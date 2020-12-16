Bottom Line: The bull-market uptrend that began in March 2009, with renewal in March 2020, remains intact. However, now significantly over-extended, there are significant concerns ahead.

The head-spinning, COVID-related, -34% selloff for the S&P 500 in late-February and March this year, caused by the worst economic conditions since the Great Depression, was alleviated by unprecedented Federal Reserve market manipulation. Nevertheless, in the real economy, millions of businesses were forced to shut down by the natural disaster dubbed 'COVID-19.' Many of those businesses are shutting down again now as the virus spreads wildly. Many of those small companies will never return.

However, some businesses excelled during the challenges of 2020—i.e., tech companies that enable productivity at home and companies that thrive without face-to-face interaction with their customers. An example is Amazon (AMZN), which brings your orders to the door with a contactless delivery arrangement. Or Zoom (ZM) has become the video service du jour for communicating from a distance.

The Fed's $3 trillion infusions, and a matching amount by the US Congress, may have saved the stock market and the nation's banks, but many parts of the economy remain in Depression-era conditions. Any business that depends on face-to-face or indoor interaction with customers has been radically affected by the Novel Coronavirus. For example, many in the foodservice industry have seen their incomes drastically reduced or even eliminated by restaurant limitations and closures.

Avoiding face-to-face interaction with customers has most affected the foodservice industry, travel, transportation, and retail market segments. However, online shopping has spiked significantly, and retail companies with an online presence are doing well. Many online retail outlets have seen a rise in sales of 100% to 200% since the pandemic began. With COVID infections, hospitalizations, and deaths still climbing at a parabolic pace in December 2020, the current situation forces many restaurants and other businesses to close permanently.

These small-business closures directly impact the US economy, and the full repercussions of the virus on the economy have yet to be felt completely. To date, there are more than 16 million cases and 301,000 deaths in the US, and last week saw the most Coronavirus cases, hospitalizations, and deaths in history.

Chart 1 below shows the last three bull markets with their Long-Term Support Line (LTSL) drawn underneath each in dashed green. In every bull market in the previous 150 years, a break below the green LTSL would mark the start of a bear market. This dynamic occurred in both the Dot-Com bubble in 2000 and the Financial Crisis beginning in late-2007. However, notice the false break (highlighted in yellow) that happened in March 2020. Had this been a 'normal' recession, that -34% downturn would likely have turned into a full-fledged bear market that probably would have still been causing havoc today.

Chart 1: The S&P 500 is staying far above its Long-Term Support Line, indicating that the bull market is intact.

Nevertheless, it's clear that the market has broken with the economy, and we don't have a routine recession or a bear market. Instead, we see a potent bull-market pattern with stocks quickly recovering and today remaining far above their dashed-green LTSL. The bull market that began in March 2009 lives on, and what we are seeing is more like a classic cyclical recovery.

Earnings Growth

We calculate a custom S&P 500 Earnings analysis that progressively blends three components: the as-reported TTM earnings, Current Fiscal Year's (CurFYEPS) earnings estimates, and Next Fiscal Year's (NextFYEPS) forecasted earnings. The algorithm progressively factors more of the next quarter as each quarter passes. This algorithm creates a very accurate indicator of corporate profits aligned with bear markets and bull rallies.

Chart 2 below shows the S&P 500's earnings record since January 1999, as presented by our Progressive Blend Earnings Composite (OTCPK:PBEC).

Chart 2: S&P 500 Progressive Blend Earnings Composite (2000-Present)

Last Five Years

Chart 3 below: A zoom into the last five years of the PBEC chart shows more clearly the radical decline of earnings in Q1-2020 (red line), the bottom for the S&P 500 (blue line) on July 6, and the subsequent sharp rise of profits. Today, S&P 500 earnings stand at $157.32, a dramatic surge of 20.39% in the five months since the low of $130.68 on July 6.

Chart 3: S&P 500 earnings rose more than 20% in the five months since its July 6 low, with a surge from $130.68 at the March low to $157.32 today.

Chart 4 below: We then convert the raw data above into signals of 1 and 0 that indicate bullish conditions and bearish conditions, respectively. We use these signals and many others in our quantitative investment strategies to identify risk and produce profits every year for 81 of 81 profitable years, collectively. We see that this indicator is currently on '1,' or 'risk-on' and bullish on the far-right. This status indicates that we should be invested at this time—which we are…

Chart 4: The raw data for PBEC S&P 500 earnings are converted into a quantitative signal used in our models.

Another excellent indicator of economic growth comes from the industrial-metals industry. While gold (GLD) was a superb hedge through the first part of the year, after the March crash and the subsequent massive infusion of cash by the government and the Fed, industrial metals have taken off. Unlike their precious-metal cousins, industrial metal prices usually only rise when economic and demand activity is vigorous. That's what copper is doing right now.

Chart 5 below: Often dubbed 'Doctor Copper' because the metal is said to have a Ph.D. in predicting the market, the chart below shows the Copper-to-Gold Ratio comparison in the top window, we display the price of copper in the middle window, and show the Gold price chart in the bottom pane. Notice the strong performance by Copper since March and the recent slump in Gold prices since August.

Chart 5: The Copper/Gold ratio is a good indicator of the beginning and end of economic cycles.

Sector Rotation is Bullish for Early-Phase Bull Market

Another excellent indicator of an early-phase bull market comes from the specific sectors leading the market since June.

