I believe Alcon will be able to grow above the market in the medium term, driven by near-term product flow and pipeline, increased focus, and entrenched leadership.

Investment Thesis

The global eye-care market is an attractive growth market expected to grow at 5% p.a. in the medium term. Since its spin-off from Novartis (NYSE:NVS) in 2019, Alcon (NYSE:ALC) has been the largest pure-play in the eye-care medical devices space. Despite its dominance, I expect Alcon to grow top-line faster than the market growth in the next few years, and with improving product mix and operating leverage, increase its operating profit margin, leading to low teens operating income growth over the next few years. I am long the stock in my portfolio at current levels.

Company description

Alcon is the largest eye care devices company in the world with $7.4bn in sales in 2019. They have two key businesses: Surgical and Vision Care. The Surgical business (57% of sales in 2019) focuses on ophthalmic products for cataract surgery, vitreoretinal surgery, refractive laser surgery (such as LASIK) and glaucoma surgery. The business is sub-divided into implantables (17%), consumables (31%), and surgical equipment (9%). The Vision Care business (43%) is sub-divided into Contact Lenses (27%), which comprises daily disposable, reusable and colour-enhancing contact lenses, and Ocular Health (16%), including products for dry eye, contact lens care and ocular allergies.

Market opportunity

The eye-care devices market that Alcon participates in is a very attractive market supported by a few global trends that are strong and persistent. This is a $25bn market ($10bn in Surgical and $15bn in Vision Care) projected to grow 5% per annum in the medium term through 2024. Alcon is the global leader with #1 and #2 positions in most market segments that it is involved in.

I will highlight a few secular tailwinds in this industry below:

Aging global population with growing eye care needs - many of the eye care health issues become more prevalent with age. For example, cataract incidence dramatically increases at the age of 65 years Innovation over the years have improved the quality and safety of eye care, with patients now having more options and better outcomes The growth of the middle class in Emerging Markets (NYSE:EM) drives demand for quality eye care - there will be an estimated 1.5bn people entering the middle class in the next 10 years. Cataract surgery rate in EM is around 3.2 procedures per 1000 people as compared to 12.7 in the US With increased screen-time on digital devices, there are more people developing eye conditions such as myopia Even though it is estimated that 80% of all visual impairments are preventable, treatable or curable, there are still significant unmet needs in eye care across the world, with ~1bn people living with visual impairment

Why will Alcon grow faster than the market?

First, a bit of history on Alcon. It was founded in Fort Worth, Texas in 1945 by two pharmacists Robert Alexander and Willian Conner (Alcon is the combination of Al of Alexander and con of Conner), manufacturing specialty pharmaceutical products to address ocular health needs. In 1977, Alcon was acquired by Nestle. In 2002, Nestle completed an Initial Public Offering (NYSEARCA:IPO) of the company, selling ~25% of common stock. In 2008, Novartis entered into an agreement with Nestle, with Nestle agreeing to sell ~25% of outstanding shares to Novartis, with an option for Novartis to acquire Nestle’s remaining shares in 2010. Novartis exercised that option in 2010, and took Alcon private in 2011, creating the Alcon Division within Novartis.

Spin-off from Novartis

Since the merger, Alcon struggled in Novartis as even though both were healthcare businesses, the culture, product-cycle, and capital allocation are mostly different in a pharmaceutical company as compared to a medical devices company. Sales were flat to negative; Alcon needed to compete for capital with other divisions in Novartis; Research & Development (R&D) expenses were cut as Novartis had different priorities, which led to underinvestment in products, innovation, manufacturing capacity, and customer service. As a result, Alcon was losing market share to other competitors, for example in the toric contact lenses space, which is a more capital-intensive business. This led to a strategic review by Novartis in 2017, followed up a decision in 2018 to spin-off Alcon, and subsequently the spin-off in April 2019.

