clinical development in the US.

The Red Blood Cell world market is estimated to be a $5 billion market.

In the U.S., Cerus is currently conducting two Phase 3 clinical trials for red blood cells, and successfully completed its European Phase 3 red blood cell clinical trial for acute anemia patients.

In January 2018, Cerus reported that its primary efficacy and safety endpoints were met in its two European Phase 3 clinical trials, one for chronic and the second for acute anemia patients, and filed for CE Mark approval of the red blood cell system in December 2018. As a result of some regulatory changes in Europe (transitioning from the Medical Device Directive to the Medical Device Regulation, or MDR) as well as a problem with its manufacturer (now solved), Cerus' CE Mark approval was delayed and it now expects an approval decision for Europe in 2022.

In its Q3 2020 earnings call held October 29, 2020, Cerus indicated that it has now submitted the first two modules as part of the CE Mark review process with the final two modules planned for submission in Q2 2021. If all goes well, Cerus anticipates obtaining CE Mark approval in 2022.

In the U.S., Cerus' two Phase 3 studies are advancing although trial enrollment did slow down due to COVID-19. It is currently anticipated that if all goes well, Intercept for Red Blood Cells could be approved in the U.S. in 2023/2024 (my estimate), potentially a $790 million market.

*Source slide: Cerus' October 29, 2020 corporate presentation

Asia Pacific Market - Potential Joint Venture Partner by end of this year?

According to Cerus, the Asia Pacific market represents its single largest ($3 billion-plus) market opportunity for its blood products; it is a market which Cerus is actively pursuing.

During its Q3 October 29th earnings call, Cerus advised that it is now producing Intercept platelets in Hong Kong.

More importantly, Cerus stated that it is in continued discussions with a potential joint venture partner for the China market and could have an announcement before year-end although I would not be surprised if any such joint venture type deal might take until Q1 2021 to conclude and announce.

COVID-19 Related Study on Intercept treated Convalescent Plasma

Cerus' Intercept treated plasma has successfully been used in clinical trials to treat COVID-19 pneumonia patients. Recently, Cerus orally presented the data from a successful clinical trial (Paper: Efficacy of COVID-19 Pathogen Inactivated Convalescent Plasma for Patients with Moderate to Severe Acute COVID-19: A Case Matched Control Study) at the American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting ("ASH") on December 5, 2020.

The small clinical study enrolled 15 hospitalized patients diagnosed with COVID-19 pneumonia who received INTERCEPT-treated convalescent plasma, and 30 matched controls who received standard therapy without convalescent plasma transfusion. Of the 15 patients treated with INTERCEPT-treated convalescent plasma (of whom 3 were severely immune-compromised), 14 patients (93.3%) responded and were alive at day 28 of the study. Among the 30 matched control patients, 6 (20%) died by the 28th day of the study.

While the results of this small clinical study are very promising and the ASH presentation prestigious for Cerus, this does not represent a substantial commercial opportunity for Cerus.

Summary of Upcoming Catalysts & Milestones

Cerus has a number of catalysts and milestone events during the next few years that could significantly increase its value.

December 2020/ Q1 2021 - Announcement of a Joint Venture deal with a partner for the Asia Pacific Market for Cerus' blood products

Q1 2021 - Accelerated adoption of Intercept Platelets in the U.S. and blood centers and hospitals move to comply with March 31, 2021 FDA Guidance deadline.

Q1 2021 - Application to be filed with the FDA to expand the Intercept Platelet label from 5 to a 7-day shelf life.

H1 2021 - Commercial launch of Cryoprecipitate in the U.S. initially in 4 states.

Q3 2021 - Potential FDA approval of an expanded label for Intercept Platelets from 5 to 7 days, which should help accelerate further adoption of Intercept Platelets in the U.S.

Q2 2021 - 3rd Module (CMC Data) and 4th Module (Manufacturing) filing for CE Mark application for approval in Europe of Intercept Red Blood Cell systems.

H1 2022 - CE Mark Approval of Intercept Red Blood Cell Systems followed by commercial launch.

H1 2022 - Full national U.S. commercial launch of Cryoprecipitate. Potential sales in excess of $300 million.

2022 (my estimate) - Phase 3 trial results from two U.S. Phase 3 clinical trials for Intercept Red Blood Cell systems.

2023/2024 (my estimate) - Potential FDA Approval followed by commercial launch of Intercept Red Blood Cell products in the U.S.

Analyst Share Price Targets on Cerus

(Information below is taken from Bloomberg on December 14, 2020)

Stephens Inc. (Jacob Johnson) $8.00 target December 1, 2020 Cantor Fitzgerald (Brandon Folkes) $9.00 target November 30, 2020 Stifel (Mathew Blackman) $10.00 target November 30, 2020 Cowen (Dr. Joshua Jennings) $9.50 target November 30, 2020 BTIG (Mark Massaro) $10.00 target November 30, 2020

Investment Summary/ Conclusion

Cerus has a number of upcoming significant catalysts anticipated over the next few years which could help it capture a larger portion of the potential $7 billion-plus market for blood products.

Tailwinds for Cerus include its growing Intercept Platelet products with sales accelerating in the US due to increased adoption by blood banks and hospitals with FDA guidelines that must be complied with by March 31, 2021, as well as the superiority of the Intercept Platelet system (including anticipated 7-day label extension in 2021).

According to Cerus, the American Red Cross (with 40% of the blood market in the U.S.) plans to increase its adoption of Intercept Platelets to 100% by 2023.

Cerus' recent FDA approval of its Cryoprecipitate product is expected to launch initially in 4 states in the US in 2021, with a full national sales launch in the US in 2022. Given the clear superiority of Cerus' Cryoprecipitate product with a 5-day shelf life, post thawing, compared to only 4 to 6-hour shelf life for current cryoprecipitate products, Cerus has a good chance of capturing and potentially expanding the $300 million-plus Cryoprecipitate market in the US in the next few years.

Cerus is well on its way to obtaining approval in Europe for its Intercept Red Blood Cell products by 2022, with approval anticipated in the USA in 2023/2024. Intercept Red Blood Cell products represent a potential market in excess of $2 billion in both the US and Europe.

Finally, Cerus recently announced that it plans to enter into a joint venture relationship with a joint venture partner (possibly this month) to advance its Intercept family of products in the $3 billion-plus China /Asia-Pacific market.

Based upon the foregoing, assuming that Cerus is able to execute upon its business plan, obtains regulatory approvals as anticipated, and can successfully execute commercially in the markets as anticipated, Cerus represents a potentially lucrative investment for investors with a 2 to 4-year time horizon.

Risks

While Cerus is expected to generate approximately $90 million in product revenues in 2020 from its Intercept platelet and plasma products and has recently obtained FDA approval of its Cryoprecipitate product, it is still not a profitable company. Cerus should still be considered an early-stage biomedical company.

While I am cautiously optimistic that Cerus will be successful, it remains a speculative investment subject to various risks including clinical trial failures, potential future regulatory and compliance concerns, potential patent and other intellectual property challenges, as well as future financings, dilution, market fluctuations, current and future competition, and other usual risks associated with early public biotech/Medtech companies.

Potential and current investors in Cerus should conduct their own due diligence and seek investment advice from their financial advisor as to the appropriateness and sizing of making an investment in Cerus.

More details of the risks are set out in the company's recent Form 10-Q filings with the SEC.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CERS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.