Chart 6 below shows the 11 S&P Sector performances since June, with Industrials (XLI), Materials (XLB), Technology (XLK), and Consumer Discretionary leading the way. These are the sectors that we would expect to see outperforming in an early-phase cyclical recovery.

Chart 6: The eleven S&P 500 Sectors show that since June, Industrials, Materials, Technology, and Consumer Discretionary are leading.

After the March crash, stocks quickly recovered and staged one of the most potent recoveries in history. Since the March low, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) has gained 64.30% – an incredible performance. During that rally, there were two distinct consolidations, the last of which began in early September and ran through early November. The breakout followed that in early November and another rise before large-cap stocks took a breather last week.

Chart 7 below shows the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) for the last year with these two consolidations identified by yellow circles. The ETF has gained 64% from the March low to the present.

Chart 7: The S&P 500 has staged an unprecedented 64% rally since the March low.

Chart 8 below shows the Nasdaq 100 ETF (QQQ) presents similar characteristics with a wedge consolidation in September-October and a breakout (yellow circle) in early November. The ETF has gained 79% from the March low to the present.

Chart 8: The Nasdaq 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ) has a similar pattern to SPY with a volatile breakout in November.Chart 9 below shows the last year for the Russell 2000 Small-Cap ETF (IWM). Small-cap has outperformed its larger brethren since March with a 92.6% gain. After the recent breakout (yellow circle), IWM has attracted the most buyer attention as investors turned away from overvalued large-cap stocks and enormous technology companies. However, it's challenging to see IWM going significantly higher now after a 24.8% gain since the November breakout and gap higher.

Chart 9: The Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) is the top performer with a 92.6% gain since March.

Incredible Performance – But…

Despite all these positive fundamental and technical indicators telling us that we are in the early stages of a cyclical business-cycle recovery and the bull market remains intact, many analysts worry that stocks have gotten too far ahead of their fundamentals. However, investors are betting that stock fundamentals will catch up with prices.

Strong earnings growth, now discounted far into the future, means that disappointing returns are likely in the coming months and years. Equity price growth has more than tripled the growth of earnings since the March crash. Since March, a 20.39% recovery of profits is very impressive, but we're also seeing the most robust rate of change for stocks in S&P 500 history, with a gain of more than 64% since the March 23 low at 2237.40.

Overvaluation is another concern. While significant overvaluation won't cause stocks to sell off, it does act as a weight on shares and also causes more severe selloffs after they begin. The current S&P500 10-year P/E Ratio is 33.79. This ratio is 72% above the modern-era market average of 19.6, putting the current P/E more than a standard deviation above its average since 1990. However, the current straightforward S&P 500 PE ratio, disregarding the 10-year average of earnings, is currently 41.52 (the historical median PE is about 16). The Nasdaq 100 Index PE Ratio is presently 38.21 (median PE is 19.71). And the Small-Cap Russell 2000 PE Ratio is off the charts—literally; the Wall Street Journal is unable to record a PE ratio for it and is showing 'NA.'

We have long said that Reversion-to-the Mean is the most powerful force in investing. Chart 10 below shows the historical record for three indicators that have been prescient in identifying significant near-term selloffs.

Chart 10: Two of the three indicators we use to identify overbought conditions are signaling trouble ahead.

Chart 11 below: Another excellent indicator tracked by Sentimentrader.com is the Excess Optimism/Pessimism Indicator. This indicator provides a cumulative summary of the dozens of sentiment indicators followed by the site. We can see that the indicator has recently been at very high levels of optimism (the highest in 16 years), which is dangerous territory.

Chart 11: Investor optimism is at an all-time high. These levels historically resulted in a sharp correction, selloff, or crash.

Sentimentrader did a threshold analysis on the Excess Optimism/Pessimism Indicator and derived the figures displayed below. When the indicator was above extreme values—as it is now, the return was -3% annualized. When below oversold levels, the return was 45% annualized.

Conclusion

Stocks have provided an incredible performance in 2020, recording new all-time highs in the face of terrible economic trends. This new paradigm has caused markets to reach nose-bleed valuation levels and, recently, nose-bleed levels of investor optimism. The indicators associated with these conditions have always been reliable signals for investors to exit stocks and move to defensive positions.

However, we have never previously had a Fed willing to prop up markets by throwing money at any significant dip. The 'Powell Put' may be the most powerful ever, with the Federal Reserve Chairman throwing trillions of dollars at every substantive market decline. Will Powell continue this practice even with stocks at such overwhelmingly overvalued levels (and the election over)? No one knows, but everyone assumes the past is prologue and is betting on higher prices. Put succinctly: We see a recipe for disaster.

However, as the famous trope goes, "Markets can stay irrational far longer than you can stay solvent." The revised ETFOptimize Premium Strategies, several of which are already operating, are designed to follow the markets higher rather than depend on macroeconomic indicators and stock fundamentals. The Federal Reserve can prop up markets and send prices higher any time it chooses—despite all the market indicators that have historically predicted downturns.

For this reason, we have added the Federal Reserve Balance Sheet to the indicator composites we use for our strategies. When the balance sheet is increasing, it is a bullish weight, and when the balance sheet is contracting, it is a bearish weight on the composite.

Economy slumping and the market selling off? No problem—throw several trillion dollars into the financial system, and stocks will quickly recover to new highs. We have entered a new paradigm in the publicly traded stock market in 2020. But how much longer will the Fed continue to send prices higher when conditions are so overdone and dangerous? We may soon find out…

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.