Now as a standalone company, Alcon is a pure-play eye care medical devices business (with a bit of OTC and pharmaceuticals) with enhanced strategic focus and capital allocation priorities, and also an incentive structure aligned to its business. Its main competitors are Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) (eye care medical devices is only ~5% of sales), Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) (mainly contact lenses business, surgical business is for women’s health), and Bausch Health (NYSE:BHC)(planning to spin-off its eye care business Bausch + Lomb over the next year). Over the last few years, Alcon has also been investing behind its key products in both the Surgical and Vision Care business, where we are seeing the company starting to take back market share which they have lost previously. Alcon has made one of the largest commitments to R&D in the eye care market (both in terms of absolute dollars, and also relative to sales), and aims to continue to innovate and refresh its product pipeline.

Portfolio and pipeline

Speaking of new product launches, Alcon had a very impressive product flow and momentum going into the first couple of months of 2020, before COVID19 hit. In the Surgical business, Alcon launched PanOptix lenses, the first and only trifocal intraocular lenses (IOL) in the US, in both Japan and the US, helping patients be spectacle-free after cataract surgery (achieve acuity in distant, intermediate, and near vision). Since its launch last year, PanOptix has helped Alcon gain substantial market share in the Presbyopia Correcting IOL category (PC IOL) in the US, from ~35% in 2019 to 75% in 3Q2020! Advanced Technology IOLs (AT IOL) are typically priced at a premium to monofocal IOL, so the continued success of PanOptix should bode well for both sales and margins. Furthermore, Alcon is also planning to launch its next AT IOL product Vivity, a non-diffractive PC IOL, in Europe. Vivity is a unique lens with an optical design that is created to eliminate halos and glare, a problem some patients face post surgery with refractive lenses like PanOptix. Vivity can potentially expand the addressable market for PC IOL, by providing PC IOL performance with the ease of monofocal patient management. Patients that were previously excluded from PC IOL, such as patients with retinal disease, irregular cornea, or with high frequency of night-driving, now have an alternative.

As mentioned above, Alcon has been underperforming in contact lenses for the past few years, losing market share in key categories to its competitors. This is mainly due to its large legacy businesses in reusable lenses (flat growth market) and contact lens care (declining market). That said, Alcon has been reinvesting into this business aggressively over the last few years, identifying product gaps in the portfolio, and plugging the gaps in high-growth markets such as Daily Silicone Hydrogel (SiHy) lenses, which was growing 14% in a 5% growth contact lenses market. The company launched Precision1 (mid-market daily SiHy) in the US this year, to complement its Dailies Total1 brand, which is at the premium end of the market. It is also planning to launch Precision1 (both spherical and toric) in Europe in 1Q21. The company will then have a comprehensive portfolio at both the middle and high-end segments, and also have products in the toric and multifocal lenses (through Dailies Total1) space, which are categories that have been growing even faster (20-40%)

In Ocular Health (part of Vision Care), the switch of Pataday from Rx to OTC has also expanded Alcon’s leadership in the US eye allergy market. Systane, Alcon’s key product for dry eyes, has held up well in the midst of the pandemic, with rising screen time from digital devices and less outdoor activities.

Going forward, the near-medium term pipeline looks very attractive, with the largest drivers likely being Precision1 and Precision1 Toric, continued expansion of PanOptix in US, Japan and China, launch of Vivity in Europe, and continuing Systane’s market expansion with new Multi-Dose Preservative-Free formulation in Europe.

Entrenched leader

Last but not least, leadership brings about certain competitive advantages as well. Alcon has the most extensive installed base of surgical equipment in the industry (e.g. Centurion, Constellation, WaveLight), which leads to sales of consumables specific to Alcon’s equipment, and also drives cross-selling of implantables such as IOLs and AT IOLs.

In addition, due to the size and scale of the company, Alcon has an extensive commercial footprint and distribution network globally, spanning across 140 countries. Alcon manufactures ~90% of its products at its own facilities, and have continued to invest in manufacturing capacity through the pandemic, in preparation of several new launches in its contact lenses category. The company also has established long and steady relationships with key stakeholders in the market, including optometrists, eye surgeons, hospitals and wholesalers.

From the second half of last year through start of this year, the company saw very good momentum in the product flow, and good feedback from customers for the new product launches. However, COVID19 threw a wrench into all that, and due to the deferrability of cataract surgeries, and the diminished importance of contact lenses when working from home, Alcon suffered more than most other medical devices companies. That said, I have been impressed by the execution of the management team throughout the crisis - cutting temporary costs (~$200mm) but continuing to invest in longer-term projects, coordinating the launch of Precision1 in the depth of the pandemic, and continuing to take market share in all its businesses.

Financials and numbers

Alcon's primary listing is on the Switzerland stock exchange, with an ADR listed on NYSE. As it reports its financials in USD, I will use the ADR for ease of calculation. Alcon has 489.1mm diluted shares outstanding, with a share price of $64.06 (as of 14 Dec 2020), leading to a market capitalization of ~$31.3bn. Adding on net debt of $2.67 bn, Alcon has a current enterprise value (EV) of ~$34bn.

The company ended 2019 with $7.4bn of sales (EV/19A sales of 4.6x), and core adjusted EBIT of $1.265bn (EV/19A EBIT of 26.9x). In my model, I have Alcon growing topline at 6% 2020-24 (from 2019 numbers), and reach an operating income margin of 23% in 2024 (driven by product mix, operating leverage), leading to EBIT of ~$2.15bn. Assuming net debt at $3bn, and EV/24E EBIT of 24x at year end 2023, this will result in a ~43% return in three years, excluding dividends (Alcon has guided to paying out 10% of core EPS). I have assigned a higher multiple to Alcon as I have higher confidence in the durability of its long-term growth, as compared to some of its MedTech peers.

Note that if you comb through the financial statements, you will find that the reported financials are quite messy these couple of years as Alcon has been amortizing and impairing intangible assets (e.g. Novartis acquisition of Alcon, CyPass assets) and also expensing substantial separation costs ($418mm so far) and restructuring costs.

Separation costs have likely reached its tail end, so from next year core operating income should be a good proxy for free cash flow. Access to free cash flow will also give management different levers to pull in capital allocation, such as initiating a dividend, tuck-in acquisitions, paying down debt, share repurchases etc. (probably in this order).

Risks

A near-term risk would be a second/third wave of COVID19. As discussed above, COVID19 has been a stress test for Alcon, as its main business of cataract surgery is deemed to be deferrable (but eventually patients will still have to undergo the surgery), and contact lenses are not as important when everyone is working from home. 2Q20 was ugly, with revenues down 34%, leading to negative operating income and negative free cash flow.

A medium term risk would be the inability of the company/industry to further expand and penetrate AT IOL as a percentage of the market. There are several constraints on AT IOL, some of which I have discussed earlier (halos and white glare), and also some more economical reasons, such as AT IOL being more expensive and not part of standard insurance plans in most countries, including the US.

In terms of competitive risk, Bausch + Lomb is in the process of a spin-off, and this will create another pure-play eye care company, albeit with less focus on medical devices. A few competitors such as Carl Zeiss and Bausch + Lomb are trying to enter the US trifocal PC IOL market, but this threat will likely not materialize in the near term based on their pipelines. Cooper Companies have been gaining market share rapidly in the contact lenses space, and will continue to be a formidable competitor, but I expect Alcon to gain back some market share lost over the previous few years.

Conclusion

I am long the common shares of Alcon, as I expect the company to grow its top-line faster than the eye care devices market over the medium term, and expand its operating margin through product mix and operating leverage to a level closer to its peers. This will lead to double digits operating income growth over the next few years, and attractive shareholders return over the long term due to the durability of the growth.

